Mainstream medicine and U.S. health officials have NEVER admitted there’s ever been an actual increase in autism, despite unceasing increases in the rate of autism year after year.

They’re all fine with the status quo of ever-higher numbers of sick and disabled children in America. We’ve been conditioned to celebrate autism and other developmental disorders as “neurodiversity” and just part of being human. All the other chronic conditions exploding around us are pretty much ignored, after all, this is great for business if someone is in pediatric medicine.

The numbers are now simply too horrific to ignore.

On January 9 th U.K. Daily Mail published this alarming piece, Doctors 'identify cause' of surging childhood cancers and autism cases as they issue urgent warning.

(And although this report was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and involved well-credentialed researchers from the United States, I have not seen mainstream coverage of these finding, except for the U.K. Daily Mail and the U.K. Guardian.)

Those of us involved in the autism community, many for decades now, long ago gave up hope that allopathic medicine would ever wake up and notice the pathetic state of our children’s health. Despite this being “a global call to arms,” I can’t see things changing because of this announcement unless there are major changes in our health care agencies.

Top doctors have issued a global call to arms to regulate toxic chemicals that are linked to a spike in childhood cancers and autism.

Notice that these researchers are quick to blame plastics and toxic chemicals in our environment, but nothing is said about the payload of deadly ingredients regularly injected into babies and pregnant women.

A group of scientists and doctors from 17 institutions in the US and Europe called for a crackdown on more than 350,000 synthetic chemicals and microplastics which are found in everything from clothing to cosmetics and food packaging. The researchers said these chemicals have increased 50-fold globally since 1950 and are expected to triple by 2050. Yet less than one in five of the substances are tested for toxicity, the team from the Consortium for Children’s Environmental Health wrote in a medical journal. At the same time, an alarming trend has seen childhood cancers increase by 35 percent in the last half-century, despite cancers in older people decreasing.

And these scientists may think that autism rates have exploded, but U.S. health officials have never admitted this. According to our Centers for Disease Control, every increase in the autism can be explained away as better diagnosing, greater awareness.

And autism rates have tripled in the last decade. The team also suggests synthetic chemicals and microplastics could be responsible for sharp rises in childhood other illnesses like asthma and obesity. The researchers also called for increased regulations on these chemicals and said manufacturers should be required to monitor their products similar to prescription drugs to look for long-term health issues. The toxic chemicals have contaminated the air we breathe, food we eat and water we drink and have been found in virtually every major human organ, including the brain, where they cause widespread inflammation.

Where are the regulators?

Toxic chemicals like BPA and PFAS, also dubbed forever chemicals, have also been shown to disrupt the production of sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone, leading to reproductive issues, which may be contributing the West's fertility crisis. The authors wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine: 'Protecting children from chemicals’ dangers will require fundamental revamping of current law and restructuring of the chemical industry to prioritize children’s health. 'Under new laws, chemicals should not be presumed harmless until they are proven to damage health. 'Instead, chemicals and chemical-based products should be allowed to enter markets and remain on markets only if their manufacturers can establish through rigorous, independent, premarket testing that they are not toxic at anticipated levels of exposure.'

Why should anyone believe that vaccines are safe when all these poisons are legal.

The researchers said that toxic chemicals have been shown to cross the placenta, an organ that forms during pregnancy to provide the fetus with nutrients and oxygen. . . . One study of children born in Sweden between 1960 and 2015 found that children whose mothers were exposed to the heavy metal arsenic were 38 percent more likely to develop childhood cancers like lymphoma. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that mothers exposed to PFAS during pregnancy led to an increased risk of their children developing leukemia. . . . The team called for several measures to reduce childhood exposure to environmental toxins.

These two news outlets did mention the findings.

Medical Xpress: Report urges new chemical regulations to protect children's health

WBUR, Boston: Experts call for stricter regulation of chemicals endangering children's health

But where was the New York Times and CNN?

I also found this current story from KWCH TV, Wichita, Kansas which shows how completely out of touch elected officials are when it comes to the abysmal condition of children’s health in America.

KWCH:

Late last year Congress passed a new spending package to narrowly avoid that government shut down, but missing from that bill was specific funding for childhood cancer research. . . . When the final version of that spending package was passed, several measures to fund childhood cancer were cut from it. Nonprofits say the cuts, including policy that would make it easier for low-income children on Medicaid to seek out-of-state cancer treatment and two bills that would incentivize drug development for pediatric cancer.

Google News is flooded right now with stories about doctors who are opposed to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s nomination for HHS head.

Jan 9th, CBS News: Over 17,000 doctors sign letter urging Senate to reject RFK Jr. as health secretary

Over 17,000 doctors are calling on the Senate to reject President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In a letter posted online by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a physician organization that advocates for health policy issues, thousands of doctors urge senators to reject the nomination of Kennedy, saying he is "unqualified to lead" and is "actively dangerous." . . . Kennedy has a history of publicly criticizing vaccines, including spreading false and misleading claims about their safety. He has also argued that federal inaction has worsened numerous health issues, including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, sleep disorders, infertility rates, diabetes and obesity, and often focuses on concerns about food additives and the use of pesticides. "RFK Jr. has spent decades undermining public confidence in vaccines, spreading false claims and conspiracy theories," the letter says. "As physicians, we are outraged by this appointment and we call on the Senate to act immediately," it continues. "Reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination and demand qualified leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, the protection of public health, and the well-being of all Americans. The health and security of our nation depend on it."

I would like to know where these doctors have been for the past thirty years as our children became the most vaccinated humans on the planet and the sickest. They seem satisfied with the current situation where their waiting rooms are filled with chronically ill children.

BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE, someone has to take charge and MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN. The current crop of mainstream doctors and health officials have no interest in changing anything.

