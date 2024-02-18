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White Azalea
Feb 18, 2024

My first brother (born in June/July 1980, six years before the terrible 1986 act) had speech delays/language delays (and he was nonverbal for some time), dyslexia, low muscle tone (he needed PT and OT, alongside SLP) and some autism traits. Now he lives a normal, productive life, has a beautiful house, a wife, he works several jobs, is very social, he likes his small rural church, and drives a car. Now his only handicap is dyslexia/language-processing issues. All my siblings grew up with various delays, learning disabilities, sensory issues, and traits of autism/OCD/Aspergers but now they all live happy, 'normal' lives. Even my youngest Aspie brother (him being born in April 1997) has a wife or is dating, he might learn to drive, he's completing his high school GED and I think he's in college by now (all my siblings live independently with a wife, except for my youngest one, my y.b. who lives in assisted living for adult boys with Aspergers/HFA). When doctors say your autistic child will "never speak/drive a car/learn any other language/have a job outside home/etc" don't guarantee it. It does NOT have to turn out the way medical doctors and the DSM-5 psychiatry 'bible' says. Even in the age of aluminum and 75+ "safer smaller" aluminum adjuvant injections we still have exemptions against.

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