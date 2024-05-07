In 2024, AUTISM is now accepted as a normal part of human diversity. People have always had autism. Children have always started out normally developing, and for some unknowable reason, they lost learned skills and became autistic.

Periodic increases don’t mean more children really have autism, we just recognize more and more of them. Congratulations!

This is the directive from the folks in charge at the CDC in Atlanta.

NO OFFICIAL has EVER admitted more children have autism. They just biannually congratulate doctors for their better diagnosing, when the official autism rate takes another giant leap higher.

Here’s a current story from Indiana that exemplifies just how complacent we’ve become with always more autism.

May 7, 2024, Inside Indiana Business: Addressing the changing landscape of special education amid a national teacher shortage

In the United States, there are around 7.3 million students with disabilities, accounting for 15% of the K-12 public school population. Of these, 12% are children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD)—a figure that has risen from 1.5% in 2001 and is expected to continue growing.???

“continue growing”?

We’ve long accepted that the autism rate is always increasing. No one knows what the eventual rate will be. You see, there’s all this better diagnosing going on, but we still haven’t gotten to the BEST DIAGNOSING.

Over the past two decades, the average number of children diagnosed with ASD has more than tripled, with 1 in 36 children being identified with ASD in 2023 at the age of 8. This statistic shows a staggering increase from prevalence studies conducted in 2000, which estimated 1 in 150 children were diagnosed with ASD at age 8. And while there are many theories on the causes of this increase, including advanced diagnostic tools and a stronger understanding of ASD, the fact of the matter is that the student population is steadily changing.

This means that experts aren’t worried about the cause of autism or the increases and either should you be.

We have more and more autistic students which means there may or may not be more autism.

These statistics are particularly concerning when you consider that the national shortage of qualified special education teachers is also growing. Which means that an increasing number of students who require special education services will not have access to the resources they need in school. As parents and educators, we must bring attention to the pressing challenges faced by students with ASD and their families and seek innovative, adaptable solutions to meet each student’s current needs and prepare for the classrooms of the future. Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), children with disabilities are ensured access to free appropriate public education (FAPE), including the Individualized Education Program (IEP) and other related services. And yet, students with disabilities across the nation are not receiving the high-quality, fulfilling education they deserve. . . .

Increase support

Which leads to these important questions: As educators, what are reasonable measures we can take to increase support for special education programs throughout this national shortage? And as parents of students with ASD and other disabilities, what can you do to ensure your child is in a school that meets their individual needs? One potential solution is to provide school-specific training for all faculty members, led by qualified special education teachers. This approach at the district or school level would enable general education teachers to be better prepared to cover or support a classroom in the absence of a special education teacher. Since generalized training may not always be applicable to individual school environments, providing teachers and long-term substitute teachers with insights into their school’s unique special education programs would go a long way towards classroom management and student success.

So if we just have more training and more aides and therapists everything will be fine.

K12-powered online schools have taken proactive measures to address unexpected teacher vacancies through their innovative Special Universal Bank of Subs (SUBS) program. This alternative solution to the special education teacher shortage provides schools access to a bank of substitute special education teachers who are fully licensed and certified in multiple states and specially trained to use the online platforms and services provided by K12 and the schools it serves. Brick-and-mortar schools can also work directly with K12 and receive support from the K12 SUBS program. With the help of classroom aides, the SUBS teacher can effectively teach the class virtually, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of IEP-driven services to all students without disruption or disarray. If you have concerns about your child’s school’s approach to teacher absences and vacancies regarding special education services, schedule a meeting with the principal. You can learn more about what supports are in place for their teachers and whether they are prepared for unexpected vacancies. But know that there are alternative options available. Throughout the country, there are schools specifically focused on serving students with disabilities, including those with ASD. These schools have highly trained teachers and therapists who possess a wide range of teaching resources tailored to their student population. Additionally, many families opt for homeschooling or online schooling, such as K12, which offers both public and private school options. K12 serves a significant number of students across various disability categories, surpassing the averages of many states. Of their students who qualify for special education services, 17.5% are students with ASD.

Nothing is really happening. This is all normal and acceptable. It’s an “evolving” population.

Let’s face it—the student population is evolving, and it’s crucial for the education system to keep pace with their shifting needs. And this starts with a willingness to embrace adaptability and being open to explore unconventional approaches that move away from traditional practices. As educators and parents, it’s our responsibility to ensure that our children receive the highest quality education possible, while equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary for a fulfilling future.

WHY? Why is the student population “evolving”?

When will the “evolving” stop?

When will there be TOO MANY CHILDREN WITH AUTISM?

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