Over the past 25 plus years as we’ve watched more and more children diagnosed with autism and a host of other neurological disorders, we’ve come to accept childhood disabilities as normal in the 21st century.

We’ve learned to call all these conditions “neurodiversity”—just a difference among people that has always existed. We celebrate autism for a whole month every April. October is “ADHD Awareness Month,” and it’s also “OCD Awareness Month” and “Dyslexia Awareness Month.”

More concerning is the increase in seizure disorders among children, but there’s “Epilepsy Awareness Month” each November.

Kim at Age of Autism recently ran a story that I wrote 17 years ago, back in 2008 when the autism rate was one in 150 US children, one in 92 boys.

It basically was about how CNN’s Dr. Marc Siegel was so dismissive talking about the “anti-vaccination movement” and expressing his worries about measles outbreaks.

Today the autism rate is one in 31 kids, one in 19 boys, but I’m sure Dr. Siegel still isn’t concerned about it.

Since I’ve been following media reports for over 20 years, I’ve watched the stunning increases and the complete disinterest about what’s happening to children from health officials, medical experts, and the mainstream press. One in 150 or one in 31, no one cares. It’s all just better diagnosing, greater awareness, no real increase.

The strange thing is that no one can tell us when it’s going to end. When will we finally figure out what the true autism prevalence is?

And no one expects it to stop increasing. In a year or two, we know that the numbers will be higher, and we know that no one will be alarmed.

When the COST finally buries everything

Long ago I realized that the only thing that will wake the world up to the autism epidemic is COST. When there are finally so many disabled children that we simply can’t afford to educate them or fund their therapies, we will have to recognize the reality of autism and the rest of the neurological damage affecting so many children today.

It’s happening

The US is dealing with autism better than a lot of places, but the numbers will eventually bankrupt us too.

What’s happening currently in England and Australia is a preview for the world.

While officially, the autism rate in England is one to two percent, any thinking person would disagree.

(The official rate for autism in Northern Ireland is one in 17 and for Scotland it’s one in 24, 2024.)

In 2023, Australia reported an autism rate of one in every 23 children.

So how is England one or two in a 100?)

As concerning as these numbers are, the rate for boys alone is about 4 times higher, something that raises no red flags either.

(And Ireland now acknowledges an autism rate of one in every 20 children as 2025.)

The rates outside the US look significantly higher that the official one in 31, especially since the recognized rate for California alone is one in every 19 children.

Regardless of where you go, there is real concern whenever autism numbers are announced. The public has been told repeatedly that the increases do not mean more children have autism. No one has been able to determine that yet.

We’re all pretty much used to more and more autism with absolutely no real explanation. And if officials aren’t worried, the public shouldn’t be either.

EXCEPT that the increases are real. MORE AND MORE CHILDREN ARE BEING DISABLED WITH AUTISM AND THEIR NEEDS HAVE TO BE MET.

We can pretend that there is nothing new here, but the impact of children who cannot learn or behave as children have always been expected to learn and behave is all over the news. The cost is enormous and it’s ever growing.

AUSTRALIA

Endless stories currently describe a national health insurance program overwhelmed by the cost of so many children with autism. The government plans to redesign the system to avoid bankruptcy.

WA Today : What’s the government doing about autistic children? We explain the changes

The National Disability Insurance Scheme has been an important piece of Australian social policy since it launched in 2013. It was designed to give people with significant permanent disabilities greater choice and control over their lives, and that’s what it has done. . . . The NDIS is roughly meeting its growth forecasts in all areas except one: children with developmental delays or autism. They comprise the majority of new NDIS participants, to the extent that more than 10 per cent of children aged between five and seven are now on the scheme. One in six boys in grade 2 uses the NDIS, and in some parts of the country, this is even higher. These unforeseen figures have put unexpected financial pressure on the scheme.

In England, the government is expected to revise the entire special education system in September due to the enormous cost of ever-increasing numbers of disabled students, most of whom have autism.

Daily Mail : Children face losing legal right to special needs help under new plans being considered by ministers

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday refused to say whether she will continue with the current system following a dramatic surge in the number of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) in recent years. Holding an EHCP gives a child the legal right to a specific package of support, including one-to-one assistance, specialist equipment and dedicated speech and language therapy. The number of children with a care plan has risen to 638,000 – up from 240,000 a decade ago. There were almost 98,000 new EHCPs issued in 2024, a 16 per cent rise on the previous year’s figure. . . . The most common type of need is autistic spectrum disorder, at 31.5 per cent of all EHCPs. The next most common type of need is speech, language and communication needs (21.3 per cent) and social, emotional and mental health (20.7 per cent).

Huff Post: 'We Must Do Better': Taskforce To Help SEND Children Launches In UK

As of January 2025, almost 640,000 children were relying on these plans for individual support – up by 10.8% in the last year – but as demand for them has risen, schools and councils have struggled to keep up. The expense has also risen. Central government funding for high needs currently totals nearly £11 billion [$15B], with forecasts suggesting annual spending will rise by at least £2-3 billion [$2.7-$4B] between now and 2028, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). . . . A government White Paper is expected in autumn that will set out SEND reform proposals, which will impact the one in five children who are receiving support for special educational needs in classrooms.

The Week : Send reforms: government's battle over special educational needs

Current system in 'crisis' but parents fear overhaul will leave many young people behind Fresh from embarrassing climbdowns on winter fuel payments and welfare reform, the government is bracing itself for another battle over plans to overhaul special needs education in England. . . . Send support covers nearly two million young people, costing the Department for Education £10.7 billion [$14.3B] a year, according to the National Audit Office. Critics point to a sharp rise in the number of young people diagnosed with ADHD and autism over the past decade, which has put an unsustainable strain on local education support services. . . .

Guardian : Over half of English councils face insolvency under £5bn [$7B] deficit, MPs warn

Public accounts committee calls on government to urgently address deficit on high needs spending hitting at end of financial year Councils in England face being overwhelmed by billions of pounds in debts and reforms that are divorced from reality, according to an influential committee of MPs. In its inquiry into local government finances, the public accounts committee (PAC) told the Treasury and other departments to urgently address the estimated £5bn deficit on high needs spending – mainly on special educational needs – that will hit council balance sheets at the end of the financial year, potentially driving many insolvent.

This is just the start of the complete collapse of social services because of so many disabled children. No society can survival with ever-increasing numbers of dependent people, especially young people.

Just look at the stories I continuously post on Loss of Brain Trust

Everywhere in England they are building new special schools for children who can’t be educated in mainstream schools, although there is now also a big push for “inclusion” to stem the exploding costs.

And this is not over-diagnosing or just kids behaving badly. These stories repeatedly talk about students with “more complex needs,” something no one ever explains.

Why are English children today MORE DISABLED?

Along with this is the predictable phrase, “increasing demand.”

So why are there more of these children? Where are they coming from? England has had mandatory special education laws for 55 years. This shouldn’t be anything new if these kids have always been here.

So while England and Australia are both trying to figure out how to pay for all these needy children, I can confidently say, it’s not going to work. Nothing is being done to recognize and address the disaster happening right before everyone’s eyes.

So these kids will keep on coming. They will cost more and more, and governments will simply run out of money. So many stories reveal how local councils across England are millions of pounds in the red over the cost of special education.

The future

Things look pretty black right now and it’s going to be even worse in the future. Those disabled children will eventually leave school (although England has extended school until age 25 for special needs students), and they will really start costing the government when they become dependent adults.

Massive numbers of young people who never paid into social services will be dependent on them for the rest of their lives. This has not happened in human history before. There will be a time when every country simply runs out of money.

