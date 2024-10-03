Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Wheat Thins, Honey Bunches of Oats--ALL BANNED IN JAPAN
They contain a cancer-causing toxin
VIDEO: BANNED IN JAPAN, but not here!
Did you know the government of Japan has stated that Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Wheat Thins, and Honey Bunches of Oats are all causing cancer, and they will no longer allow these American foods into the country?
They contain a potent toxin called butylated hydroxytoluen, BHT, a flavor enhancer that makes these processed foods tolerable.
However, Japan has a unique idea, why not use real food that actually tastes good?
While countries around the world ban these foods, they are still available in our stores. So be careful. If you see them, put them back on the shelf.
THOUGHTS?
BHT is added to foods as a preservative, not a flavour enhancer. In any case, the sugar content alone should be enough to put everyone off buying these synthetic products.
Just for an experiment, I left a box of Honey NutCheerios in a plastic container on the top shelf in my kitchen. After 18 months (no one ate them, or even opened them) I got tired of them taking up space. Tasted a couple. Still crispy. Not really stale. But into the garbage they went. Guess that BHT stuff really works as a preservative.