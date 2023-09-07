Over the past fifteen years I’ve written dozens of stories on the “Really Big Lie about Autism.” That is the insane claim that NO MATTER WHAT INCREASE WE SEE IN THE AUTISM RATE, it isn’t real. It’s all just better diagnosing, greater awareness. These kids have always been here at this rate.

The lie: NO REAL INCREASE, is often followed by the “Second Big Lie about Autism.”

The second lie: KIDS ARE BORN WITH AUTISM, we need to find it sooner.

I’m seeing support for the second lie in the news right now, and it’s getting coverage by all the mainstream outlets. (That kind of attention makes any news suspicious.)

It’s all about finding autism in kids as early as 18 months. This, of course, reinforces the whole idea that kids are born with autism.

It takes us months or years to recognize autism and they’re working hard to improve that. Considering the massive waitlists for autism diagnoses, this eye-tracking device sounds like just the thing to speed things up.

Here’s what NBC News reported: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/kids-health/autism-identified-early-eye-tracking-device-diagnosis-studies-rcna103361

A device that follows kids’ eye movements as they watch a video showing a social interaction between two children may help speed up diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder, researchers say.

Data from two new studies, published simultaneously Tuesday in JAMA and JAMA Network Open, suggest that the tablet-based device can identify the disorder in children ages 16 months to 30 months as accurately as a specialist would.

The tool monitors a video viewer’s eye movements at a rate of 120 times a second. It allows specialists to determine moment by moment what social information children are taking in, with typically developing children focusing on the interaction while toddlers with autism gaze at other spots in the video. The results can be available in 30 minutes.

"Currently, autism is diagnosed by a highly trained expert over multiple hours of testing," said the study’s lead author, Warren Jones, director of research at the Marcus Autism Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and an associate professor in the department of pediatrics at the Emory University School of Medicine. "Unfortunately there aren’t enough of these experts."

Jones is also scientific co-founder and an adviser at EarliTec Diagnostics, which makes the devices.

The shortage of experts means that most specialty centers have long waiting lists, Jones said.

"Identifying children with autism before age 3 is really important," he said. "While treatment can help children thrive at any age, studies have shown that there are better long-term outcomes in children who are identified earlier."…

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends screening children for autism at 18 months and 24 months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average age of diagnosis is a little under 4.5 years.

The research that was published in JAMA Network Open describes initial testing of the device on 1,089 children whose average age was 22 months. The JAMA paper reported on a trial performed at six of the country’s leading autism centers. During that trial, 499 children ages 16 to 30 months were first tested with the device and then evaluated by specialists.

Both studies found that the device’s diagnostic abilities were comparable to those of the specialists.

The trials are the culmination of 20 years of research by Jones and his colleagues. …

The idea behind the technology is to identify children with autism by picking up on their seeming lack of interest in people. Children typically learn social skills by observing how the people around them interact. The EarliPoint identifies children who aren’t paying much, if any, attention to the kid-to-kid interaction in the video….

This shocking sentence proves my point about doctors totally blank when it comes to REGRESSIVE AUTISM:

For Renee Britt’s little boy Dawson, the therapy seems to be working. Dawson initially seemed to be developing like a typical kid, but then he started regressing just before he turned 2. “All of a sudden, he wouldn’t talk anymore and started struggling,” Britt said….

Experts welcome the device

“We really need objective tools to assist in our diagnoses,” said Corbett, James G. Blakemore Chair in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The current methods are time-consuming “and it would be extremely helpful to identify these kinds of objective biomarkers that the two studies are employing,” said Corbett, who was not involved in the new research.

In about 30% of cases even top specialists aren’t confident of their diagnoses, Corbett said. In those instances, the eye-tracking information could be even more valuable. “Another fascinating aspect of the eye-tracking index is that they are using videos that seem to capture natural social environments a child between 16 to 30 months might be exposed to and learn from,” she added.

The device might one day be used to triage kids so that the most affected ones get fast-tracked to see specialists, as well as speed up diagnoses so children wouldn’t have to wait before they could get therapy, Corbett said….

NBC News was not alone is spreading the news.

CNN https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/05/health/eye-tracking-autism/index.html

Most families of children with autism may face long wait times to diagnose their child with the disorder, and once a diagnosis is made, it sometimes may not be definitive.

But now, two studies released Tuesday suggest that a recently developed eye-tracking tool could help clinicians diagnose children as young as 16 months with autism – and with more certainty.

CBS News: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/researchers-link-babys-eye-gazes-with-possible-autism-diagnosis/

Parents know that babies don't focus their eyes that well and have a limited attention span. But there is a difference in how babies who might develop autism look at people's faces.

"Autistic kids compared to other kids will spend a lot more time looking at a person's mouth, for example, rather than in their eyes, " Dr. Dominick Auciello of the Child Mind Institute told Gomez.

Using eye-tracking technology similar to that used to train doctors in laparoscopic surgery, Emory University researchers have been able to watch and quantify a baby's gaze between 2 and 6 months old.

They found that babies whose eye contact diminished over those early few months of age were far more likely to be diagnosed with autism by the time they turned 3.

While eye gaze studies have been done in autism before, this is the earliest behavioral sign for autism thus far reported, Gomez reported.

That could allow for very early intervention for these kids.

Is this really new news?

Looking through news archives, I found a story from the New York Times from 2013 with the title, “Baby’s Gaze May Signal Autism, a Study Finds.”

It was all about using eye-tracking technology to diagnosis autism.

When and how long a baby looks at other people’s eyes offers the earliest behavioral sign to date of whether a child is likely to develop autism, scientists are reporting.

In a study published Wednesday, researchers using eye-tracking technology found that children who were found to have autism at age 3 looked less at people’s eyes when they were babies than children who did not develop autism. But contrary to what the researchers expected, the difference was not apparent at birth. It emerged in the next few months and autism experts said that might suggest a window during which the progression toward autism can be halted or slowed.

The study, published online in the journal Nature, found that infants who later developed autism began spending less time looking at people’s eyes between 2 and 6 months of age and paid less attention to eyes as they grew older. By contrast, babies who did not develop autism looked increasingly at people’s eyes until about 9 months old, and then kept their attention to eyes fairly constant into toddlerhood….

The eye-tracking differences are not something parents and pediatricians would be able to perceive without the technology and expertise of an autism clinic, Dr. Jones said. “We don’t want to create concern in parents that if a child isn’t looking them in the eyes all the time, it’s a problem,” he said. “It’s not. Children are looking all over the place.”…

But the new study suggests the need to develop therapies that begin even earlier. “The train has long left the station if you don’t start intervention until 18 months,” Dr. Constantino said.

So ten year after this initial research, experts now have a device for eye tracking.

Amazingly researchers in both studies noted that babies’ behavior changed over time. …Paid less attention to eyes as they grew older, …eye contact diminished.

That’s called regression. Too bad no one cares why it happens.

Once again, the “experts” who study autism and work with affected children really don’t care about what autism is doing to kids, they just want to find it sooner. They willfully ignore kids who were normally developing and suddenly lost learned skills and regressed into autism No one has ever studied them to discover what might have triggered autism in these children.

Early detection and early intervention have long been the only goals of doctors. I’m sure that brings in the most money.

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