Back in December, 2022, the Cork Independent announced that one in every 21 students, one in every 13 boys in Irish schools had autism. The stunning number was attributed to “awareness.”

That was almost the exact rate announced for Northern Ireland in May, 2023. There the rate rose to one in every 20 students, one in every 12 boys.

Incredibly, no one is really alarmed about the explosion disabled children. The issue mostly makes the news because of the appalling lack of services and school places in Ireland.

I recently watched a video clip published by the Irish Independent that was truly heartbreaking.

The title was, ‘He has never said a word and is about to start school, there’s just no help’ – mum on battle for autistic son (4).

It was an interview with the young mother of nonverbal 4 year old named Kaylen who’s soon to start school but who has had no therapy or intervention of any kind.

The mom said:

At the moment the last thing that we were left with was that he is nonverbal, and he has a severe expressive and receptive language delay, which means what he puts out and what he puts in. . . . Currently, we’re just left in the dark on what we can do for Kaylen or what somebody else can help us to do. We as a family are appealing to Simon Harris, the new Taoiseach, for help for our son, Kaylen for services that we desperately, desperately need, that we deserve. As Simon Harris should know better than anyone, with a brother with autism, how hard it can be to get services, and that’s why we are appealing to him for help for our family because Kaylen desperately needs it.

The mother’s appeal to Simon Harris, the new Irish Prime Minister and former minister for health from 2016-2020, brings up an interesting coincidence.

The Irish Times reports that Simon Harris is also the co-founder, along with his brother Adam, of AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, famous for lots of money-raising walks and certifying places as “autism friendly,” while denying any real increase in autism.

Adam Harris has Aspergers syndrome and lives independently.

The AsIAm website describes autism as part of the neurodiversity members of the human race are born with.

Autism is a part of the broader neurodiversity family of differences or disabilities which encompasses people with conditions or differences such as ADHD, Dyslexia and Dyspraxia, Epilepsy, Tourette’s Syndrome and Dyscalculia. … While autistic people are born autistic, it is not something that parents learn when their child is born. As a child grows up, they may begin to communicate differently to other people, find day-to-day situations stressful or overwhelming and rely on structure and routine in order to manage. This in turn may lead to a person receiving an autism diagnosis. … It is also important to remember that autism is genetic. . .

Furthermore, AsIAm completely dismisses any link between the rise in autism and vaccines.

No – it’s been widely disproven that vaccines cause autism in young children’s brains. The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland have conducted an in-depth study on the possible risks of vaccination and found this to be a myth with no medical basis. Accredited international medical professionals have carried out similar reviews investigating whether there is a connection between autism and vaccines and their results have repeatedly found no link.

Jodi Reid, the desperate mother of 4 year old Kaylen who can’t speak and has never had any therapy, deserves a response from Simon Harris.

Sadly, based on the views of the organization he co-founded, Harris doesn’t see autism as a national crisis. AsIAm puts a great deal of effort into making cities all over Ireland “autism friendly.”

Blarney:

AsIAm founder, Adam Harris, said he was delighted that another Cork town was following in the footsteps of Clonakilty, which in 2018 became Ireland’s first autism-friendly town. . . The committee of Autism Friendly Blarney, 10 local mothers of autistic children, some of whom are themselves autistic, came together last year to work with the autism charity AsIAm to make their town autism-friendly. . . . Mr Harris said awareness of autism was “through the roof”, with polls showing that a majority of people know someone who is autistic, but that awareness was not translating into understanding and acceptance of autistic people

Ballina:

The Ballina Autism Friendly Town Committee will submit an application to AsIAM, Ireland’s national autism charity to achieve this status. The Autism-Friendly Town initiative was launched in 2018 by AsIAm and aims to create a greater awareness, understanding and acceptance of autism so communities become more accessible and enjoyable places for autistic people of all ages. If the application is successful, AsIAm will work with the Ballina community to train and support the town making it a more inclusive and ultimately autism friendly town.

Galway City: \

A Campaign to make Galway City Autism Friendly launches this evening in the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra. The Campaign is a joint initiative between Galway Autism Partnership and As I Am, Ireland’s Autism Charity. It will make Galway one of the first cities in Europe tThe evening will also see the launch of the Four Peaks Challenge, where a group will attempt to climb Ireland’s four highest peaks in the space of twenty four hours headed by adventurer Fergus Farrell. The funds raised will be shared equally between As I Am and Ability West.

Dublin:

Dublin will today launch its Autism Friendly City plan, in a bid to become the world’s most autism friendly capital city. The plan will be launched by Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste and Adam Harris of autism charity AsIAm. “It’s a really exciting day,” Cllr de Róiste said. “In a world where diversity and inclusivity is celebrated, Dublin’s vision is to become the first capital city in the world to be designated autism friendly.

Contrast all the celebrations for Ireland becoming autism friendly from coast to coast with the real life stories of suffering children.

Anglo Celt:

Sinn Féin’s Paddy McDonald is calling on the Minister for Education, Norma Foley; the Department of Education and the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) to address the shortage. “Every September there are children who’ve no school place whatsoever, or do not have one appropriate to their educational needs and in the locality in which they live,” he highlighted. He said the result is that parents are “frequently forced” to apply for numerous schools in the hope their child is accepted at one.

Irish Examiner:

Why do parents and educators have to fight tooth-and-nail for the promised State services for their disabled children? It’s time for the HSE to be pressured into doing what it is claiming to do, writes David O'Mahony. A lobby group, St Killian’s Parents Unite, has been engaged in a vigorous letter-writing campaign with Cork politicians of all stripes. On the back of this, the school — and the ongoing lack of therapy funding for same — was raised in the Dáil by Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould and Donncha Ó Laoghaire. It has been brought to Finance Minister Michael McGrath’s attention so he can pursue it with the relevant ministers. The TDs Colm Burke, Padraig O’Sullivan, and Mick Barry have been actively helping. Other TDs and councillors have also voiced their concern. Barry raised it directly with Taoiseach Simon Harris in the Dáil in recent days. Harris promised to seek an update from Anne Rabbitte. We shall see what comes of it.

Irish Examiner:

A campaigner for better special needs provisions has described as "farcical” an announcement that schools are to get better access to special education needs organisers. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister of State for Special Education Hildegarde Naughton as part of a revised structure of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).. . . But Mark Darmody, a Tipperary-based father of two children who have autism, said: “What myself and thousands of parents like myself and my wife Noelle desperately need are services. “What we don’t need are more SENOs telling us about services we can’t access because there aren’t enough staff to provide them in the first place. “It is farcical. My oldest son, for example, is non-verbal and severely autistic and one of a number of children in Tipperary who are in the wrong school because the school they should be in is full. . . .

The struggling parents and the children suffering neglect are not a national priority for Simon Harris or the Irish government. Dressing autism up as merely neurodiversity, however, won’t make the problem go away.

The autism rate of one in 21 for Irish children came out a year and a half ago. It’s easy to imagine that it’s currently even higher, but allowing anyone to ask where all these children are coming from would upset the pretense that autism is a normal and acceptable part of childhood today.

Recently an Irish legislator dared to do just that and was immediately attacked by Adam Harris for such impertinence.

During a debate on progressing special education provision in the Dáil yesterday, [Mattie] McGrath said there “must be a need for understanding the explosion of autism” and questioned why the number of diagnoses had increased. . . . McGrath said that his brother had worked in Africa as a paediatrician in the 1990s and when he returned to Ireland, it was the first time McGrath had heard the words autism, dyspraxia and dyslexia. He said his brother was “very concerned” that “something was causing” autism. “Because when I was going to school … we did not see these issues. There was some issues, but nothing like the amount there are now,” McGrath said. CEO OF AUTISM charity AsIAm Adam Harris and a Fine Gael senator have hit out at Independent TD Mattie McGrath for spreading “dangerous misinformation” in the Dáil. Hitting back at McGrath’s comments today, Adam Harris, the brother of Taoiseach Simon Harris, said in a post on X: “Is it any wonder the stigma that autistic people suffer when such dangerous misinformation is spouted in the Dáil?” Harris said that it was akin to suggesting that something had happened to ’cause’ an increase in autism. “Never mind explaining the right language or facts but dog whistling to conspiracy theorists at autistic people’s expense is below the belt.”

After that resounding rebuke, I pretty sure that Mattie McGrath will never dare to question the autism rate again, no matter how much worse it gets. It’s simply not allowed in Ireland.

Leave a comment