One of the reasons I publish so much coverage from Britain is because the problems they’re facing with massive numbers of disabled students will be more and more acute here too.

Increases in special needs students come with a big price tag, especially if the disabilities are severe.

The town of Haleyville, Alabama has a population around 4,000, so the student numbers are not big.

Student enrollment is 1,627, so 255 students with special needs is a concern. If they get 10 percent more special ed students in the future, like they did this year, it will be a significant cost.

Sept 28, 2023, ABC 33, Birmingham, AL: Special instruction student enrollment increases in Haleyville City Schools, sparking funding concerns https://abc3340.com/amp/news/local/special-instruction-student-enrollment-increases-in-haleyville-city-schools-sparking-funding-concerns The Haleyville City School system is seeing an increase in special instruction student enrollment. This year having 255 students in need of special instruction. That makes up nearly 15% of their student population.

This year, the school district enrolled an additional 22 special education students, compared to only seven students from the previous school year. Haleyville City Schools superintendent, Holly Sutherland, said that the funding from the state is based on average daily membership. Each student, regardless of cost, is counted equally.

"There is a fear that you know there is only so much money, and eventually, what we don't want is some of our children to have less than what they need to be successful based on funding," said Sutherland.

So why is this happening?

There are several reasons why the number of special education students is increasing. Christy Bice, director of student services, said it starts with the student's home environment, technology use, the overall mental health crisis, as well as many other factors.

Blaming “the student’s home environment” sounds a lot like research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 20 years ago, linking behavioral problems in children to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). It was another version of the “refrigerator mother” claim from the 1940s where cold, uncaring moms were said to be the cause of autism.

This was actually a surprising story. Most of the time stories like this don’t bother to explain where these increases are coming from. Here they tried.

Leave a comment