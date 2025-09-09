Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Sherman's avatar
William Sherman
36m

I hope Sen Johnson subpoenas the authors and the execs at Henry Ford Health. This study could be the straw that breaks the vax camel’s back!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
Carole's avatar
Carole
10m

Is this important information now buried in the congressional record? Are any follow-up hearings scheduled? Will Senator Jackson issue a press release?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture