We have heard years and years of the official claim that all the science is in on vaccines and autism, but somehow the mantra, STUDIES SHOW NO LINK, hasn’t convinced the public.

NOW with Robert Kennedy, Jr. as head of HHS, we are looking for honest, independent and thorough research on vaccines and autism.

Hearing that HHS has asked the CDC to look into the possible link is of course concerning. The CDC is the agency that approves the vaccine schedule and owns 20 vaccine patents on its own. They’re hardly an unbiased institution.

BUT Kennedy promised us transparency and legitimate science, and that is what we expect.

The immediate reaction of the media was quite predictable. Here are two examples of the knee-jerk response.

Chris Hayes at MSNBC started out sounding an alarm about the recent measles outbreaks which, we were told, are due to people being unvaccinated. Hayes brought in Dr. Peter Hotez and together they used this coverage to attack RFK.

After discussing the measles outbreak, they talked about the news of a new vaccine—autism study called for by HHS.

Hotez was adamant: VACCINES ARE NOT LINKED TO AUTISM. He said autism is genetic; it starts during pregnancy. There may be environmental triggers that impact those autism genes, but it happens way before kids are vaccinated.

Hotez said he explained all this to Kennedy back in 2017, but RFK just didn’t get it.

4:44: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

The CDC has also announced, and again I have to imagine this is coming directly from the top, from RFK, that they plan to study vaccines and autism. This is a much debunked link. There was quite notoriously a Lancet study published several decades ago that was subsequently retracted. It did a tremendous amount of harm. This is actually something that you’ve spent a lot of time on and even wrote a book about: Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism; My Journey as a Vaccine Scientist, Pediatrician and Autism Dad. As someone who has specific expertise here, what’s your reaction to the CDC announcement?

Dr. Peter Hotez:

I wrote that book after for a year having long conversations with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in 2017 at the request of the National Institutes of Health. What it does is it details the strong evidence, two decades of evidence showing there’s absolutely no link between vaccines and autism.

What if it’s all of them, Dr. Hotez: the MMR, the thimerosal, the aluminum, the HPV vaccine?

And the goalposts keep moving. At first it was the MMR vaccine they say. Then RFK wrote an article in Rolling Stone Magazine saying it was the thimerosal preservative that used to be in vaccines. Then it was the HPV vaccine, and then it was spacing vaccines too close together, aluminum in vaccines. Each time the scientific community’s debunked it, but the other point, Chris, and this is probably the most important point, is the lack of plausibility. Autism begins with fetal brain development in the first and second trimester of pregnancy, well before kids ever see vaccines. We have detailed knowledge of this. We have a hundred autism genes that have been identified. We even sequenced my daughter Rachel’s autism gene along with my wife and I. So it’s lack of plausibility It doesn’t mean there can’t be an environmental influence, but if it is, it’s around the time of conception in the first trimester of pregnancy interacting with autism genes One of the things I remember talking with RFK, Jr. about back in 2017 is if you’re pregnant and not aware of it and you’re taking an anti-seizure medication called Depakote, also known as valproic acid, your child has a higher likelihood of being born with an autism-type phenotype because it’s interacting with the genes early on in pregnancy. And there are other chemicals that can do that as well. I said, “Bobby, you’re an environmental attorney. This is what—you should be all over this.” And I really couldn’t engage him. So there is a need to understand more about autism and understand environmental influences, but associated with pregnancy, nothing to do with vaccines.

CNN: also assured the public that studies have not found a link. The science is settled.

The US Department of Health and Human Services asked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study vaccines and autism, a person familiar with the situation told CNN, despite strong evidence that vaccines do not cause autism. The agency will conduct the study using the Vaccine Safety Datalink, which monitors safety of vaccines and investigates rare and serious adverse events, The Washington Post reported, citing two people familiar with the plan. Reuters earlier reported the planned study. The CDC has previously published several studies looking at a possible link between vaccines and vaccine ingredients and autism. None has found any evidence to suggest that vaccines increase the risk of autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders. Using the Vaccine Safety Datalink, the CDC collaborates with 13 sites, including 11 that provide electronic health record data and two that provide expertise. . . .

Alison Singer: Children will die if they do the study

“Decades of research have shown no link between vaccines and autism, including CDC studies using very large data systems, like the Vaccine Safety Datalink,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. Advocates for people with autism said the announcement was concerning. “Even just the notion that the government needs to study this is harmful,” said Alison Singer, president of the Autism Science Foundation, which maintains a list of studies on vaccines and autism. “It will plant seeds of fear, particularly for new parents who may not be aware of the history of research on this,” she said. “Parents will withhold vaccines, and children will die.” . . .

No real increase in autism

However, experts say the rising prevalence of autism in the US is largely a result of increased awareness of the disorder, changes in the way doctors diagnose it and increased access to specialty care.

Fox News: had legitimate coverage. They acknowledged that the public isn’t convinced and they want answers. Fox News admitted studies are ‘outdated.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is in the process of launching a large study into possible links between autism and vaccines, sources familiar with the issue told Reuters. The study has not been confirmed, and it is unclear how the study will be carried out, the outlet reported. A Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday, "The American people expect high quality research and transparency and that is what CDC is delivering." "As President [Donald] Trump said in his Joint Address to Congress, the rate of autism in American children has skyrocketed. CDC will leave no stone unturned in its mission to figure out what exactly is happening," the HHS spokesperson said. The CDC acknowledges there is parental concern about possible connections between autism and vaccine "To date, the studies continue to show that vaccines are not associated with ASD [Autism Spectrum Disorder]. CDC knows some parents and others still have concerns," the agency's site says. Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical contributor, told Fox News Digital the decision to launch research into a potential link is a "notable shift, likely spurred by ongoing public debate and pressure for transparency." "Historically, the agency has maintained that no such connection exists, citing robust but outdated studies," she said. "This move could signal an effort to address persistent skepticism, though it’s bound to reignite controversy." Saphier added, "The outcome hinges on the study’s design — rigorous, unbiased and transparent methodology will be key to settling the science, one way or another. Whether the results will sway anyone’s predetermined opinion on the matter, however, is the biggest unknown." In his recent op-ed on the measles outbreak, published by Fox News Digital, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wrote, in part, "We have a shared responsibility to protect public health. This includes ensuring that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated."

Looking at reports of vaccine injury found in the Vaccine Safety Datalink should have been done decades ago. Monitoring claims of vaccine injury was the whole purpose of the VSD when it was established in 1990.

Why hasn’t this been done before?

This controversy over vaccines and autism has been accelerating for a quarter of a century. Let’s see the reports. And note that even the CDC admits less than one percent of vaccine injuries are reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System.

All those who’ve tried to convince us for years that vaccines do not cause autism should be in total agreement over this. Let’s look at the VSD and see the proof that there is no link.

And let’s look to see the possible link to more than just ASD.

Let’s see what can the VSD tell us about a link to ADD, ADHD, ODD, OCD, asthma, allergies, seizure disorder, diabetes and more.

