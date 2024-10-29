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Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
Oct 30, 2024

on the flip side... you have the Democrat Party ticket trying to appeal to 'regular folks' by telling them about their favorite foods: Doritos (Harris) and Mountain Dew soda (Walz). kinda says a lot right there, doesn't it?

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cicada's avatar
cicada
Oct 30, 2024

It is fact that food industries of processed food is poisoning us. But parents must understand they have all the responsibilities in teaching and providing real proper meal to their kids. Just look at those trolleys when they shop you will notice loads of soft drinks, chips, pastries and many other food garbages that I won‘t even take home even it is free. These industries will not survive long without them buying. I have never seen an Australian borned drinking plain water with their meals and soft drinks is the drink they have.

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