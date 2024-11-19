Back in September, Robert Redfield, former CDC director, endorsed what Robert Kennedy Jr. was saying about making America healthy again.

On September 24th Redfield had this opinion piece in Newsweek: Donald Trump Has a Plan to Make America's Children Healthy Again. It's a Good One

Redfield wrote:

To heal our children, a president must see the possible and lead our nation to act. After more than 40 years in the public health arena, it might surprise some of my colleagues to know I think President Trump chose the right man for the job: Robert Kennedy, Jr.

“SICK NATION”

Talk of healthcare reform often centers on cost to consumers. We know chronic disease is more than 75 percent of the country's $4 trillion annual health care expenditure. Unfortunately, we have become a sick nation. We're paying too much for chronic disease, and this must change. It's time to make America healthy again. Increasingly, it starts with our children. According to National Survey of Children's Health, more than 40 percent of school-aged children and adolescents have at least one chronic health condition. Parents reported around 41 percent of children under 18 had "current or lifelong health conditions" when asked about 25 health conditions. . . .

TOXIC FOOD

But our food problem goes well beyond obesity: Pesticides are proven risk factors for neurodevelopmental outcomes in kids, causing maladies like ADHD. If the next president prioritizes the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to identify which exposures are contributing to the spike in chronic disease in children, we will finally find out and end what is slowly destroying our children.

I was amazed reading this, but I had to ask myself why Redfield was so quiet about this crisis during his time as director of the CDC from 2018 to 2021. He sounds a lot like Dr. Marc Siegel, CNN’s medical contributor.

Suddenly these doctors are sounding an alarm over our toxic ultraprocessed food that’s making us chronically ill and obese, while never admitting any damage from our unregulated, always increasing vaccine schedule.

NOW Dr. Redfield is back, this time on NewsNation.

Redfield gave a vote of confidence to Robert Kennedy Jr. as Trump’s pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

NewsNation’s Brian Entin asked Redfield whether there should be concerns because Kennedy is a well-known opponent of vaccines.

No Brian, I don’t think that. I mean, I’m probably one of the biggest advocates for vaccines. You mentioned that — I, when I was CDC director, I would say that I think vaccines are the greatest gift of science to modern medicine and I still believe that,” Redfield said. Kennedy is not antivaccine. What Kennedy is about is transparency about vaccines, honest discussion about vaccines, asking for the data to show that these vaccines are safe and they’re efficacious. And the mere question of asking what’s the data for safety, many of his detractors say, you’re anti-vax. No, just show me the safety data. Show me the efficacy data. I have high confidence that Kennedy is going to be a strong supporter of transparency on vaccines. And when the vaccine data shows they’re efficacious and a benefit to the American public, he will promote them. . . . Right now we’ve created, over the last 20, 30 years, we’ve developed a disease system. We need to make a health system. . . . We’re a sick nation, and Kennedy is really committed to making us healthy again. I do agree. We should all get behind him.

I have to wonder what world Redfield is living in. He’s convinced all the data show that vaccines are safe for every child AND that they work. He thinks Kennedy will come around to his way of thinking once he sees “the data.”

What data?

Kennedy testified in a congressional hearing in 2023 that there were never double blind studies done on any of the vaccines on the childhood schedule pre-licensing. Kennedy had to sue HHS over their failure to produce them.

Redfield and all the other directors of the CDC over the past 25 years have casually noted a huge increase in the autism rate every couple of years with absolutely no alarm, or even mild concern. In fact, they invariably dismissed each increase as no real increase at all, just better diagnosing by doctors.

The disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure, now affecting three to four percent of U.S. children has never even been labeled a CRISIS by any official at the CDC.

Kennedy won’t go along to get along with the official cover-up of what vaccines are doing to children. I think Redfield is in for a surprise. Kennedy knows everything the CDC has kept hidden from the American people.

Your thoughts?

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