FLORIDA IS ENDING VACCINE MANDATES FOR GOOD REASONS
It's time to give parents the choice to vaccinate or not
The big news out of Florida couldn’t come at a better time. If we truly want to make America healthy again, we need to stop mandating products that carry so much risk that they have liability protection from the US Government.
Here’s some of the latest coverage about ending vaccine mandates in Florida:
Florida surgeon general says state will eliminate all vaccine mandates
"Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery," Dr. Joseph Ladapo said. "Who am I to tell you what your child should put in [their] body?"
Florida moving to end all childhood vaccine mandates, DeSantis says, making it first state to do so
DeSantis and Ladapo aim to make Florida first in US to end all vaccine mandates
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the move in Hillsborough on Wednesday.
Dr. Ken Stoller just put out this video on the Substack, Informed Consent. It’s all about CHOICE and giving parents true medical freedom when it comes to vaccinating their children.
No government has the right to mandate medical interventions that put children at risk, all for the GREATER GOOD.
Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."
Wonderful news! But vaccine mandates only began for school around 1980. Sort of like autism not existing at all before the smallpox vaccine around 1800, extremely rare until mercury in the diphtheria vaccine from 1932, still very rare (and from DPT and MMR) until 1990 (Hib and hep-B for all newborns). Since then up and up and up. But these are RECENT events, both vaccine “mandates” and autism. All but five states permit personal exemptions. I took a very sincere religious exemption for my daughter to go to school, already autistic from two vaccine reactions. I cannot understand why, in this day and age, most parents do not take an exemption and refuse vaccines. California legislators took away personal exemptions in 2015, compelling all children to be vaxxed to go to school. And look what immediately happened. The autism rate in California exploded!
Come on, parents, you do NOT want to inflict autism on your helpless, innocent child! Watch them like a hawk when they’re born at a hospital when they’re at a medical clinic. Or, like my newborn, nurses may very well give your child the hep-B vaccine at birth without your knowledge or permission, and they may react like my infant, with screaming syndrome and autism.
Schools are where mandates for vaccinations were applied. At the beginning of the school year, Oregon schools required children to be immunized (their word) unless they had a medical or non-medical exemption. I will be curious how Florida schools will word the school no vaccine mandates.