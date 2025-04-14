Dr. Peter Marks was head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, a top expert on vaccines, and he was asked to resign as Robert Kennedy, Jr. took over at HHS.

Marks immediately received coverage by the pro-pharma mainstream media opposing everything Kennedy wants to do about the skyrocketing increase in autism.

Marks denies that Kennedy can find the cause of autism in the six month timeframe that he announced, and he seems outraged that Kennedy wants to study the link between vaccines and autism.

Recently two news outlets, CBS and CNN, interviewed Marks allowing him to marginalize autism while denying any link to vaccines.

April 11 th , VIDEO INTERVIEW, CBS Face the Nation

Margaret Brennan

. . .To follow up on particularly the MMR vaccine, you know where I’m going next, the allegation of that specific vaccine and links to autism. Many parents probably know ASD diagnosis rates are on the increase in this country. The CDC says the current numbers are one in 36 American children. This is a very broad spectrum of neuro-developmental disorders. There’s no established cause. But yesterday, on Thursday, the HHS Secretary Kennedy said he’s got hundreds of scientists from around the world working on it, and he promised this: CLIP OF KENNEDY: By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we will be able to eliminate those exposures.

Brennan:

That gives tremendous hope to a lot of people. Do you know anything about that ongoing research?

Marks:

I know a minimal amount of effort that’s going on to try and relook at prior autism research, but I’m not aware of what is being discussed there. And I would just say the following: . . . giving people false hope is something we should never do. You can be incredibly supportive of people, but giving them false hope is wrong. Unless somebody actually knows the answer or has a pretty good idea of the answer right now, or thinks they have a good idea of the answer, I don’t see how one could have—as a scientist, I’m not speaking about anything. You just ask me as a scientist, is it possible to get the answer that quickly? I don’t see any possible way. And remember you’re talking to the person who came up with Operation Warp Speed for vaccines. Autism is an incredibly complicated issue. We have the issue of diagnosis bias. We don’t know how many of those cases are true, how much of this is true growth of autism? How much of this is just that we now have diagnostic criteria, and we diagnose it more often.

Brennan:

. . .What you are saying is that the broad array of things under that ASD umbrella has only widened. So it was a much narrower category than what it is now?

Marks:

I’m not denying that there could be environmental, and we know there are probably genetic features. There have been publications in scientific journals. There are genetic and environmental possibilities here, but the totality of all these interactions and sorting out this incredible complexity, to try to do that in six months time—, my calculation of how many months it is till September, you can help do that, but six months time—

Brennan:

Unless you’re buying research from somebody else who’s in the midst of it? Is that a credible way to come to a conclusion?

Marks:

He may be aware of a bunch of research that I’m not aware of, and that’s why I’m going to be respectful here. You know something? I’d just love to hear it presented. But the piece though, that I will put to you that I will not accept as a cause of autism is the MMR vaccine, or for that matter, any of the other vaccines we use because we’ve studied them in so many millions of children.

In their story on Marks, CBS again denied any real increase in autism.

. . .In an interview with Fox News after the announcement this week, Kennedy said that "an environmental toxin" was to blame for the increase in autism rates. . . . Experts and advocacy groups have criticized Kennedy's repeated mischaracterization of improved autism diagnosis rates as an "epidemic." And they ridicule his claim that a simple answer to autism's causes can be identified in less than a year.

Autism is destined to remain a perpetual mystery.

"This notion is particularly absurd given the decades of time and billions of dollars that have already been spent on research to identify the causes of autism, far outstripping the time and effort spent on researching how to improve the health and well-being of living autistic people," the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network said in a statement. . . .

Over at CNN, the same thing happened. Autism is a total mystery, but we know vaccines don’t cause it.

April 10th, CNN: ‘He’ll have to confront his maker for those lies’: FDA’s vaccine chief who resigned slams RFK Jr.

CNN's Erin Burnett talks with Dr. Peter Marks, the former head of vaccines for the FDA, who says he was pushed out for not agreeing to spread misinformation about vaccines.

VIDEO:

Erin Burnett:

So doctor, it was your last day at the FDA, and you have spent 13 years there. You say they said, resign or be fired. You are speaking out about why you are no longer welcome there. Why not?

Peter Marks:

I fully don’t understand it, but I suspect it has to do with a devotion to science and to the public health this nation. The people, and it’s an incredibly great group of people at FDA, who are devoted to the public health of this country. They work tirelessly to make sure that we are safe, that we have safe drugs, safe biologics, safe food, safe pet food. We do that by following the science. And if you don’t believe in science, or if you want to ignore the science, it’s very hard to have people around who can’t see anything other than following the science.

Burnett:

I want to read to you what the HHS said about you, but I want you first to be able to talk about science, because RFK is reportedly hiring a new vaccine researcher to study a possible link, they say, between vax and autism, which of course has been debunked by science. RFK Jr. also said this:

CLIPS OF KENNEDY

There is no vaccine that is safe and effective— I don’t think the vaccine works. If you got vaccinated, you’re more likely to get sick, more likely to get severe illness, more likely to die than if you were unvaccinated. And if you take the vaccine, you have a 21 percent increased chance of dying over the next six months. . . .

Burnett:

So how much does what happened to you have to do with RFK’s position on vaccines?

Marks:



I’m just going to say this, and I’m not going to directly confront Mr. Kennedy. He’ll have to confront his maker for those lies. I just need to say to you, as if I was under oath, the vaccines that make it through the vaccine approval process in the United States—not every vaccine is safe—but those that make it through the approval process are safe, effective and are high quality. No one at FDA would ever let a vaccine out that they would not give to their own children. And it is just breathtaking that anyone would try to dissuade parents from giving them to children, vaccines such as the measles vaccine, which is among the safest and most effective vaccines that we have. And one just needs to look at the estimate that 50 million lives have been saved over the past 50 years by that vaccine alone.

There’s nothing new here from Dr. Marks. The plan has long been for AUTISM to remain a perpetual puzzle to 21st century medicine.

It’s the disorder with no known cause, cure or prevention. It’s so perplexing that officials still can’t figure out if more kids actually have autism. The only thing they know is that vaccines are not a cause.

Peter Marks exemplifies the attitude of federal health officials and mainstream medicine. THEY DO NOT CARE ABOUT AUTISM.

The word CRISIS has never been said by officials when speaking about autism. Serious public health concern is the strongest language any of them have used to describe autism.

And it is my firm belief that they absolutely do know what’s causing autism, and they have known it for years.

I’ve long said that with every increase in the autism rate, came the disclaimer that no one knows if more children actually have autism. This is what I call, THE REALLY BIG LIE ABOUT AUTISM. I’ve written a number of stories about it over the past two decades.

IF autism has always affected children at whatever rate the CDC currently gives us, then the dramatic increase in the number of vaccines our children receive isn’t a factor.

IF MEMBERS OF THE PRESS WERE HONEST…

These are the probing questions that should have been asked:

#1. Dr. Marks, autism now affects about three percent of children in the U.S., but it was recently announced that five percent of children in Ireland have autism.

This is the same rate that was announced in 2023 in Northern Ireland.

Should we expect that the U.S. rate will eventually reach five percent and higher? When will the better diagnosing stop?

#2 Dr. Marks, you stated that there have been ‘decades of time and billions of dollars that have already been spent on research to identify the causes of autism.’ Still we have no known cause except genetics.

NIH funded studies have linked autism to a number of things: fat moms, drinking moms, smoking moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, moms who have preemies, moms who have babies too close together, moms who live too close to freeways, moms with low levels of D3, moms who carry Neanderthal DNA, specific fatty acid in cord blood, moms on antidepressants, BPA exposure during pregnancy, and most recently, studies linking autism to mothers who develop diabetes while pregnant.

How do you explain the fact that most of this research was focused on implicating the mother for the development of autism in a child, much like blaming the refrigerator mom claim of the 1940s and 1950s?

#3. Dr. Marks, you said, “I will not accept as a cause of autism is the MMR vaccine, or for that matter, any of the other vaccines we use. . . .”

How do you explain the actions of the government in 2008 in the case of Hannah Poling? Hannah’s claim of vaccine-induced autism was recognized and compensated by the federal government.

#4. Dr. Marks, in 2008, the late Dr. Bernadine Healy, a cardiologist and former head of NIH, responded to the Hannah Poling case calling for a study of children who regressed like Hannah to see what the genetic markers might be in susceptible children.

Seventeen years later, why has this research never been done?

#5. Dr. Marks, after the Hannah Poling concession in 2008, there was a conference held in Indianapolis where experts were supposed to discuss how the medical community could determine which children, like Hannah, were predisposed to vaccine injury.

No action was taken. Why wasn’t anything done to protect susceptible children like Hannah Poling?

#6. Dr. Marks, you said, “We’ve studied [vaccines] in so many millions of children.”

Isn’t it true that these studies were population studies, considered the least reliable, most easily flawed and easiest to manipulate to get the results the researchers want?

#7. Dr. Marks, why hasn’t there ever been a study of fully vaccinated and never vaccinated kids to compare autism rates along with rates of other developmental disorders and chronic conditions? Surely with growing numbers of parents no longer vaccinating their children, the study group is out there.

#8. Dr. Marks, in 2011, it was revealed that the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program had quietly been recognizing vaccine injury claims that included autism.

Why, after 83 cases were confirmed, does the government still claim that no child has been compensated for vaccine-induced autism?

#9. Dr. Marks, in 2015, journalist Sharyl Attkisson reported that a whistleblower from the CDC, Dr. William Thompson, admitted that he and other scientists held a meeting where they destroyed evidence of a meaningful link between vaccines and autism in black boys. How do you explain this revelation?

#10. Dr. Marks, you claim that vaccines are rigorously tested, yet Kennedy has stated that no vaccine on the schedule has ever been subjected to double blind placebo controlled studies. Shouldn’t that raise serious safety concerns considering the dramatic increase in the childhood vaccine schedule?

Of course neither CNN nor CBS News would allow any of this to be exposed. Their interviews seem to be merely a platform to defend the actions of the FDA and discredit the aims of Robert Kennedy.

Dr. Marks may say that Kennedy ‘will have to confront his maker for those lies,’ but I think, in truth, many people will have to answer for the lies of better diagnosing/greater awareness and studies show no link.

