A week into April, we’re now used to hearing about autism awareness and acceptance. We’re told we should celebrate autism and neurodiveristy and promote inclusion.

It’s tiresome and totally disconnected from the reality of autism all around us.

I found an interview that was the ultimate in covering up what autism is doing to the human race.

It was on Fox13 in Tampa Bay on April 2nd, World Autism Awareness Day.

It’s Autism Awareness Month

The news anchor interviewed Dr. Randhir Jesudoss who is with Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

First of all we were told that all the autism is because of better diagnosing.

News anchor:

April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day. It’s a day to draw attention to the growing need for programs that are designed to support people with autism spectrum disorder. According to the CDC, that’s a lot of people, about one in 36 children have some form of autism. It’s something we’re more aware of than ever. And thankfully, we’re getting better at diagnosing and treating it.

Dr. Jesudoss was introduced. He is an expert and the father of two nonverbal teenage sons with autism. He was asked what autism is, and he assured us that autistic people are just like the rest of us. He said that the CDC has changed autism from a disorder to a condition.

Jesudoss:

. . . It is when somebody has difficulty in social interaction, where there is some language delay. There is some repetitive behaviors. These are the three things people usually see these kids and adults, but that is not what they are, and what you see is not what they have. Most have normal cognition, and they have all emotions and everything like a normal person has.

Anchor:

Everything that’s going on inside, is just as normal as it should be. And it’s the outward expression of that.

Autism just shows up at about a year and a half to two years of age.

When did you and your wife notice that your sons might have autism spectrum disorder. How did that manifest itself?

Jesudoss:

Both of them, we started noticing them around 18 mouths to 24. Being physicians ourselves, we were a little apprehensive, and then they were officially diagnosed when we moved to the United States. They were four and two years old. . . . They have inclusion with their peers in the normal school system and has helped them interact better.. . .

Being nonverbal doesn’t mean anything is wrong.

The teachers identified that these boys were not, although they couldn’t speak, but they were able to be instructed in the regular curriculum, and they were able to give the answers as much as a normal child would do.

We have come so far.

Anchor:

Isn’t that something 20 years ago or so and perhaps still in other countries today, they would say, well this child can’t learn, but it’s not that at all.

The anchor asked Jesudoss what parents should do if they suspect their child has autism.

Look at the list of child health specialists profiting off the epidemic of damaged children.

Jesudoss:

The first thing is be screened, and the best connection is your primary pediatrician. Get a referral. There are specialists who deal with these children and adolescents. They are called developmental pediatricians. And then of course, if there are issues with the neurological system, then you have child neurologists who take care of them. Also if there are any kind of psychiatric issue, then the child psychiatrists will take care of them. These are the things that are seen in children with autism. . .

Having autism is normal and so is being nonverbal, having seizures, GI issues and sleep disorders. We just didn’t notice these things in the past in children.

Some of them do have seizures, some of them do have anxiety issues, some of them do have GI issues where I come in to treat them. Also they do have sleep issues and stuff which can be globally addressed with a specialty called a developmental pediatrician.

Anchor:

And the great news is, on this World Autism Day, that we have come so far in identifying and treating, in recognizing that there’s really no difference from someone who’s on the autism spectrum disorder to anyone else out there. It’s just a matter of addressing things and giving them all the support that we can.

Jesudoss:

And communication is the key to all these beautiful children and adults.

Anchor:

I love how you said it earlier, how when you came to this beautiful country . . ., you saw the resources that are available to help every child have the full potential and the best life they can.

The news anchor and the doctor leave us thinking everything is great with autism. It’s just a difference, not a disability. Doctors are doing an incredible job finally noticing a “condition” that’s always been around.

. . . We have come so far in identifying and treating, in recognizing that there’s really no difference from someone who’s on the autism spectrum disorder to anyone else out there. It’s just a matter of addressing things and giving them all the support that we can.

I don’t know who scares me more, the clueless newsman or the disingenuous doctor.

Maybe they should read the commentary from the mother of the severely disabled adult son with autism.

April 7, 2024, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Rose Baumann: Misunderstanding autism: It’s not just a different way of being

As we leave behind the capricious days of March for the hope of True Spring in April, members of the autism community prepare to commemorate Autism Awareness/​Acceptance Month. Like many “awareness” months, April has been officially recognized by state and national leaders as a time to acknowledge a disorder and a population that has historically been misunderstood, mistreated, and misrepresented. . . . No other descriptor besides “profound” is sufficient to describe the things my son struggles with on a regular basis: self-injurious behavior that is so pervasive he wears a protective helmet 24x7 to prevent brain trauma and facial fractures; spikes in aggression that can come out of nowhere, causing property damage and injury to those in his path; anxiety that can trigger incidents of elopement from the home or, worse, a moving vehicle; and communication difficulties that prevent him from telling anyone when he hurts, what he fears, or who may have harmed him (an occurrence that is far too common amongst individuals with profound autism).

Parents like this woman would see the Fox13 interview as absurd and beyond insensitive.

That news anchor completely failed in asking questions. He seemed well-informed on autism as something that lots of kids have, but it’s not a real problem.

The whole thing was basically telling what autism is and what to do when your child is suspected of having ASD. Of course the autism the two of them talked about isn’t what so many children and their parents have to live with.

The real message was, having a child with autism is normal.

Of course it’s one more ludicrous depiction of what will eventually lead to the collapse of everything. I can’t say it more strongly.

No society can survive with huge numbers of children who cannot function normally. They will become DEPENDENT ADULTS and we’ll all be paying for their care. More and more will follow in their footsteps, and the impact autism is having on schools is nothing compared to what the cost of adult care will do to us.

In August, 2023, the Boca Raton Tribune ran the story, ABA Centers of Florida Opens Flagship Autism Care Center in Boca Raton to Provide Children on the Spectrum with The Care That They Need Quickly

Although the piece was about the opening of an ABA center and featured a ribbon cutting picture where all the folks were smiling, the opening of a paragraph in the middle of the story was stunning.

“Nearly 5% of children in Florida have autism and we understand that when we make an impact in those kiddos’ lives, we make an impact in their siblings’ lives, in their parents’ lives, in their teachers’ lives.”

5%. How is that not a disaster?

This nightmare has no end in sight.

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