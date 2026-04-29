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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3d

Ughhh. Thanks for sharing this information. I'm part of the natural living crowd, and it's unbelievable how many of my peers abandon their priorities when it comes to vaccines. 🤯

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SoloD's avatar
SoloD
2d

TODAY it is a well-known and easily demonstrable fact that the members of the US Congress

and the State Legislatures do not read, evaluate or debate any of the particulars of the Legislation

they vote on.

They cannot read or debate the issues because on average, NINE THOUSAND new bills are

introduced each year at a rate of fifty-five per day and each Bill can approach 500 pages of

content or more.

Since no one can evaluate THIRTY THOUSAND pages of Law Speak per day, the elected

representative is forced to vote “as per the suggestion of staff”.

Our Constitutions call for ‘representative government of the people, by the people and for the

people’. They do not call for ‘government by staff (permanent bureaucracy) recommendation’.

THEREFORE

In order to remedy the UNCONSTITUTIONAL WORKING OF THE GOVERNMENT, it is

time to use the available technology of computers for the distribution of the text, and artificial

intelligence (AI) for the aggregation of the decisions of up to FIFTY THOUSAND interested,

responsible and qualified Citizens per Congressional district, herein referred to as AMPLIFIED

VOTERS (AV) to give The People and all of Humanity the opportunity to solve their

Governmental problems.

PROPOSAL

A Constitutional Amendment to Accommodate at Up to 50 Thousand Citizen Representatives

per Congressional District Who Will Actually Read and Evaluate the Existing and Proposed

Laws for the Purpose of Ratification or Annulment of Each and Every Line of Law and the

Accompanying Enabling Legislation for the Purpose of Perfecting The Law for and in Behalf of

The Citizens of the Country.

Each AV will “read” at least approximately ten pages of the existing law or proposed bill, and

indicate “ratification, annulment or further clarification required” of each line/sentence of text.

Artificial Intelligence will aggregate the results in real time to ratify or annul the whole.

Enforcement cannot be effected without ratification.

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