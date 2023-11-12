A story showed up on my Google Alert for “autism” that left me almost speechless.

It was published on Fierce Healthcare, a site that describes itself as providing “critical business news to executives across the industry, including providers, payers and technology innovators.”

I’m not sure what that all entails, but it sounds very industry friendly.

The author of the story was Anastassia Gliadkovskaya, a staff writer “primarily covering health equity and the structural failures of healthcare delivery systems.”

We were told Gliadkovskaya formerly worked at Forbes, which is one of the staunchest defenders of pharma out there in the media.

The title was, High wait times, poor reimbursement drive autism diagnosis delays, https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/providers/new-report-state-autism-care-reveals-barriers-diagnosis and it was all about the reforms needed so children didn’t have to wait months for an autism diagnosis.

Gliadkovskaya described what can only be called a health care crisis of huge proportions that we need to address.

Nearly two-thirds of specialty centers that conduct autism evaluations have wait times longer than four months, according to a new report. The report, focused on the state of pediatric autism diagnosis in the U.S., is based on a survey designed and conducted by Scott Badesch, former president of the Autism Society of America. Cognoa, maker of an FDA-approved, AI-powered diagnostic tool for autism, sponsored the study. The survey reached 111 specialty centers across the U.S., including hospitals, private practices, public health clinics, government agencies and academic entities.

As soon as I saw that Gliadkovskaya was talking about a survey by someone connected to the ASA, I knew it would not be a genuine look at autism.

The Autism Society of America isn’t interested in what’s causing autism, and they https://autismsociety.org/the-autism-experience/#:~:text=While%20there%20is%20currently%20no,opportunities%20needed%20to%20live%20fully don’t see autism as an epidemic of recent origin.

The ASA dismisses the cause in a single sentence: While there is currently no known single cause of Autism, early diagnosis helps a person receive resources that can support the choices and opportunities needed to live fully.

Gliadkovskaya’s piece was all about a study sponsored by an autism therapy provider called Cognoa and the views of their CEO, Sharief Taraman, M.D.

Taraman slammed the current system of diagnosing children with autism as ‘dysfunctional.’

There was one brief mention of the rate of autism: About 1 in 36 children have autism in the U.S.

In the face of that rate, we need improvements in diagnosing and intervention.

Though the majority of children with autism studied in 2020 had concerns about their development documented in their records before the age of 3, fewer than half received an evaluation by that age. Autism can in some cases be detected at 18 months of age or younger. Early intervention is critical to prevent worse downstream outcomes.

‘Not acceptable’ wait times Several factors contribute to long wait times, the survey found, including specialist shortages, lengthy evaluations, heavy documentation burden for providers, no standard of care for diagnostic processes and disparities in access due to limited reimbursement. Of the two-thirds of centers that had wait times longer than four months, a quarter had a wait time of more than six months, while a fifth had a wait time of more than a year or had waitlists that were so full they were no longer accepting new referrals. Per a recent poll at the Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics annual meeting, referenced in the report, the numbers were even more dire. More than half of the audience self-reported waitlists of longer than nine months.

What’s unacceptable is not the flood of children on the spectrum, but the fact that they have to wait so long to get help.

“Imagine your child is showing signs of autism, and imagine you are told your child cannot be diagnosed nor access therapies that would help your child for at least two years,” Badesch said in the report. “A person who suspects he or she has cancer, can and should get diagnosed within days. But if your child shows signs of autism, the wait time is months to years. This is not acceptable.”

We need more autism professionals.

There are fewer than 800 developmental-behavioral pediatricians for every 19 million kids with developmental concerns, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics the report cited. And there are 11 child and adolescent psychiatrists for every 100,000 children, per the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. Taraman, former president of the AAP-Orange County Chapter, was division chief of pediatric neurology at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. There were only two autism centers in the county, he said. One had a maxed out waitlist, while the other would take up to nine months and required a referral from an in-network pediatrician. As a result, the neurology department was the de facto backup. Taraman said his waitlist was at 1,000. Despite doubling his neurology faculty, it wasn’t possible to see everyone, he said. That’s when he stepped down and became more involved at Cognoa.

Taraman went one to explain that one barrier to early diagnosing is poor funding for doctors. There are problems with Medicaid and insurance coverage. He called for reforms and the use of diagnostics tools like what his company provides.

There is an urgent need for policies to support the reimbursement and access pathways of available FDA-regulated diagnostics that equip more providers to evaluate, diagnose and manage children within primary care, the report said. Solutions offered by one specialist in the survey included comprehensive integration of advanced practice providers, general pediatricians with additional training and other mental health workers. This can be done in a cost-effective way that is good for provider morale and advances better outcomes, they noted. … “We’ve got to do something radical,” Taraman said. “It’s so hard to intervene later on.”

Neither the writer, Anastassia Gliadkovskaya, nor Dr. Taraman show a single ounce of alarm over the rate of autism now affecting America’s children. We’re told it’s one in every 36 children, but there is no mention of the rate for boys, one in 22.

There is nothing about the dramatic increase in autism over the past 20 years, which can only be expected to get worse in the coming years.

I wonder how Gliadkovskay and Taraman would explain why certain places in the U.S. have much more stunning autism numbers than one in 36.

Newark, NJ: One in 20 has autism, one in every 12 boys.

https://newark.chalkbeat.org/2023/2/7/23589441/newark-nj-rutgers-autism-spectrum-disorder-study-cases-increased

California: One in 22 children has autism, one in every 14 boys.

https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/addm-community-report/california.html

Florida: Nearly 5 percent of children have autism.

https://www.bocaratontribune.com/bocaratonnews/2023/08/aba-centers-of-florida-opens-flagship-autism-care-center-in-boca-raton-to-provide-children-on-the-spectrum-with-the-care-that-they-need-quickly/?amp

Is this where the whole country is headed? What will be the final statistic when things eventually level out?

Somehow we’re all supposed to adjust to whatever happens. We just need more experts and we need to pay them better.

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