Despite the expected media alarm, not over regulatory failure in our government, but over the prospect of Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s as head of HHS, people aren’t buying it.

We have a huge entrenched health care bureaucracy that has observed the massive decline in the health of Americans and has done nothing to address it.

Big Ag, Big Pharma and Big Food are the real bosses at the FDA, CDC and USDA. A revolving door exists between these industries and our agencies. All this has led to overwhelming distrust by the American people.

We are no longer impressed by the well-credentialed expert in the white coat telling us what we should do to be healthy.

On November 19th Fox News covered a House hearing where the director of NIH warned legislators about what Kennedy would do about vaccines.

NIH Director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli testifies to House Appropriations Committee

"If you go back 100 years ago, the leading cause of death – and it was dramatic – was infectious disease. And why did that change? Vaccination, that is the single reason,"

She predicted much more disease and death from not vaccinating if Kennedy is confirmed as HHS head.

This was just a two minute clip from Bertagnolli’s testimony, but I immediately thought of replaying what she said like this:

If you go back 100 years ago, the autism rate was arguably zero, almost no one exhibited the classic signs of autism, especially children. And why did that change? Vaccination, that is the single reason.

And of course no one at NIH, CDC or FDA will acknowledge that autism wasn’t around 100 years ago.

The VERY BIG OFFICIAL LIE ABOUT AUTISM: There’s never been an increase in autism; we’re just better at recognizing it.

I would like to ask Dr. Bertagnolli why we should trust anything she has to say about vaccines. Americans have overwhelmingly lost confidence in our regulatory agencies. Are they there for us, or are they only concerned with promoting the interests of the industries they are supposed to oversee?

Telling us that vaccines prevent death and disease doesn’t make them safe.

Furthermore it’s taken the efforts of people like Robert Kennedy, Casey and Calley Means and others to wake this country up to how sick we are. What has NIH, FDA and CDC been doing about it?

I can go to the government’s own website and find this disturbing information.

F.D.A.’s Drug Industry Fees Fuel Concerns Over Influence

The pharmaceutical industry finances about 75 percent of the agency’s drug division, through a controversial program that Congress must reauthorize by the end of this month.

And in a recent report from Fox News, it was noted that 11 of the last 12 FDA commissioners went to work for Pharma after leaving the agency.

Brian Kilmeade interviewed Max Lugavere, New York Times best-selling author, health and science journalist. Lugavere was skeptical of the motives our health agencies.

Nov 19, 2024, Fox News: Trump supporters use pregnant man emoji to defend RFK from 'anti-science' liberal attacks

Lugavere described just how bad the U.S. diet is currently and all the health problems that are rampant across the U.S. population because of it. All this has happened because of regulatory failure. He’s hopeful that Kennedy can change things.

Putting the magnifying glass on how we’ve been led so far astray, particularly under the watchful eye under the watchful eye of the so-called experts. . . . Today, more so than ever before, I think RFK is uniquely qualified. He might actually be the most qualified candidate that we’ve had thus far to head up the HHS because of his status as an environmental lawyer. Today our problems are environmental, whether we’re talking about the food environment or our exposure to innumerable environmental toxicant. . . .

Kilmeade acknowledged that a lot of people are going to challenge anything Kennedy has to say.

Lugavere: Ultimately it’s about who he surrounds himself with. It’s about the panel of experts that he surrounds himself with.

He went on to described how our diet should be changed, and how we have to raise awareness of among the U.S. population.

@7:55 Kilmeade asked the most disturbing question.

Kilmeade: Do you think Big Pharma wants to get us sick? A lot of people think they want to keep us sick. Are you into that belief? Lugavere: Well, there is a massive problem with the revolving door of Pharma and our regulatory agencies. Over the past 20 years, 11 of 12 FDA commissioners have gone on to take cushy jobs at pharmaceutical companies. I think that’s a massive problem, conflicts of interest. One of the things that Bobby [Kennedy] can do, which he said that he is interested in doing is getting the conflicts of interest out of these regulatory agencies. . . . Consider the fact that in 2020, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans Committee, 90 percent of those individuals had conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry.

I might add that Dr. Julie Gerberding was director of the CDC from 2002 to 2009 and then moved on to work for pharmaceutical giant, Merck. During her years at the CDC, she was adamant that vaccines don’t cause autism, even when HHS conceded the case of Hannah Poling in 2007, a young girl whose autism was recognized as being the result of the vaccines she was given.

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