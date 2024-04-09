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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Apr 9, 2024

@Maurine Meleck - "Toenail fungus"? Why do you compare ASDs to foot fungi? I don't understand this comparison... can you explain why you think ASDs are like "toenail fungus"? Toenail fungus is easily treatable and usually resolves after a bit of foot fungi treatment... but 90% of "autism" cases are lifelong (only about 10% - ten percent - are curable?) even with various therapies and treatments that persist for YEARS. As someone who knows how the "Right (Reich) Direction" in Germany treated those with disabilities, the autism-foot-fungus comparison scares the daylights out of me.

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Apr 9, 2024

They have changed the definition many times. Now it's no longer a disorder, but a condition. Kind of like a condition of toenail fungus. According to the above doctors, a condition is no big deal. Those with autism are just like those without except they might repeat things a little more, might be less social, lots are non-verbal(no big deal) but they truly are just like everyone else. Doctors are getting so good at diagnosing it so that's why the numbers have increased from 1 in 10,000 in 1975 to 1 in about 22 in this country. In the city of San Diego, it's 1 in every 9 boys diagnosed with autism. That city must have the best diagnosticians in the whole world. Get it your head-they are just like all children and young adults.. That's why there is a huge shortage of facilities , learning centers, residential homes in the U.S. because nobody expected such brilliant doctors who coud diagnose so well. Let us celebrate this whole month-lets celebrate the hugh rise in numbers, the smart doctors, the lack of help for tens of thousands with autism, the lack of money for support, diversity,but sameness, celebrate condition.....conditions most of all. Who doesn't love a condition.? P.S. The numbers in Florida stand now at 1 in 22. That's more than 5% they quote here.

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