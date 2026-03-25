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Jen's avatar
Jen
18h

The firing of the former ACIP members was the right thing to do. For decades the ACIP was comprised of people that were paid by pharma. And they did whatever pharma wanted.

Kennedy fired them. Replaced them with real scientists and physicians. They had no agenda. They made evidence based decisions.

And this “legal-knowledge-challenged judge” has the gall to challenge them? To stay their appointments.

I say no. This judge is a political hack. Beholden to pharma. His decision ought to be reversed. He must be removed from his position before he can do more damage.

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Jane Wills's avatar
Jane Wills
19h

Surely Kennedy can get round this? Maybe he can enact the decisions already made without the ACIP bring in place? There was a moment of sanity before this judgement. Kennedy don't let it rest.

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