Earlier this month Robert Kennedy Jr. made a bold move and removed all 17 members of ACIP, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is part of the CDC and appointed eight new members so far. These are the people who approve vaccines.

Kennedy announced:

That year [2003] Congress said that 97 percent of the people on ACIP had undisclosed conflicts. People have known about this for years. Probably the worst example of malevolent malpractice has been adding all of these new products to the schedule without doing pre-licensing safety studies.

In 1986 there were 11 vaccines on the schedule. Today a compliant child must take between 69 and 92 vaccines to stay in school in some states.

And not one of them has been safety tested in a pre-licensing placebo controlled trial.

And that is just malpractice. So the people who are in charge of that are now gone.

Kennedy was very clear about his reasons for firing these people: there are widespread conflicts of interest because of money ties to the vaccine industry AND they do not have genuine double blind placebo studies on vaccines pre-licensure.

Those were eye-opening revelations, but incredibly C-Span was the only place I found the brief two minute clip. It seems that the media doesn’t want him to elaborate on what he thinks is wrong at ACIP.

The truth is no one wants to hear about any legitimate charges of malfeasance or corruption. Lawmakers and health officials simply do not want Kennedy making any drastic changes when it comes to the ever-increasing vaccine schedule. They’re fine with him calling for the end of toxic dyes and dangerous seed oils in food, BUT VACCINES CAN’T BE TOUCHED.

On June 24th, The Hill published this story and accompanying video about Robert Kennedy Jr.’s testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health earlier that day.

The hearing was actually over three hours long but The Hill had only a 3 minute and 23 second clip of what was said.

It covered the accusations made by Rep. Kim Schrier from the state of Washington. Schrier, a physician, attacked Kennedy saying he lied to Senator Bill Cassidy during his confirmation process. Schrier alleged that Kennedy promised that he would make no changes to ACIP.

Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.) accused Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of lying to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) when he told the senator he would maintain a key federal vaccine advisory committee “without changes.” . . . “Now I know Sen. Cassidy had concerns about your views on this, and so when he voted to confirm you as Secretary of HHS on Feb. 4, he explained that decision by saying on the Senate floor that, ‘If confirmed, you will maintain the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices without changes,'” Schrier recounted.

Schrier charged that Kennedy lied.

“But then two weeks ago you fired all 17 experts on that very committee. Mr. Secretary, question for you, did you lie to Sen. Cassidy when you told him you would not change this panel of experts?” Schrier asked. . . . Schrier ended her time by telling Kennedy, “I will lay all responsibility for every death from a vaccine-preventable illness at your feet.”

Kennedy denied he ever promised not to make changes to ACIP.

The mainstream media dutifully lined up experts to attack Kennedy for his actions.

Dire consequences

ABC News: Experts warn RFK Jr. is unraveling the system that kept vaccines safe

“He holds all of the reins, and he has an unbelievable ability to drastically change the access and availability of vaccines in this country, something that I and many others believe he is undoubtedly going to do,” Dr. Craig Spencer, an associate professor of the practice of health services, policy and practice at Brown University School of Public Health, told ABC News. . . . "So it does not appear that he supports vaccination by the actions he has taken and the statements he has made in the past,” said Dr. Jason M. Goldman, president of the American College of Physicians, ACP’s liaison to the ACIP, and a member of the college’s immunization committee and CDC-affiliated vaccine workgroups on pneumonia and COVID‑19. “His statements seem apparently contradictory in trying to promote public health and welfare yet undercutting one of our very basic and foundational tools for prevention of disease,” Goldman added.

June 24th, NBC News: Kennedy's new vaccine panel lacks experience and shouldn’t meet, Sen. Cassidy says

Video:

Dr. Sean O’Leary, AAP spokesperson: “I think we’re likely to see diseases that many people have never seen before or even hear of.” Clip from February, Sen. Bill Cassidy: “[Kennedy] will maintain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations without changes.”

I may be splitting hairs BUT there’s a DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NOT CHANGING ACIP’S RECOMMENDATIONS ON VACCINES and NOT CHANGING THE COMMITTEE ITSELF. Of course IF Kennedy changes the committee, then it’s a whole different thing.

Why is membership on this committee too sacred to be touched?

I could keep adding coverage but it’s pretty much the same from everywhere in the corporate run media.

After listening to the vitriol in Rep. Schrier’s remarks to Kennedy and the leading questions reporters were asking their experts who seemed specifically chosen to contradict him, it’s clear what Kennedy is up against.

Instead of interviewing Kennedy about his charges of conflicts at ACIP, the networks simply pretended there’s nothing wrong.

ABC News:

Kennedy has fired all 17 members of the independent CDC advisory committee that makes recommendations on the safety, efficacy and clinic need for vaccines.

NBC News quoted Kennedy from the Wall Street Journal saying,

“A clean sweep is needed to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science, claiming the committee has been plagued with persistent conflicts of interest.”

NBC News immediately challenged that saying,

The committee is made up of independent medical and public health experts who make recommendation to the CDC about vaccine usage.

Clearly, both ABC and NBC are telling us that the committee didn’t have conflicts by calling the members INDEPENDENT with no further explanation.

Searching the news on vaccines always turns up endless stories with the exact same message. I’ve seen it over the past two decades.

It is interesting to note that there is alarm over Kennedy’s changes at ACIP with predictions that any new moves will lead to outbreaks of disease, yet these same news outlets treat the explosion in children with autism as a medical curiosity we have all the time in the world to understand, and they always try to convince us that rate increases never mean more children actually have the disorder.

As a parent who made pointless trips to Washington along with thousands of other autism parents hoping to wake members of Congress up to what’s happening to children, I can say that Rep. Schrier’s treatment of Kennedy exemplifies the attitude of many of them: vaccines are always safe and effective. We don’t want to hear about anything that challenges that. There is too much at stake here to rock the boat.

The media and most lawmakers simply do not care about the declining health of children in America, despite all the overwhelming evidence. It is WILLFUL IGNORANCE.

Vaccines must be defended at all costs. The consequences of a government sponsored, mandated program causing worldwide damage to now multiple generations of children is too horrible to even consider.

The cover-up must continue

I’ve written about it for a long time. Here is a sample of the years of denial.

The establishment may be in denial regarding that current state of children in America (and the rest of the world), but the evidence is mounting every day in the news reports.

See Loss of Brain Trust

We’re constantly told how bad things really are; it’s just that no one is allowed to ask why it’s happening. Members of Congress and everyone at all the major news outlets can see it too; it just never matters. Predictably it will continue until the COST OF THE DAMAGE overwhelms the economy. It’s already happening in the UK and Ireland, and it will happen here too.

In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are.