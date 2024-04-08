It is truly amazing that no matter where you go in the world, autism is now an accepted as a normal part of childhood. No one questions any aspect of the monumental rise in the rate over the past 25 years.

Somehow we’ll manage, no matter what the numbers are.

I’m also quite sure that the official U.S. rate of one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys announced last year is only temporary. Already much higher numbers are out in the news:

Australia: one in 25

Scotland: one in 23

California: one in 22

Ireland: one in 21

Northern Ireland:

Florida: one in 20

Newark, NJ: one in 20

I’m convinced that our next official autism proclamation from the CDC will put the national average somewhere in the low 20 percent range. At the same time, once again, experts won’t be sure if there’s really been an increase in autism, but incredibly no one will be worried.

Autism is now a part of the human experience, at least for children. We’re only hearing about awareness, inclusion, support, and incredibly, celebration.

Everyone has gotten the message

There are stories from around the world out right now where we’re told the same thing: don’t worry about autism, it just is.

On the island of Fiji in the South Pacific, an official says autistic children are a ‘special gift from God.’

April 5, 2024, ‘Special gift from God’ TEACHERS and parents of Suva Special School have been reminded that the students are a special gift from God. Officiating at the Autism awareness celebration at the school, Pherrus Financial Services (PFS) community program officer Akisi Korodrau emphasised the importance of recognising individuals with autism as a gift from God. Ms Korodrau said autism spectrum disorder should not be viewed as a limitation but as a unique way of experiencing the world. She stressed the need for daily awareness and inclusivity, stressing also the need to create a compassionate society. “By promoting inclusivity and embracing diversity, we create a more compassionate and inclusive society where individuals have the opportunity to thrive,” Ms Korodrau said, adding that the awareness should not just be a program held on a yearly basis, but something to be embraced daily. . . .

In Nigeria a neuro-psychiatric hospital has an autism support group.

April 6, 2024, Peoples Gazette: Hospital to introduce support group for autism awareness

“Understanding and accepting people with autism is crucial.” The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Barnawa-Kaduna, says it plans to introduce a parents’ support group to raise awareness of autism. The medical director of the hospital, Prof. Aishatu Yusha’u-Armiya’u, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Kaduna on the sidelines of the celebration of the 2024 World Autism Day. According to her, the day is observed every April to create awareness around the condition, celebrate the strength of those with autism and try to make more people aware of it. . . . The medical director added that the theme gave her joy, saying,” because children with autism are colourful and have a lot of potential to offer. ”Among them are the best mathematicians, statisticians and graphics designers, among others. “It is our responsibility to pick out what they have, especially in sciences.” . . . “We want to appreciate them and their differences, promote understanding and make the world a more inclusive place for those with autism spectrum disorder. ” We are creating the support group for them to be encouraged by sharing experiences and knowing the next steps to take.” . . . ”Everyone is unique and it’s important to respect their way of seeing the world. ” We will utilise them by bringing them into our skills acquisition programme where they can learn different skills. ”They include barbing, hairdressing, tailoring and embroidery, perfume, soap and bead making, shoes and bag making, art, weaving and knitting, library and ICT and indoor games.” . . .

Clearly no one is worried about the future when these disabled children grow up.

It will take more than appreciating their differences.

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