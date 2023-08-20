There was a LONG, LONG piece from Green Bay, WI about little kids getting kicked out of preschool for “aggressive behavior.” 60% of these expelled kids have developmental disabilities.

Aug 16, 2023, Green Bay Press Gazette: Wisconsin preschoolers are 5 times more likely to be expelled than K-12 students, but why?

https://www.greenbaypressgazette.com/story/news/2023/08/16/in-wisconsin-preschool-expulsions-are-more-common-than-you-think/70220719007/

And behavioral issues, the No. 1 cause of early childhood expulsions in Wisconsin, are skyrocketing. According to a 2021 survey, more than half of Wisconsin early care and education professionals reported an increase in challenging behaviors, such as aggression and acting out. That's on par with national findings.

Aggressive behaviors drive many early childhood expulsions…

Even though it might be hard to picture small children flipping furniture, tipping shelves and hurting adults, Bridges Executive Director Nicole Desten said these are fairly common behaviors for children who become severely dysregulated. That’s because they haven’t developed the language skills necessary to identify, explain and cope with difficult emotions. …

I LIKE THE SUBTLE ATTEMPT TO BLAME PARENTS………..

“Now you have these children coming to school and child care that have had very little structure or few expectations. They don’t know how to communicate their needs and emotions or follow an established routine.”

So parents don’t provide structure. Their kids don’t learn to communicate at home.

Sounds like a new version of the refrigerator mom of the past.

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