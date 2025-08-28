I added 13 articles to my site, Loss of Brain Trust today, recounting yet more about the rapid decline of children.

[Hit the word POSTS on the left above the stories on Loss of Brain Trust to get the most recent update. Sometimes the latest stories don’t show up right away.]

I’m getting close to 11,000 stories posted over the past eight and a half years on the site. They’re all about the end of the healthy child.

The articles I posted today are from just the past TWO DAYS.

Here are the stunning facts these stories reveal:

FROM THE UK:

Calderdale, England:

Councillors are set to transfer two pieces of public open land in Halifax from one council departments to another so a school can extend. . . Councillors have heard that the school, for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), is overwhelmed by demand.

Belfast, NI:

It comes as EA chief Richard Pengelly revealed six pupils with statements of SEN still do not have a place with just days to go until the start of term. A further 100 children across 23 schools may not be able to attend on the first day of term as efforts to create additional accommodation continue. . . . Some 1,374 additional SEN places have been created in schools for the 2025-26 academic year, involving 29 classes in special schools and 128 specialist provision classes in mainstream schools. Figures published by the Department of Education in March showed that since 2017-18, the number of children here with statements of SEN has risen by around 51%, while the number attending special schools increased by around 25%. By way of comparison, total pupil numbers have risen by around 3.5% over the same period. . . .

NI:

The mother of a five-year-old boy with special educational needs has said she is "angry" that he is still without a school place this year. . . . Givan also said that next year the demand for SEN places "is going to be higher than what it was this year" and said more schools need to provide support or "we're not going to be able to meet that need".

Scotland:

The four-year-old, who is autistic and non-verbal, is one of hundreds of children with additional support needs struggling to access a place in a special school. . . . In more recent communications, the council has conceded that Niamh may need specialist provision but told the family there are no places available. . . . "What we are seeing is that autism especially is the greatest unmet need in the education system at the moment. "We have seen a huge increase in the number of families reporting a diagnosis of autism or autistic traits." . . .

40 percent of students

More than 284,000 children in Scotland are recorded as receiving additional support for learning (ASL) – some 40% of all school pupils. . . . There has been an almost eightfold increase in pupils recorded as receiving ASL since legislation was introduced in 2004.

***It should be noted that in 2023, the Glasgow Herald announced that 36.7 percent of children had special needs.

And in 2022, the Scottish Daily Herald reported special needs at 34.2 percent.

Clearly, no number is worrisome to the Scots, and the percent can keep increasing indefinitely.

Preschool SPED

Lincs, Rutland, England:

Lincolnshire and Rutland nurseries to get special educational needs training from Realise in £5 million [$6.8M] plan. . . Karen Derbyshire, director of Realise Early Years, said: “Right across the UK, we are seeing a big increase in the number of children in nurseries with special educational needs and there is a disparity between that and the number of trained SEN Co-Ordinators. . . .

St. Helens:

St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet will discuss plans to significantly increase the number of places at Mill Green School in Parr, supported by a major investment in facilities for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). As part of the proposals, cabinet members will be asked to note the allocation of £1,535,640 [$2M] from the Department for Education’s High Needs Provision Grant to fund the renovation of the former Parr Library, which will be converted into new specialist teaching spaces. . . . Councillors are also set to approve the plan to permanently increase pupil numbers from 134 to 170 from the start of the academic year 2025/26, and to gradually increase them to 190 beyond from 2025/26.

Essex, England:

Essex County Council is set to spend almost £3 million [$4M] to improve its struggling special needs department, where the majority of children are not getting their needs assessed within the statutory time period. . . . The county council says the delays were largely due to the insufficient capacity of educational psychologists to handle a sharp rise in assessment requests following the pandemic, which resulted in a backlog of over 1,300 assessments. . . . Essex County Council says this helped reduce 70 per cent of the original backlog of 1,300. However, due to further demand and vacancies within the education psychologist service, the number of cases still awaiting allocation is 2,022. Current forecasts show that 3,509 new assessments will be required from July 2025 to September 2026. This means that, including the backlog, 5,531 assessments will need to be completed.

I posted this story yesterday on my Substack, Australia: All the experts agree-THERE CAN'T BE MORE AUTISM, about the fact that one in 25 children in Australia has an autism diagnosis, a 40 percent increase in eight years. For kids with ADHD, it’s even worse. However, experts are lining up to dismiss any real increase, not by calling it “better diagnosing,” but OVER-DIAGNOSING.

The same thing is happening in Britain. Two of my posts today say just that.

Aug 28, 2025, Express: Naughty children 'wrongly being diagnosed with mental illness and special needs'

Pupils incorrectly labelled because they are misbehaving or feeling sad, warns former health secretary Jeremy Hunt

20 percent have special needs

Former health secretary Sir Jeremy Hunt has backed a new study that warns huge numbers of children are being wrongly diagnosed with mental illness or special needs when many are simply feeling sad or misbehaving. One in five school pupils is now classed as having special educational needs (SEND). Half of all schools' spending since 2015 has gone on SEND, with costs hitting £11billion [$15B] a year in 2024-25. More than £1.1billion [$1.5B] will be spent on taxis alone for SEND students by 2030. They say that over-diagnosis has contributed to overwhelmed systems in mental health, SEND and welfare designed to support children and young people. . . . Sir Jeremy said: “Mental ill-health and neurodiversity now accounts for more than half of the post-pandemic increase we have seen in claimants of disability benefit. Spending on SEND provision has skyrocketed and risks the financial sustainability of Local Government.

Aug 27, 2025, Guardian: Overdiagnosis of children overlooks that growing up is ‘messy and uneven’, says Jeremy Hunt

Children and young people are being overdiagnosed with mental health conditions in a society that has lost sight of the reality that child development is “messy and uneven”, the former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has said. . . . Hunt, who is Conservative MP for Godalming and Ash, and has also served as chancellor and foreign secretary under the Conservatives, said: “As a society, we seem to have lost sight of the fundamental reality that child development is a messy and uneven process. “Our laudable desire to ensure young people are happy and well-supported is at times manifesting in excessive impulses to medicalise and diagnose the routine in a manner that can undercut grit and resilience.”

The problem with the claim that we’re mislabeling children who don’t really have problems is that stories resound with the terms, “more complex needs” and “”high needs students.” But we’re supposed to believe that this is just over-diagnosing, as MP Nigel Farage announced in April, 2025.

Things aren’t unfolding so dramatically here in the US, but the impact is being felt, albeit, more subtly.

A story out of Roanoke, VA applauds the hospitalization of more and more people with autism.

Hospitalization for patients with autism nearly doubled in Virginia over the past four years. . . . . . Across Virginia, the demand is only growing. Autism related hospitalizations jumped nearly 95% in four years.

They’ve always been coming to the hospital, we just didn’t know they were autistic.

. . . We in our clinic see the need for autism services, for better understanding and awareness, diversity among our individuals with autism.

. . . I think that individuals have always been in our inpatient unit with autism—they just weren’t identified. . .

And in Stamford, Connecticut, the district is opening an ABA program in a preschool.

The program, which opens Sept. 2, will be fully staffed with ACES specialized professionals — including a full-time speech and language pathologist, board-certified behavior analyst and special education teacher — to provide early intervention and meeting each student’s individualized needs. . . . Overall enrollment dropped slightly to 4,431, but the number of special education students jumped from 895 to 908 this school year. . . .

In Conroe, Texas, the special ed population grew 22 percent from 2023 /24 to 2024/25, overall enrollment less than one percent.

Finally in Collier County, Florida, they’re building an 81 place school for students with “significant autism.”

I envision a future where we’re just like England where we’re building new special schools continually across the country.

By now, we’re all so used to these stories that we question nothing. More and more of the youngest children are showing up with disabilities, the scariest reality of all, but no one is alarmed.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)