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SoloD's avatar
SoloD
Jul 9, 2024

The first question is:

# 1. Who gets to vote in the: general election?

a. citizens only - Yes No

b. natural born citizens only - Yes No

c. naturalized citizens (legal immigrants) - Yes No

d. legal immigrants not yet naturalized - Yes No

e. anyone with a drivers license – Yes - No

# 2.1 Ages of Voter

f. minimum18 years

g. minimum 21 years

h. minimum 25 years

i. minimum 30 years

# 2.2 Sex of Voter

a. Male – Yes - No

b. Female – Yes - No

c. Non – Binanry - Yes - No

d. Transgender - Yes - No

# 2.3 Competence of Voter

e. property owners net value over $50,000 - Yes - No

f. property owners net value over $250,000 - Yes - No

g. have paid a minimum of $5000 per year of tax combined jurisdictions (school district, county, city, state, federal) - Yes - No

h. those receiving welfare / food stamps – Yes - No

i. tax exempt persons – Yes - No

j. those with unpaid child support obligations - Yes - No

k. those receiving WIC – Yes - No

l. those receiving Section 8 – Yes - No

m. those working for government bureaucracies – Yes - No

# 2.4 Genetic presence of Voter

a. Male without children – Yes - No

b. Male with children plural vote – Yes - No

c. Female with children plural vote – Yes - No

d. Female without children – Yes - No

e. Only married males with children who have never been divorced should be allowed to vote. – Yes - No

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