Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Sep 7, 2023

My youngest grandson, now recovered. was diagnosed at 13 months. He was the younget child in Soyth Carolina to ever receive therapy for autism.

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