Today, WI Senator Ron Johnson chaired a hearing that revealed stunning levels of corruption in medical science and government oversight.

Attorney Aaron Siri,

political economist Toby Rogers

and Dr. Jake Scott testified.

The title of the hearing was pretty direct:

How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines .

It was a given from the outset that we can’t trust medical journals, public health officials or our local doctor. The pervasive control of the pharmaceutical industry dictates every aspect of modern medicine. We only get to hear about the science that promotes the interests of the drug companies.

The evidence presented showed exactly that. The subject was a vaccinated/unvaccinated study done five years ago, but the results were never published. This was a rigorous study with strict guidelines but the public never heard about the findings because the powers that be knew they would expose the true extent of what vaccines are doing to children.

Dr. Ken Stoller produced this video about what happened today. It is my hope that what was revealed at this hearing won’t just disappear.

It is clear that no one can trust the studies purported to show vaccines are safe and don’t have side effects like autism and chronic health conditions.

Senator Johnson noted that Dr. Marcia Angell, former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine stated that today’s medical research was typically done at the behest of Big Pharma. It is a system corrupted from top to bottom.

The climactic moment for me was when Dr. Rogers expressed his disgust with the medical community because of the systemic capture of every aspect of medicine. Regarding the damage from vaccines, he said we are in “the midst of one of the greatest crimes in human history.”

Rogers noted that there are 115,000 new cases of autism in the US every year. That’s 315 cases a day. This is the nightmare no one in charge wants to admit is happening.

Hidden Vaccine Data Unveiled in Senate Showdown

On September 8, 2025, in a US Senate hearing, attorney Aaron Siri revealed a study that was hidden from the public for years, a study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children. That study, conducting within the Henry Ford Health System, analyzed health records of more than 18,000 kids. What it found was astonishing. Vaccinated children were more than four times as likely to develop asthma, three times as likely to have allergic conditions, nearly six times as likely to develop autoimmune disease, and over five times as likely to suffer from neurodevelopmental disorders. BUT, despite the significance, the results were never published. The researchers, strong vaccine supporters themselves, feared losing their jobs and reputations. At the hearing Siri testified that the authors initially promised to publish, regardless of outcome, but higher ups at Henry Ford Health blocked the study, leaving it buried for years. Siri has now released excepts in his new book, arguing vaccines should be treated as consumer products, not objects of worship. Other witnesses highlighted the larger issue. Studies without true unvaccinated control groups can’t answer critical questions, Yet when studies do include unvaccinated children, they often suggest higher rates of autism and chronic illness in the vaccinated—findings that have been systematically ignored. Researchers stressed that genetics alone can’t explain today’s epidemics of autism and chronic disease. Environmental factors, including vaccines, must be investigated openly and without bias. The Senate hearing entered the suppressed study into the Congressional Record, hoping more Americans will open their eyes to the need for transparency, honestly and real science. Truth can’t be hidden forever.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

