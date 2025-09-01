Robert Kennedy Jr is a massive threat to the workings of the CDC. The agency that has long been focused on promoting the interests of the industry they should be regulating, is in rebellion.

Former immunizations chief Demetre Daskalakis resigned over Kennedy’s dismissal of CDC director Susan Monarez, but, as he explained on CNN, he’s standing up for transgender rights.

Aug 30, 2025, Fox News: MAHA advisor responds to CDC walkout: 'There are really high stakes here'

MAHA senior advisor Calley Means discusses the CDC walkout amid growing tensions between the agency and RFK Jr.

VIDEO:

Anchor Charlie Hurt:

. . . Health Secretary Bobby Kennedy is making America healthy again and it’s driving the left nuts. The so-called experts are fighting the MAHA revolution tooth and nail. Just yesterday CDC staffers staged a walkout at their Atlanta headquarters to protest RFK’s deputy who’s rumored to become acting director. They say he’s damaged the agency, even though he hasn’t even touched the place yet. This guy is quitting over it.

Former CDC immunizations director Demetre Daskalakis:

I’m seeing CDC being transformed into a weapon where people are not allowed to share scientific data and that that scientific data is potentially going to be contaminated more and more with ideology. I could no longer be party to seeing the transformation of my brilliant scientists into something that could potentially hurt children.

Hurt:

He wants Kennedy to stop asking questions, which of course is the heart of the scientific method. But that’s not what the CDC’s interested in. Apparently it’s all about LOVE.

Daskalakis:

The people that you’re seeing in those images that you’re playing right now are the people who do everything with such enthusiasm and so much love. So as people try to dehumanize public health workers through mis and disinformation, those images are burned in my mind as something that really reminds me just how much CDC should be and could be about love.

Fox News:

And we all know you can’t have a love fest without the trans community, which is what the Woke doctor ranted about in his resignation letter.

Daskalakis:

I find it outrageous that this administration is trying to erase transgender people. I very specifically use the term “pregnant people” and very specifically added my pronouns at the end of my resignation letter to make the point that I am defying this terrible strategy trying to erase people and not allowing them to express their identities. I accept the note from the press secretary and counter that with “I don’t care.”

Hurt:

So if you start out by denying basic biology, why should anyone trust your science? Less than half of Americans trust federal health agencies, and it’s not because of Bobby Kennedy or President Trump. It’s because these are the people who supported locking kids out of schools for months creating a generation plagued by mental health issues. So if these CDC employees want to walk—let ‘em. The medical establishment led this country down a road where we are sicker, fatter, and more depressed than ever before. So something has to change. We need a CDC that works for Americans, and that’s what MAHA is all about.

Exposing the corruption

Calley Means is a White House senior advisor for MAHA, and he joins me now. It’s kind of remarkable, Calley, to watch these people walk out of the CDC in protest, but you can’t help but think, it’s probably all for the better.

Calley Means:

There are really high stakes here, Charlie. My wife is eight months pregnant. My sister is seven months pregnant. This is a miraculous process—I mean watching them grow human life inside their womb. This is a sacred process. This is a process that at the highest level of science, we should be celebrating. And there is one type of person who can undergo that process: that is a woman and that is a mother. And this man who they are celebrating right here, and that is being held up by the media as the paragon of science, does not have the moral or scientific rigor to speak the word, “mother.” Today President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are the two most popular public officials in America, and I think it’s because they put on armor every single day and go to work to fight for science and to fight for kids. Under the CDC, we have had guidelines on COVID for two years of school lockdowns. It turned out those guidelines were written by the teachers’ unions. We have the CDC website, to this day, celebrating smaller family size and actually alluding to abortion as one of the great public health advancements in modern history. We have—the CDC, it’s recently come out, actually hid research on myocarditis risk for the COVID vaccine for young boys. And actually, when you get past the rhetoric and actually look at why these people are actually resigning, look at what they’re listing that Bobby Kennedy did, is that he took the COVID vaccine off the recommended schedule for children. Ninety-five percent of parents were already rejecting that advice and actually eighty-five percent of health care workers were rejecting that advice. So when these people in the media say that they are standing up for science, they’re saying they’re going against ninety-five percent of parents, and they want every single six month old in this country to have a mandated mRNA COVID injection.

A government agency undermining Trump and Kennedy

I want everyone watching to know this. There is a memo going around at the CDC and throughout HHS about how to subvert President Trump and how to subvert Secretary Kennedy. They are saying we’re going to outlast them, that the Republicans are going to lose the midterms and this is going to be a flash in the pan. The American people have a very, very clear choice: Do you accept their argument the status quo, when it comes to health care in this country, is acceptable, or do you support President Trump and Bobby Kennedy who are fighting for reform?

I have many times written about the corruption, collusion and cover-up that is the hallmark of the CDC. It is so compromised as a legitimate health care agency that anything they say is suspect.

Over the past two decades they became masters of denial about autism. The disorder impacting hundreds of thousands of US children remains a complete mystery to our top health care agency—except for the fact that there is no link to their ever-expanding vaccine schedule. Here are two recent stories exposing the high level of malfeasance at CDC.

HOW CDC COVERED UP THE AUTISM EPIDEMIC

Why is the CDC still in charge of the autism rate?

It is my hope that this swamp will also be drained and someone will start caring about our children.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

