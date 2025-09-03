The big news out of Florida couldn’t come at a better time. If we truly want to make America healthy again, we need to stop mandating products that carry so much risk that they have liability protection from the US Government.

Here’s some of the latest coverage about ending vaccine mandates in Florida:

NBC News:

Florida surgeon general says state will eliminate all vaccine mandates "Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery," Dr. Joseph Ladapo said. "Who am I to tell you what your child should put in [their] body?"

CBS News:

Florida moving to end all childhood vaccine mandates, DeSantis says, making it first state to do so

Tampa Bay Times:

DeSantis and Ladapo aim to make Florida first in US to end all vaccine mandates Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the move in Hillsborough on Wednesday.

Dr. Ken Stoller just put out this video on the Substack, Informed Consent. It’s all about CHOICE and giving parents true medical freedom when it comes to vaccinating their children.

No government has the right to mandate medical interventions that put children at risk, all for the GREATER GOOD.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

