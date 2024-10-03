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Mike Baker's avatar
Mike Baker
Oct 3, 2024

BHT is added to foods as a preservative, not a flavour enhancer. In any case, the sugar content alone should be enough to put everyone off buying these synthetic products.

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neener
Oct 4, 2024

Just for an experiment, I left a box of Honey NutCheerios in a plastic container on the top shelf in my kitchen. After 18 months (no one ate them, or even opened them) I got tired of them taking up space. Tasted a couple. Still crispy. Not really stale. But into the garbage they went. Guess that BHT stuff really works as a preservative.

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