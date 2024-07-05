A July 3rd article from Florida had a strange spin on an all-too-common tragedy: the danger of autistic children drowning.

Florida Health News: A study finds children with autism are drowning in Florida at an 'astounding' rate

The report finds 109 children with autism drowned in Florida between January 2012 and April 2024. A 6-year-old girl with autism drowned in Brandon after wandering away from her family home on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Times reports. According to a new study by the Children's Service Council of Palm Beach County, the number of children with autism drowning in Florida is rising. Between January 2012 and April 2024, 109 children with autism drowned, said the council's Jon Burstein. He added that another 12 children have drowned since the study concluded. The numbers have been growing year to year. In 2020, four children with autism drowned — that ballooned to 23 in 2021. Another 63 children have drowned since 2021.

Last year we learned that Florida has a stunning number of children with autism.

The Boca Raton Tribune reported, ‘Nearly 5% of children in Florida have autism. . . ‘

This piece, however, just cited the national average.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in 36 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder.

Although the story referred to the number of autistic children drowning as ‘astounding,’ an official from Palm Beach County explained that the situation may just be due to “increased awareness.”

Burstein said the growth could be due to increased autism awareness.

"The average age of children drowning with autism is 3 years old," Burstein said, "What's happened, especially within the last decade, autism has been identified earlier and earlier with children, so there's greater identification early on."

I guess that reader should assume that there have always been significant numbers of autistic children who were victims of drowning, we just didn’t realize that they had autism.

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