FDA To Weigh in on Tylenol Warnings About Autism, ADHD by September 15

https://www.aboutlawsuits.com/fda-tylenol-lawsuits-autism-adhd-warnings/

Judge presiding over all Tylenol autism lawsuits invited the FDA to give their opinion on proposed pregnancy warnings for acetaminophen drugs.

With a growing number of Tylenol lawsuits being pursued by families that allege inadequate pregnancy warnings were provided about the risk autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the U.S. government indicates that the FDA will submit it’s views on the labeling for over-the-counter acetaminophen products by September 15.

Tylenol (acetaminophen) has been widely used by pregnant women for decades, largely due to the widespread belief that it was safe for unborn children. However, lawsuits now allege that the drug makers have failed to disclose information about the growing evidence that in utero exposure to acetaminophen may cause autism or ADHD.

Earlier this year, plaintiffs in the litigation submitted a template of proposed acetaminophen pregnancy warnings that could have been provided for consumers, recommending pregnant women the use of the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time.

Although plaintiffs’ lawyers maintain that it is not necessary for families to provide any specific alternate language as a required element of their claims, the government’s input may play a crucial role in nearly 200 lawsuits being pursued against Johnson & Johnson, as well as major retailers who sold generic versions of the pain medication, including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Costco and others.

Each of the complaints raise similar allegations, indicating that information has been available to the manufacturers for decades about the link between autism and Tylenol, as well as ADHD, and other developmental problems. However, rather than warning about the acetaminophen risks, the drug has been actively promoted as safe for use by pregnant women.