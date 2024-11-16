Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Nov 16, 2024Edited

Dr. Marc Siegel is a duplicitous laky for Big Pharma. He is and alwasys has been a font of misinformation a nd a pharma propagandist. His new face is all about CYA

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
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MOMinator
Nov 16, 2024

Don’t trust Dr Siegel even a little. He tap dances nicely, tho. 🤡

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