Here’s a one minute clip of Fox News asking Robert Kennedy, Jr. what he intends to do about corporate capture of our regulatory agencies.

Kennedy won’t hesitate to deal with officials who are not there to make Americans healthy. He has the experience because of decades of suing agencies for malfeasance. He knows how bad the rot is in places like the CDC, FDA and USDA. Kennedy noted he has ‘a PhD in corporate corruption.’

After writing about the fraud at the CDC for 20 years, I’ve often said that I have a honorary PhD in Corruption, Collusion and Cover-up, so I know the feeling.

This is such a wonderful moment. Things will be exposed; agencies will be reformed or eliminated. The public will learn how bad things are.

Years ago, I was at a talk by a doctor who said everything that’s been done to food in the last 50 years has been to make it cheaper and the shelf life longer, not to make it better for you.

My brother, who was in medical school in the 1980s, said he was told in class that mercury should never have been allowed in vaccines, it would never pass FDA standards today, BUT that the pharmaceutical industry was too powerful to get them to stop using it.

This was a lesson to the future doctors about the power and control of Pharma. I guess all the students in the class just accepted that reality and went on to inject mercury into people.

These incidents show just how massive corporate control is in our regulatory agencies. After many decades of them selling out to Big Food, Big Ag and Big Pharma, we now have an opportunity to change things

Nov 6, 2024, Fox News: RFK Jr. wants to clear out 'entire departments' in the FDA: 'They have to go'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested the second Trump administration could eliminate entire departments within the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for "corruption." The former independent presidential candidate spoke to MSNBC Wednesday about President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. Kennedy, who has been a key figure in the Trump campaign since endorsing him, was asked about his potential role in the next White House and whether he would begin "clearing out the top level federal service workers that are currently at the FDA and the CDC."

VIDEO

Kennedy was asked if he would be “clearing out the top level federal service workers that are currently at the FDA and the CDC.”

Kennedy: In some categories, I would say. In some categories of workers, their entire departments, like the nutrition at FDA, have to go.

They’re not doing their job. They’re not protecting our kids.

Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada, and it’s got two or three.

Kennedy was asked if he would eliminate any of the agencies.

Kennedy: To eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that.

But I can get the corruption out of the agencies. That’s what I’ve been doing for 40 years. I’ve sued all those agencies. I have a PhD in corporate corruption, and that what I do.

And once they’re not corrupt, once Americans are getting good science, they’re going to make their own choices; they’re going to get a lot healthier.

Your thought?

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