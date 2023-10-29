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Jenny Dunn's avatar
Jenny Dunn
Oct 29, 2023

My daughter and son in law have not vaccinated their 9 month old. But it is not easy they do not tell anyone. Recently a mate at my Son in law's work asked him if he had vaccinated Flynn as his child has changed for the worse after vaccinating. Dane(my son in law) said he is not talking about it. My daughter thinks you cannot change these people it is like a religion. I think Covid has made it so much harder to be open about it. How can we get it out there?

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