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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
May 25, 2024

First and foremost...why are we still calling it Autism...VACCINE Encephalopathy is what it is. Be that as it may it may explain the coverup, but there is also general insanity amongst those in power...like Australia where they don't think there is any Lyme disease even when entomologists find plenty of infected ticks/

There are no illegal immigrants in Ireland either I suppose 9https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/how-migrants-arrive-in-ireland-and-then-vanish-without-a-trace-p0tvm0c63?gad_source=5).

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SoloD's avatar
SoloD
May 25, 2024

*Incredibly, no one is really alarmed about the explosion disabled children.*

That is because, basically, everyone has their own problems. Why should anyone care about your kid? Don't you care about herd immunity? Do you not know that vaccines cured polio? At least that autistic kid did not get the measles or chicken pox. Are you illiterate?

And if you say something about autism in the presence of people you have met, friends, relatives, or acquaintances and possibly some of their friends, relatives, or acquaintances someone will immediately jump on you and call you bad names.

To be called bad names is everyone's worst nightmare. They will shun you as an idiot.

So let them burn their kids brains out with vaccines. The parents are getting ready for their next booster ... and ... a ready supply of organs is a good thing to have. And organ transplants are good for the economy. Duuh.

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