Over the past 20 years we’ve been pretty much forced to accept massive increases in the number of developmentally disabled children. Many fall under the category of AUTISM, while others are labeled with speech and communication problems along with lots of behavior problems.

One might expect that a 600 percent increase in AUTISM would garner a lot of attention, but that is no longer possible. We have normalized AUTISM and all those concomitant disabilities. No increase is ever too big.

NOW it’s time to be sensory friendlys and autism aware.

AUTISM is not something to be worried about.

The universal message is that the human race has long (possibly for a millennia or more) ignored/failed to recognize all the AUTISM all around us.

In the past we somehow missed the 30 percent of autistic people who are nonverbal.

We didn’t question the 40 percent of people with AUTISM who started out normally developing but then lost learned skills and regressed into AUTISM.

And the 50 percent of people on the spectrum at risk for wandering away weren’t noticed either.

Now we’re used to celebrating AUTISM every April when it usually coincides with another declaration from the CDC that the AUTISM rate is even higher than previously thought.

(And without exception, every increase in AUTISM is dismissed as no real increase, just better diagnosing of something that’s always been around.)

The forces that control the media don’t ignore AUTISM—that is increasingly hard to do. Instead they pretend we all just have to get on board and accommodate AUTISM.

Making the world “neurodiverse,” “sensory friendly” and “autism friendly” is the perfect way to normalize the decline of children.

Here is a typical collection of stories that ease our minds in case anyone is worried about what’s happening.

MAKING EVERYTHING “SENSORY-FRIENDLY”

Oct 14, 2023, Forbes: Tomorrow’s Grocery List: 6 Supermarket Concepts Worth Watching https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennmcmillen/2023/10/14/tomorrows-grocery-list-6-supermarket-concepts-worth-watching/amp/

… Creating sensory-sensitive environments. An estimated one in 20 people may live with sensory disorders, such as aversions to harsh lights and loud noises, which trigger anxiety and limit activities.

Several retailers are responding by designating sensory-friendly times and accommodations. Among them is Walmart, the nation’s largest food seller. Over the summer it introduced sensory-friendly hours on Saturday mornings to accommodate back-to-school customers and their kids.

And in the United Kingdom, a range of supermarkets, from Aldi to Tesco, are offering (or testing) quiet hours, with lowered lights, toned-down checkout noises and discontinued overhead music, the UK’s Love Money reported in August.

Oct 17, 2023, ABC27, Harrisburg, PA: Hershey’s Chocolate World to hold sensory-friendly night

Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced they will be holding a sensory-friendly night, where guests can experience multiple attractions.

The event will be taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be able to experience the free Hershey’s Chocolate Tour ride with reduced audio and is wheelchair accessible.

The Hershey’s Unwrapped experience will be performed at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. with reduced thematics, dimmed lighting, and relaxed theatre rules so guests enter leave, and move around. Tablets and electronic devices will also be permitted for therapeutic assistance. …

The Susquehanna Services Dogs will also be at the event, retail and food discounts as well as photos with Hershey Characters.

Here we’re told that we haven’t been kind to people with autism in the past, but that is changing. Today we’re open to neurodiversity.

Oct 26, 2023, Axios: Sensory-friendly activities on the rise in Texas

Sensory-friendly activities are helping families enjoy common experiences with loved ones who have autism or other special needs.

Why it matters: Autism has long been stigmatized. Now, a growing number of companies and organizations are accommodating people with special sensory needs.

"We've seen personally the difference of how people are open to neurodiversity … 10 or 15 years ago, people were not ready to have this conversation," Adriana Crostley, the Texas Autism Society's outreach director, tells Axios.

By the numbers: About 1 in 36 children nationally has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, per the CDC. The actual figure could be higher because of the difficulties of getting a diagnosis…..

All over Texas, things are being “sensory-friendly.”

The intrigue: The Sound in Cypress Waters hosted a sensory-friendly Independence Day celebration this year with a laser show instead of traditional fireworks.

Most Walmart stores have started offering sensory-friendly shopping hours on Saturdays with dim lights and static images on TVs.

Arlington's Globe Life Field and Houston's NRG Stadium are among a growing number of sports facilities that offer sensory rooms and sensory kits for guests.

AMC and Alamo Drafthouse offer sensory-friendly movie times when the lights stay on and people can walk around.

How it works: The Autism Society of Texas guides organizations and companies on how to plan activities and events for sensory-challenged people. They also train employees on what to expect and how to adapt to their guests….

What's next: On Oct. 29, Chuck E. Cheese will host sensory-friendly Halloween events at locations across the country, including in North Texas.

Oct 21, 2023, CBS 58, Milwaukee, WI: First Stage's Sensory Friendly Performance schedule begins in Milwaukee

First Stage, a theater for young audiences and families, has unveiled a schedule of specialized performances aimed to accommodate children who require sensory adjustments, offering features like modified lighting and sound, quiet areas and a smaller audience size.

Supported by UPAF Kasey’s Fund and Autism Speaks, the Sensory Friendly Performance schedule will offer an inclusive environment for families to enjoy theater together….

Oct 22, 2023, CBS 5: Sensory-friendly Halloween event held in Bentonville

VIDEO: …The Hopebridge Autism Center celebrated with their annual Trunk or Treat event.

Dozens of people gathered on Sunday afternoon at the Bentonville Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center for a sensory friendly Trunk or Treat.

Oct 22, 2023, CBS6: Schenectady, NY: Via Aquarium hosts sensory-friendly event for Autism Acceptance Day

Rotterdam, NY: Via Aquarium partnered with Asm. Angelo Santabarbara to provide a sensory-friendly experience for individuals and families affected by autism

Sunday morning, individuals and families affected by disabilities could visit the aquarium at no cost. The event offered families and individuals early access to the aquarium, allowing them to explore at their own pace before regular hours.

Autism Acceptance Day at Via Aquarium is dedicated to promoting understanding, acceptance, and celebration of the unique strengths within the autism community.

Hopebridge physician Britney Cook says this event is designed to be inclusive for every kid who participates.

…When you’re handing out candy on Halloween night, be aware of children who are neurodivergent….

Parents in the community are grateful Hopebridge hosts events like this and hope to see more across the region. …

Oct 23, 2023, Fox 47, East Lansing, MI: Tickets on sale for sensory friendly shows at the Wharton Center https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/east-lansing-okemos/tickets-on-sale-for-sensory-friendly-shows-at-the-wharton-center

The Wharton Center is offering sensory friendly options for a couple of this seasons performing arts shows.

These shows feature lower sound and light levels, no strobe lights and house lights on at a low level throughout the performance.

Audience members are welcome to stand and move around as needed. There will also be an activity area, designated calm and alternative viewing spaces, trained volunteers on hand and sensory support will be available….

In Pennsylvania, university libraries are offering “sensory spaces” students.

Oct 27, 2023, Penn State: Libraries’ pilots sensory rooms as supportive spaces for neurodiverse students

For students who need a break from the cacophony of campus life, a growing number of sensory spaces at locations across Penn State University Libraries can offer quiet comfort.

The University Libraries, as part of the LibWell initiative, is currently piloting three sensory rooms, located within Penn State Berks’ Thun Library, Penn State Brandywine’s Vairo Library, and in Pattee Library on the University Park campus, to assist students with sensory impairments and neurodiversity..…

“There is a strong need for therapeutic spaces at colleges that can help students block out harmful sensory distractions and relieve the huge burden of anxiety many students bear,” said Brett Spencer, reference and instruction librarian for Penn State Berks’ Thun Library. “We want to make sensory-safe places that can help students maximize their wellness and learning.”

…“We know from new research and our campus disability coordinator that neurodivergent students are a growing part of our population, and we felt we could improve our spaces for these students,” said Teresa Slobuski, head librarian at Penn State Brandywine’s Vairo Library.

And a story from South Carolina completes the indoctrination. Here the mother of a child with autism tells us we need to forge “a new world where individuals with autism and neurodivergent development are treated equally, fairly and compassionately, with recognition of their civil rights.”

She tells us that there’s been a 600 percent increase in children “being born with autism” in the last 20 years, and we shouldn’t want to cure anyone with autism, just accept and provide for the ever-increasing number of them

Oct 24, 2023, Mt Pleasant, SC: Moultrie News: The new normal of autism: Advocate preaches inclusion

https://www.postandcourier.com/moultrie-news/news/the-new-normal-of-autism-advocate-preaches-inclusion/article_e2872268-714f-11ee-839b-d3d934586fa8.html

A mother’s pursuit of creating a better environment for her autistic son took form on Layla Luna’s fateful 2018 trip to a Los Angeles-area pizza restaurant that saw patrons rebuke her for not keeping her boy, Rio, in check as result of his sensory overload reaction to the large crowd and bright lights of the public venue.

Luna and her two children — all of whom relocated to the Lowcountry in 2001 — were ultimately ordered to leave the establishment. And though the experience was defeating in its immediate aftermath, it served the purpose of lighting a fire within Luna to found an organization, known as Just Bee, focused on forging a new world where individuals with autism and neurodivergent development are treated equally, fairly and compassionately, with recognition of their civil rights.

Luna shared the plight of a growing population of people on the spectrum during her Oct. 18 visit with the Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant.

Rotarians seated inside the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall were clued in on the rapid rise in individuals diagnosed with autism in the past 20 years to the tune of 600 percent. To wit, one in 36 children are presently diagnosed with autism in the U.S….

The now 15-year-old Rio, according to Luna, was born with those types of characteristics, along with being non-verbal, as the teenager typically conveys his thoughts through his personal iPad….

Through her efforts as the CEO of Just Bee, Luna explained how the organization’s phone app has emerged as the Yelp of autism by allowing businesses to undergo training to better understand the needs of the autistic population….

The married mother of two also referenced that 85 percent of the 5.6 million autistic adults in the U.S. are either unemployed or underemployed.

“One of the scariest things as a parent is wondering where will my son fit in? What is his future?” she observed….

“We’re not here to cure anyone. My son is perfect just the way he is,” she continued. “I really believe the real reason why so many children are being born with autism is because they are here to cure us. We are a circus. Look at our world right now. It is very difficult. When you have an individual on the spectrum, they teach you, they change your eyes forever.”

Normalizing a humanitarian disaster doesn’t change a thing. Our children are in a state of permanent decline that is only getting worse. Covering it up will never work.

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