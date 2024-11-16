Fox News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel, a staunch supporter of the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule and a big denier of any link between vaccines and autism, now suddenly seems alarmed about the capture of our regulators by the industries they’re supposed to be monitoring.

Dr. Siegel is very worried about the chronic illnesses and obesity plaguing Americans, especially our children. Incredibly, this same doctor watched the autism rate skyrocket over the past 20 years with absolutely no concern.

I first wrote about Dr. Siegel back in 2008 after seeing him on Fox News. In 2008 the official autism rate in the U.S. was one in every 150 kids, and with each subsequent increase, there was no concern over what autism was doing to America’s children from Dr. Siegel.

To me, the really ‘disturbing’ issue is the longtime silence from Siegel and the rest of mainstream medicine over autism. Suddenly we’re supposed to worry about the epidemic of chronic disease and obesity in children today. It seems autism will continue to be celebrated each April as merely “neurodiversity.”

Sorry, that doesn’t make any sense.

Dr. Siegel has been all over Fox News recently, slamming the FDA. Here are three examples.

Nov 15, 2024, Dr. Marc Siegel highlights 'disturbing' issues RFK Jr. could address as HHS head | Fox News Video

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Dr. Siegel: I’ve been talking to one of the top FDA lawyers in the country somewhat off the record over the last few days, and I’m convinced that a lot of the ideas that are being shown here, a spotlight on issues regarding the FDA are quite valid. For example, you get a drug that’s created by a start-up, a small company, and then in phase three trials, it ends up in Big Pharma buying the company, and then there’s big lobbies and they put pressure on the FDA to approve it quickly. There’s a lot of great scientists at the FDA for sure. . . . But it doesn’t mean that this isn’t going on. Secondly, a lot of workers in the federal government, especially the FDA, are still working from home. So, they may not have the meetings that they had before. That’s disturbing. I think the most disturbing things of all that he could really address is the issue of food. Remember the F in FDA is Food, and we’re loaded with ultra processed food. This is one of the things that RFK has been talking about. 73 percent of the food on our store shelves is ultra processed, meaning it’s loaded with salt, sugar, with high fructose corn syrup, with seed oils. The very things that lead to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and even some kinds of cancer, that I end up treating. So that’s a sick care system, rather than a health care system. So, if we can shift our focus to keeping people healthier and getting them to lose weight and exercise and sleep better before they ever see a doctor, I think that would be going in the right direction. There’s a lot of if’s there, but I like that attention being paid. . .

Doctor Siegel still promotes the latest FDA drugs

I think that some of the issue is the ability to diagnose. That certainly helps, and we have treatments that we didn’t have before that we can offer kids that are sick, so that’s good, and things like satin drugs, Lipitor, and now of course, that rage on Ozempic. That’s given us tools that we didn’t have before, vaccines.

What about the toxins in vaccines?

I agree with his point that all the toxins in the in the environment and in the foods is leading to a situation where kids are obese, and they get sick a lot quicker than used to before. That’s something that we really have to focus on. Why that’s happening is really interesting. Again, when I said sick care system, let me explain. Insurance companies do better if you pay a higher premium, thinking, oh oh, one day I’m going to be obese and get sick. So that’s the heart of the problem. We have a government insurance complex that favors disease rather than health.

Nov 14, 2024, Dr. Marc Siegel on how RFK Jr. could overhaul food regulation, Big Pharma at HHS

Dr. Siegel: Food is loaded with chemicals. 75 percent of what’s on our store shelves is ultra processed food. It’s connected to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, sleep apnea, and yes, cancer. . . . The FDA really needs to be policed. It needs to be overhauled. And the connection between Big Pharma and the FDA has to be looked at very closely.

Nov 14, 2024, Ingraham Angle: RFK, Jr. is 'truly interested' in the well-being of Americans, says Dr. Peter McCullough | Fox News Video

Laura Ingraham of the Ingraham Angle on Fox News moved very quickly to talk about the nomination of Robert Kennedy, Jr. for HHS Secretary.

The same day Trump made the announcement, Laura interviewed Dr. Marc Siegel, and internationally known expert, Dr. Peter McCullough, internist and cardiologist.

I found Dr. Siegel’s views surprising considering his longstanding position denying that vaccines cause autism and defending FDA/CDC vaccine oversight.

It seems Dr. Siegel now admits that our oversight agencies are corrupt. Of course, in this interview he only focused on the bad food we have in this country and how industry controls the FDA.

YET in the past, you could not find a stronger defender of vaccine safety claims from the FDA.

As far as Dr. McCullough is concerned, I have only one link to show where he is in this fight.

So just how far will Dr. Siegel go in his criticism of our federal health agencies? On the Ingraham Angle he pointed out the fact that Big Pharma runs the FDA.

Dr. Siegel: And guess what the lobby does? [Big Pharma] pressures the FDA to approve everything. That’s the cronyism that [Kennedy’s] going to look into.

Does that same cronyism apply to oversight of the vaccine schedule? FDA approves every vaccine the CDC recommends. How much pressure does Big Pharma put on the FDA when it comes to vaccines?

Dr. Siegel should spend some more time talking to Dr. McCullough about vaccine side effects. There’s where Dr. McCullough really shows his expertise.

Here are my stories on Dr. Siegel going back to 2008.

2022 Dr. Marc Siegel Tap Dances on New Autism Numbers (Spoiler, They're Higher) - AGE OF AUTISM

2019 Back To School Worries Then and Now - AGE OF AUTISM

2015 Dachel Media Update: Lung Cancer Vaccine - AGE OF AUTISM

2014 Dachel Media Review: New TV Ad, FDA Crackdown, Gardasil Worry - AGE OF AUTISM

Siegel's parting statement: "Everybody's got to get vaccinated." Obviously, Dr. Siegel isn't clear on his facts. The 1998 study in GB was the Wakefield article in the Lancet. It was about side effects from the MMR vaccine. It had nothing to do with MERCURY. Autism mom, Becky Estepp, corrected him about this back in 2010 on Fox News.

2012 Dachel Media Update: Fox News' Siegel Implicates Asperger's - AGE OF AUTISM

Siegel: “Because autism is such a politically charged word. We don’t really know the cause is but multiple studies have shown, and there was just one recently released in the New England Journal of Medicine, a big study of a thousand kids that did not show a link between vaccines and autism.”

2010 Age of Autism Awards 2010: Fox News' Alisyn Camerota Journalist of The Year - AGE OF AUTISM

2008 Back To School Worries - AGE OF AUTISM

Siegel: The anti-vaccination movement is based on irrational fears and is absolutely destructive. Vaccines are pretty well regulated.

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