On Nov 12th KDVR TV, Denver ran a piece: CDC data suggests rise in autism diagnoses in children https://kdvr.com/news/local/cdc-data-suggests-rise-in-autism-diagnoses-in-children/amp/

It showed compliant, interacting children and gave us nice sounding phrases like data “suggests” there’s been a rise in “the identification of autism” recently.

Dr. Amanda Kelly was featured, and she is the president and CEO of Firefly Autism, an organization in Colorado that provides support and services to those with autism. Kelly dismissed any increase in autism, saying, ‘those individuals were always there.’

Based on her description, autism doesn’t sound like a disability at all.

‘We really just want to make sure people celebrate the uniqueness of autism and the beauty of autism and understand more about it.’

I was so disgusted with this call to ‘CELEBRATE’ what is a horrible existence for many with autism. There are young adults who are nonverbal, still in diapers, living with horrible GI issues, a danger to themselves and to others. For these people and their families, it’s a version of hell here on earth.

KDVR showed us a phony side of autism with no recognition of how disabling autism is even for high functioning individuals.

I immediately published my reaction to this coverage on three sites:

AGE OF AUTISM Why We Still Publish? "Let's Celebrate the Uniqueness of Autism!" https://www.ageofautism.com/2023/11/why-we-still-publish-lets-celebrate-the-uniqueness-of-autism.html

LOSS OF BRAIN TRUST Denver: Doctor urges people to 'celebrate uniqueness of autism, beauty of autism' https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/post/denver-doctor-urges-people-to-celebrate-uniqueness-of-autism-beauty-of-autism

SUBSTACK Denver: CDC says there isn’t really MORE AUTISM https://annedachel.substack.com/p/denver-cdc-says-there-isnt-really

Then today I found another story just like it, this time from Texas.

Nov 14, 2023: KVEO-TV, Brownsville, TX: Autism rates going up due to an increase in testing https://www.valleycentral.com/news/local-news/autism-rates-going-up-due-to-an-increase-in-testing/amp/

Autism is a developmental disability in the brain that experts say can easily be managed thanks to an early diagnosis. According to the CDC, a 2020 study found one in 36 children were estimated to have a form of autism. That is compared to a 2018 study showing only one in 44. While rates of the syndrome are increasing, diagnoses are improving. For that, experts credit a recent increase in awareness and improved screening. “We describe that entity now as Autism Spectrum Disorder. At first, we thought it was a developmental delay then we thought it was Oppositional Defiant Disorder. But now we’re recognizing more, more and more, and in that category, that most of the cases are coming in that gray zone,” said Dr. Asim Zamir, Chief of Pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center….

Here another expert testifies that better diagnosing is behind the explosion in autism.

We used to call autism a ‘developmental delay’ and ‘oppositional defiant disorder,’ but then we realized it was really autism.

The most absurd statement here was when the reporter said, “Autism is a developmental disability in the brain that experts say can easily be managed thanks to an early diagnosis.”

AUTISM IS NEVER EASY, even for the mildly affected.

I have to wonder why two news sites, Denver and Brownsville, are suddenly promoting the CDC’s claim of NO REAL INCREASE.

Both have experts who don’t see autism a national health crisis and are satisfied that no matter what the rate, autism has always been around like this.

Maybe they’re getting us ready for yet another leap ahead in the autism rate come April. If they start to get the message out five months early, no one will be concerned with even more autism this spring.

Leave a comment