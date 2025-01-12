The Ingraham Angle on Jan 6th on Fox, had a four minute interview featuring Dr. Drew Pinsky, well known internist and host of Ask Dr. Drew.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has 'only good intentions'

The coverage started with a Fox News clip of Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Kennedy: Fluoride is lowering IQs in our children. I think fluoride is on the way out. I think the faster it goes out, the better. I’m not going to compel anybody to take it out. I’m going to give them good information about the science, and I think that fluoride will disappear. Laura Ingraham: Fluoride, he believes, will eventually disappear. But Democrat senator, Chris Murphy [D-CT], not happy. Ingraham: Very interesting. And now there’s a new headline, a new study out. Children exposed to a higher fluoride level have lower IQs, a government study finds. . . . Again, vaccines, fluoride, if Robert F. Kennedy says it, the left goes crazy. Joining me now, Dr. Drew Pinsky, host of ask Dr. Drew on Rumble, which is fantastic. Dr. Drew, what’s going on here? RFK, Jr. is now, according to the Democrats, brutalizing our children by “withdrawing vaccines.” Is that what he’s doing?

Pinsky: That is not what he is doing. Imagine that. Imagine people lying in the press about somebody. That’s just— who would have thought that could happen? But indeed, that’s what’s happening.

‘He has only good intentions’

I know Bobby Kennedy. I’ve spent a good deal of time with him. I am persuaded he is not a liar, and he has only good intentions. If you can get mad at somebody for trying to make people healthier and happier, you’ve really jumped the shark. You’ve gone as far as you can go down the tube to being a negative, cynical individual. I’ve spent time with Bobby. He told me what he wants to do. Look, he’s vaxxed. His family’s vaxxed. He doesn’t to eliminate vaccines.

Why are there no double blind studies on vaccines?

He wants vaccines to be subjected to the same scrutiny as every other therapeutic agent that I prescribe.

Why can’t people sue the vaccine makers if someone is injured by a vaccine?

He also wants there to be something similar in terms of the liability of those people who produce these products. Why do we have an absolute abject protection in vaccines. It makes no sense.

Why is there a revolving door between our regulators and the industry they are supposed to regulate?

He wants to look at the journals and the adulterating influences of pharma, and what you said on one of those tapes that rolled in, he wants to do away with advertising on TV. Is this a bad thing?

Why are newborns vaccinated for a sexually transmitted disease at birth?

Laura, I went down a little rabbit hole just preparing for the show, and I was thinking to myself, why do we have a categorical recommendation for hepatitis B vaccine as soon as a child makes its way through the birth canal? You know where it came from? The World Health Organization. They’ve taken the position that 100 percent of pregnant women are at risk for hepatitis B. How many women with hepatitis B do you know, Laura? And if someone did, you don’t think in this country, we would know it and be able to give the vaccine to that child that had the exposure. Instead every child in the United States is getting three hepatitis B vaccines for reason that seem—there are only 2,000 cases in the country every year and very few in pregnant women, almost all in IV drug users. So yes, as a practitioner, I can predict who’s likely to have hepatitis B and then vaccinate those kids to protect them. But every kid in the country, and now the world? Thank you, World Health Organization. Why? Because we said so.

It seems that Senator Chris Murphy missed the article in JAMA published on January 6th, Fluoride Exposure and Children’s IQ ScoresA Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

. . .this systematic review and meta-analysis of 74 cross-sectional and prospective cohort studies found significant inverse associations between fluoride exposure and children’s IQ scores

