November 14th, Ingraham Angle RFK, Jr. is 'truly interested' in the well-being of Americans, says Dr. Peter McCullough | Fox News Video

Laura Ingraham:

The Titans of Big Pharma and Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins probably won’t be sleeping particularly well tonight because it turns out, when Trump said he was going to nominate RFK, Jr., floating the possibility to head up HHS, he was serious.

Clip of Donald at New York rally:

“Robert F. Kennedy cares more about human being and health and the environment than anybody. I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

Laura: That terrified everybody. But will RFK really be able to make America healthy again, given the bureaucratic behemoth he’s going to preside over at HHS? It’s one of the largest departments in the government with a budget of over three trillion dollars. Obviously, that’s Medicare and Medicaid at 22 percent or so of the entire U.S. federal budget. And the department has 14 sub agencies, then also, of course, the CDC, the NIH, the FDA. RFK Jr. has promised to clear out entire departments for reasons like this.

Clip of RFK on Fox News

“We have a thousand ingredients in our food that are illegal in Italy and other countries in Europe, and the reason for that is corruption. The food industry and the agriculture, big agriculture producers, control FDA, and so they’re not worried about public health. They’re worried about advancing the mercantile interests of those corporations.”

Laura: There are a lot of people out there who don’t really want to wade into the substantive issues that he’s raising, so I’d expect nothing but smears leading up to this confirmation hearing.

Clip of CNN: Jake Tapper and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

Jeffries: “The former President promised America the very best. With respect to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and others, is this America’s very best to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the American people? Of course it’s not. He’s completely and totally unqualified. We need serious folks with a serious background and serious expertise.

“Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is, of course, none of the above.”

Laura: He’s the future Democratic leader, 2028, Hakeem Jeffries Joining us now, Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News medical contributor and NYU Langone professor of medicine and Dr. Peter McCullough, internist and cardiologist extraordinaire. Dr. Siegl, let’s start with you. So, we have this crisis in our food supply in this country. That’s going to be a major focus of RFK’s. In the United States, we have 42, almost 43 percent of adults now qualifying as obese. So what reforms do you expect from him, maybe about school lunches or other federally subsidized foods. Can you expect to maybe try to reverse some of this obesity epidemic?

Dr. Siegel sees corruption in food oversight.

Dr. Siegel: I think he’s starting in the right place, Laura, because the F in FDA, right? But we have a sick care system, not a health care system, and by the time you get to those medicines you take, or you’re seeing me for obesity or high blood pressure or sleep apnea or diabetes, it’s because you were loaded up with those ultra processed foods. 73 percent of all the food on our supermarket shelves is ultra processed, salt, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, chemicals that are unregulated by the FDA. And by the way, one of your favorite things, the FDA is working from home. They’re not even in the office. They’re working remotely from home. Twenty years ago, I was on RFK Jr.’s show, Ring of Fire repeatedly. He was an excellent host, very incisive, very smart, very bold. And I know he’s going to start with this issue of food. And the other issue that’s related to that is the great technological advances we have, and I’m sure Peter’s going to agreed with this. They’re great, but when they get to phase three trials, they’re already bought up by Big Pharma. And guess what the lobby does? They pressure the FDA to approve everything. That’s the cronyism that he’s going to look into.

Laura: And Dr. McCullough, I don’t know how many times you came on the Angle during really the first two or three years of COVID, and that in and of itself demonstrated the corruption in the U.S. Medical-Industrial Complex did it not?

Dr. McCullough: We saw widespread corruption, malfeasance sweep in through the agencies. They were all overseen by current Secretary, Xavier Becerra, who, in many ways, was a quiet dictator. Kennedy is going to be such a contrast. He’s certainly not quiet. And I think he’s going to be egalitarian. I agree with Marc, starting with food. He’s interested, truly interested, as Trump said, in the well-being of Americans. As he works through these issues of data transparency, accountability, I think we’re going to see sweeping changes in health care administration.

Dr. Siegel: Think of how much money we save if we get on a treadmill or if we eat healthy food, produce, school lunches like you said, versus getting obese, getting high blood pressure, getting heart disease and cancer. Insurance companies love that, right, because they’re making higher premiums. That’s the unhealthy health care system we have.

Laura: The massive rise in colorectal cancer among young people. Studies at places like Georgetown and other places, linking that to processed food eating by young people, and energy drinks Yet the media, Dr. McCullough, will stick to this: RFK is anti-vax attack, but he says he’s not.

Clip of RFK, Jr. talking to Fox News reporter:

Kennedy: “I’ve never been anti-vaccine.”

Reporter: “You will not take any vaccine that is currently on the market?”

Kennedy: “If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.”

Laura: Dr. McCullough, your reaction to that? He says he’s not going to take vaccines. It should be a pro-choice issue.

Dr. McCullough: I know RFK personally. I know he’s taken plenty of vaccines, as I have. It’s not an issue of taking away people’s vaccines. It’s about a personal choice and actually safety of the products. RFK is going to have a range that’s going to be much far greater than vaccines. We’re talking about drug safety, ending corruption with foundations and with Big Pharma. I think we’re going to see a total overhaul of health care administration.

Laura: The only thing I’m not in favor of that I think he is so far is psychedelics. Legalizing those, no.

Taking the safe position

Sounding righteous and being passionate about junk food, like Siegel is doing, is easy. Everyone accepts that claim.

What about vaccine oversight at the FDA, Dr. Siegel? What do you have to say about that?

While Dr. Siegel is really focused on toxic food, Dr. McCullough is all about bad vaccines. He’s one of a handful of doctors out there who tell the truth about our unsafe, unregulated childhood schedule.

Dr. Peter McCullough on MAHA and vaccines

Dr. Peter McCullough talks to Dr. Ken Stoller: “Every vaccine. . . looks bad”

So, this is seriously some very evil, dark stuff that’s going on

Your thoughts?

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