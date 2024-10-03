VIDEO: BANNED IN JAPAN, but not here!

Did you know the government of Japan has stated that Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Wheat Thins, and Honey Bunches of Oats are all causing cancer, and they will no longer allow these American foods into the country?

They contain a potent toxin called butylated hydroxytoluen, BHT, a flavor enhancer that makes these processed foods tolerable.

However, Japan has a unique idea, why not use real food that actually tastes good?

While countries around the world ban these foods, they are still available in our stores. So be careful. If you see them, put them back on the shelf.

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