Glyphosate (weed killer) found in all childhood vaccines
How does a weed killer end up in vaccines?
During those well-baby visits, children face an ever-increasing battery of vaccines containing things like live viruses, aluminum, formaldehyde, and mercury (flu shot).
Add to that list glyphosate, the primary active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup.
In this short video, Dr. Ken Stoller reveals how every shot in the childhood schedule contains this deadly product.
Video: 1:40
Did you know that every childhood vaccine tested contains glyphosate—the same chemical found in weed killer?
And the MMR vaccine, it has 25 times more glyphosate than any other shot your child receives.
How does a weed killer end up in vaccines?
It’s all about how vaccines are made. Inactivated viruses, like those in the MMR shot, are grown in a gelatin medium. That gelatin comes from animals exposed to glyphosate in their feed.
The result? Glyphosate sneaks into the vaccine—straight into your child’s body.
Why does this matter?Glyphosate is linked to leaky gut—a condition where the gut lining breaks down, letting toxins and undigested food into the bloodstream.
Leaky gut is connected to allergies, autoimmune issues, and even autism.
Many children with autism suffer from gut problems.
Could glyphosate in vaccines be part of the reason?
Ever wonder why so many Americans have food allergies and sensitivities?
It’s not just gluten. Glyphosate is everywhere in our food—and now, in our vaccines.
Some people can eat anything in Europe but get sick in the USA. And it’s not just peanuts. Glyphosate could be the hidden trigger.
Parents deserve answers.
We need transparency in vaccine ingredients and manufacturing.
Why are we still using animal –derived gelatin that carries hidden risks? There are safer alternatives. Our kids deserve better.
Glyphosate in vaccines is a problem we can’t ignore.
We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals. —Catherine Austin Fitts, investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of HUD
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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“
Ughhh. Thanks for sharing this information. I'm part of the natural living crowd, and it's unbelievable how many of my peers abandon their priorities when it comes to vaccines. 🤯
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THEREFORE
In order to remedy the UNCONSTITUTIONAL WORKING OF THE GOVERNMENT, it is
time to use the available technology of computers for the distribution of the text, and artificial
intelligence (AI) for the aggregation of the decisions of up to FIFTY THOUSAND interested,
responsible and qualified Citizens per Congressional district, herein referred to as AMPLIFIED
VOTERS (AV) to give The People and all of Humanity the opportunity to solve their
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PROPOSAL
A Constitutional Amendment to Accommodate at Up to 50 Thousand Citizen Representatives
per Congressional District Who Will Actually Read and Evaluate the Existing and Proposed
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