WHY ARE KIDS BEING POISONED AND THEN DRUGGED FOR PROFIT? WHY IS 70 PERCENT OF OUR KIDS’ DIET ULTRA PROCESSED FOOD, AND THEN 40 PERCENT OF TEENS ARE ON A PHARMACEUTICAL?

As the election gets closer, FoxNews is giving airtime to those who are planning to help Trump MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.

In separate interviews, Calley Means and Robert Kennedy, Jr. explained how bad health outcomes are for Americans. Specific examples were given regarding the control corporations have over our regulatory agencies.

As someone who’s written about the corruption, collusion and cover-up rampant at the FDA and CDC for over 20 years, the added scandal of the poisonous food Americans consume daily confirms that we have to dismantle the regulatory agencies. Their only job has been to promote the interests of the industries they’re supposed to oversee.

Here’s what was said on Fox.

Oct 27, 2024, FOX & Friends: Make America Healthy Again

Fox: Former President Trump said he’ll work with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to make American healthy again , if he’s elected, with a focus on improving the country’s metabolic health.

Clip from Joe Rogan interviewing Donald Trump

Rogan: I know you’re aware of Calley and Casey Means. One of the things that they pointed out, and this is a very important thing for people to understand is what a lot of these drugs do is they act to somehow or another to mitigate the effects of poor metabolic health. But most of these problems that people are suffering from wouldn’t exist if we put an emphasis on metabolic health.

Fox anchor: Here to discuss is TruMed co-founder, Calley Means.

This is an exciting time and I want to talk about what you expect to happen. It’s interesting. Last night I was listening to Michelle Obama’s speech, and she was criticizing Trump on COVID, and she said, America had the highest rate of death with COVID and she blamed it on Trump.

I’m thinking, no, we also have the highest obesity rate, we have the highest co-morbidities, of course they were going to be more susceptible, right?

Calley Means: We’re the sickest country in the world. We have highest rates of diabetes, obesity, depression. It’s not even close. We die six years earlier than the Italians. We’re not lazier than Italians. There’s something wrong with our systems, and I can’t help but think, what’s going to happen at Madison Square Garden today.

You’ve got Robert F. Kennedy, you’ve got Elon Musk, you’ve got Tulsi Gabbard. People are putting themselves on the line because this election with President Trump is about big existential issues.

Meanwhile you have Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman funding Kamala privately hundreds of millions of dollars because they want the Epstein tapes withheld.

Trump should be congratulated by all sides for bringing together this unique coalition. When it comes health, my formulation is that the foundation of Trump’s candidacy is taking on the swamp, it’s taking on corruption, and there’s no greater example of the corruption that’s bringing down our country than health.

WHY ARE KIDS BEING POISONED AND THEN DRUGGED FOR PROFIT?

WHY IS 70 PERCENT OF OUR KIDS’ DIET ULTRA PROCESSED FOOD, AND THEN 40 PERCENT OF TEENS ARE ON A PHARMACEUTICAL?

These are big, big questions, and what’s happening with RFK, and what happened when he stood out there with Trump, and they said, make America healthy again, it’s not right vs left anymore. It’s corruption vs the American people, and there’s one side calling these out. This is a corruption that’s been in place for decades, and FINALLY a candidate is giving an optimistic message that we can fix this very quickly.

Anchor: How can it be fixed, Calley? I think, I believe that Trump is going to unleash [RFK, Jr]. . . I have to believe right now the lobbyists are girding themselves. What do you think you’ll face because the swamp is real.

Calley: I think the month after President Trump wins is going to be the most important month in American history because there’s trillions and trillions of dollars at stake if Trump does do what he says he’s going to do.

He said on Joe Rogan that there’s a lot of pressure against him, and he’s telling them, absolutely not. He’s going to appoint reformers, so what can you do?

It’s actually it’s difficult, but it’s very simple. When it comes to health, [it’s] just fundamentally an industry, pharma, that profits from when we’re sick just demonstrably, has bought off many of our institutions of trust.

They fund 75 percent of the FDA’s budget. They’re the largest funder of research. They’re the largest funder of civil rights groups, saying it’s racist not tp prescribe Ozempic to six year olds, literally. That’s what the NAACP is saying.

They’ve been able to co-opt our institutions of trust, just like the military industrial complex has been able to co-opt that institution.

The educational industrial complex, the teachers union is making our country less competitive.

These big industrial complexes, and health is the largest, are bringing down our country, and it starts with getting conflicts out of the system. Giving the American people the truth, real scientific guidelines, and then letting them make decisions, getting rid of the mandates and spurring up flexibility. . . .

Just letting American patients choose with their doctor where their funds go instead of this top down system that when your kid’s sick, they’re getting a drug, they’re not getting holistic advice from their doctor, from corruption.

President Trump, he is genuinely—I saw it. He spent hours talking to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. truly learning about this issue, asking what policies we’re working with the transition team and we’re preparing really bold policies for President Trump.

He’s asking for them. He’s asking for them on every single institution that impact their trust. . .

As Joe Rogan said, we’re spending $200 billion giving to Ukraine. We can umpoison our food. We can get corruption out of our institutions. We can create a thriving environment for our kids very, very quickly, it just takes clear eyed leadership.

Anchor: And I do believe this is the most bipartisan issue in America.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. on Fox.

Oct 29, 2024, FOX & Friends: Make America Healthy Again

Anchor: When your uncle was President, six percent of Americans had chronic disease. Now it’s 60, add a zero to that. . . .

Clip from Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden speech.

Robert F. Kennedy cares more about human beings and health and the environment than anybody. And he’s going to be absolutely—having him is such a great honor. I’ve been friends with him for a long time.

I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicine.

The only thing I don’t I’m even going to let him get near is the liquid gold we have under our feet.

Kennedy’s reaction: We have the sickest children in the world right now. There’s nobody in the world—when I was a kid, the autism rate among American children and in 70 year old men today, in my generation, was one in 10,000.

In my children’s generation, it’s one in every 34 kids, one in every 22 boys.

And of the diabetes, a typical physician when I was a kid would see one case of juvenile diabetes in his lifetime or 40 or 50 year career.

Today, one out of every three kids who walks through his office is diabetic or prediabetic, and it’s costing us 4.3 trillion dollars a year. We paid zero for chronic disease when my uncle was President. Today it’s the biggest expense, five times our military budget.

It’s easy to fix. We have a thousand ingredients in our foods that are illegal in Italy and other countries in Europe, and the reason for that is corruption. The food industry and the agriculture, big agriculture producers control FDA, and so they’re not worried about health. They’re worried about advancing the mercantile interests of those corporations, and they will let them do—

The big cereal companies make two kinds of cereals, like Froot Loops in our country is just loaded with chemicals and food dyes that are carcinogenic, they’re going to cause ADHD in your kids.

If you go across the border to Canada or to Europe, you have the same product, but it has no dyes in it. It has good ingredients. So these companies know how to do it. . . .

Kennedy was asked about making healthy food more affordable.

You cannot afford to eat bad food because it’s going to affect your health. You’re going to pay later on. With food we can solve the diabetes crisis. Most people with diabetes or prediabetic can be cured with good food.

And if they choose instead to be cured by Ozempic, the government then pays $1,500 a month for the rest of their lives. With a fraction of that, we could give everybody organic food, three meals a day in this country.

What I would do, I’m just going to tell the cereal companies to take all the dyes out of their food. . . .

Kennedy talked about making fast food healthier.

He was asked about his split from the rest of the Kennedy family and the Democratic Party.

He said the Democratic Party has changed from what it was when he was a kid. They are now the party of Big Food, Big Ag and Big Pharma.

Kennedy was asked about USFDA’s school lunch program affecting about 100,000 schools in the U.S. What changes would he make.

I’ll get processed food out of school lunches immediately. About half the school lunch program goes to processed food. About 70 percent of food stamps go to processed food. 10 percent of food stamps go to sugar drinks. We’re creating diabetes problems in our kids by giving them food that’s poison. I’m going to stop that.

Kennedy was asked about the disparity between food in America and in other countries. Why don’t we get the healthier food too?

He said it was because the chemicals made it cheaper.