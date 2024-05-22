Here is another interview of Dr. Wakefield about his new full length movie, Protocol 7. https://protocol7.movie/

Sara Gonzales is hard-hitting and uses a term I love, the medical-industrial complex, to describe what Dr. Wakefield has been up against for the past 30 years. He talks about how the tide is turning against power of the pharmaceutical industry.

Canceled Doctor Speaks Out | 4/11/24

In our first episode of a new series dismantling Big Pharma and the medical-industrial complex, Sara interviews the first canceled physician, Dr. Andrew Wakefield. Join Sara as she challenges the mainstream narrative surrounding Big Pharma. Matthew Marsden, BlazeTV contributor and star of Wakefield’s new film, "Protocol-7," delves into the deceptions at play and the challenges of uncovering the truth in the face of adversity. For the full, uncensored show, please visit

VIDEO



Sara Gonzales interviews Dr. Andrew Wakefield.

Gonzales described the topic as “epic levels of Big Pharma corruption.”

“You are going to be shocked.”

Gonzales: I have the first episode in a series, “Dismantling Big Pharma and the medical-industrial complex.” . . .

In the year 2020 and the subsequent years that followed, we saw what happened to doctors when they went against the government narrative. . . .

If you think this kind of corruption and manipulation started during COVID, you’d be wrong.

If you thought this was the first vaccine has major safety and efficacy issues, you would also be wrong.

If you thought that this was the first time a doctor has had their livelihood ruined for going against the government medical narrative, you’d be very wrong.

Someone who knows this all too well is a man by the name of Dr. Andrew Wakefield. The name likely sounds familiar to you because you heard him smeared by the mainstream media as a disgraced, discredited doctor after he dared speak out about the MMR vaccine.

But the truth is, I will tell you, far different than the media actually let on. . . .

Dr. Wakefield was a well published surgeon from the U.K. with a specific interest in IBD and gastroenterology with around 140 scientific publications on the matter within the span of a decade.

The course of his career changed after he began hearing from parents complaining that their children began developing gastrointestinal problem after taking the MMR vaccine.

Today you’re going to hear from Dr. Wakefield in his own words, not only what the media got wrong about him all those years ago, but about the new bombshell he has uncovered with respect to the MMR vaccine and Big Pharma corruption. . . .

Dr. Wakefield was asked his initial concerns about the MMR vaccine back in the 1990s.

Wakefield: On one level I suppose you could look at this as how to take a relatively promising medical career and flush it down the toilet and a lesson therefore to medical students and young doctors now or you could look at it as what happens when you confront government policy and you threaten pharmaceutical industry profiteering.

And that’s really where the story begins.

I was very, very naïve. I’d go back 30 years now that I’ve been involved in this. I was a GI surgeon. I loved doing research. We published a great deal about Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis.

Then in 1995 I started getting calls from parents saying my child was perfectly well, they had speech and language, interaction with their siblings. They were developing normally, healthy, and then they had an MMR vaccine. Then they had a seizure, and they were never the same again. The lights went out, and they were ultimately diagnosed with autism.

I said, “I’m terribly sorry, you must have got the wrong number. I know nothing about autism.”

It was so rare when I was at medical school, we weren’t even taught about it, one in 10,000, two in 10,000 children.

They said the reason I’m calling you is my child has intractable bowel problems, diarrhea, failure to thrive. I know they’re in pain. They’ve lost the ability to speak, but as their mother, I know my child is in pain. But the doctors and nurses I talked to dismissed this. They say this is just autism, get used to it. Put them in a home, forget about them, move on, have another child.

This is appalling and yet the story that they told was so consistent and so coherent. These are very smart people, and they had no other reason. They weren’t anti-vaccine. They’d followed doctor’s orders. They’d taken their child to get vaccinated.

There was clearly something going on, and so I put together a big team of eminent doctors and the world’s leading pediatric gastroenterologist at the time, Professor John Walker Smith.

We investigated these children, and the parents were absolutely right.

As is the case inevitably, parents knew their children better than the doctors. The parents were right. The children had an inflammatory bowel disease, and when we treated that bowel disease, as we might treat Crohn’s disease or colitis with anti-inflammatories, then not only did the bowel symptoms get better, but they started speaking again.

It’s rather like that Lorenzo’s Oil story. They started using words, language that they had stopped using five years ago. It was fascinating. . . .

We did it 183 times before I left the Royal Free Hospital. And it happened virtually every single time.

When the parents were right about that, the medical profession was wrong on virtually every single count: there’s no regression, the diet doesn’t work, this isn’t autism, we know about it, my dear boy, you don’t— sort of thing.

All this medical nonsense that would go on, and yet there it was in front of our eyes. We could see what was happening to these children.

Time and time again, when they said, my child regressed in the face of a vaccine; we had to take that extremely seriously. Not to buy into it, to believe it or not believe it, but investigate it to the best of our ability. The parents had entrusted their children to our care and that was our duty. . . .

Gonzales talked to Dr. Wakefield about his original recommendation that the MMR vaccine be split into three separate vaccines spaced out over time. A news clip showed him saying this. It was clear that he was not advocating parents not vaccinating.

Wakefield: What we did is we wrote up a case series, the first 12 children, and people say, well, that doesn’t mean anything.

This is how human disease syndromes are first described. You listen, you listen to the patient or the parent in this case. Then you look at your investigation findings, and then you write them up. You say, you can draw no conclusion. You can’t make definitive statements. All you can say, this is a case series and based upon this, we recommend following more detailed study.

Gonzales asked Dr. Wakefield about the doctors who questioned the safety of the COVID vaccine.

Wakefield: I’m very proud of them for standing up. I think it’s wonderful.

Back in the day, literally 30, 25 years ago, . . .this was all very new, cancel culture. The industry did not have a plan for how to deal with dissent from the inside. So when this happened, it was one person and then there was the British government, the Department of Health, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American government, the pharmaceutical companies globally, the World Health Organization, UNICEF.

I mean it was an interesting disparity. I didn’t really stand a chance in that battle, but, you know, you keep going. You can either roll over and quit, or you can say, no, I don’t have a problem. That kid has a problem, right? He has no voice, so somebody’s got to do this.

I don’t mean to sound heroic or sanctimonious. It’s just what I signed up to do.

I’m very, very proud now to see that people, even people like Peter McCullough, the most published cardiologist in the world, the best cardiologist in the world is not immune to the attack from the pharmaceutical industry, the government coming down on his university.

How powerful are they to be able to do that? [They] just destroy now hundreds of careers.

But the great thing is that there are strength in numbers. These people are coming together, and they’re refusing to be defeated. They’re going to not only survive this; they’re going to thrive in this environment.

They’re now in a very short space of time, being shown to be absolutely right in everything they’ve said.

I’ve seen a huge change in the whole sort of landscape of this issue, from being unrespectable, to being avant garde, to being, this is what we believe and we’re going to stand by it, come hell or high water. I love that, and I’m very, very pleased to say that I know these people and that they are my friends.

Gonzales asked Dr. Wakefield how all these forces got to be so powerful.

Wakefield: Let’s talk about vaccine manufacturers in particular because they are a very, very interesting example. Up until 1986, they were not indemnified for damage done by their vaccines.

I remember going on CBS with Sharyl Attkisson when she was still there. We did a segment on this, and she said, “Andy, when this goes for editing, within 15minutes, in 15 minutes, we will hear from the money men on the top floor saying, we can’t play the segment. It’s pulled because of our sponsors.”

She was wrong. It was five minutes. Five minutes it took for them to say this segment, it’s not going to play.

That’s what’s happened to the news media, that’s what’s happened to medical training, medical students. It’s what’s happened to medicine in general. That’s tragic. It’s absolutely tragic.

Next the trailer for Protocol 7, Dr. Wakefield’s new full length movie was shown. Gonzales introduced Matthew Marsden who stars in the film

She asked the question, “What is Protocol 7?”

Wakefield: Protocol 7 is protocol used by Merck to enhance, the attempt to enhance the sensitivity of their mumps assay.

Gonzales talked about the story in the movie, about how Merck resorted to “selectively changing raw data to get rid of test results that did not give Merck the outcome that they needed, altering or destroying raw data on counting sheets. . .

“Does that sound very scientific to you?”

Wakefield: Well, of course, absolutely not. The whole thing was corrupted from the very outset. What’s interesting about this case is that it’s been going on for a very long time.

The screenplay was written in 2012 with the help of my friend, Terry Rossio. . .

We had a wonderful time writing it, and then we sat on it because we were waiting for the court case to play out.

The story was written on a limited number of documents that were available to us at the time.

Now there are millions of documents that are being unsealed, and we’ve to read those. We’ve got to make sure that this doesn’t pull the rug from under our story.

What’s fascinating about that is when we do that we find that the actual fraud, the actual misdemeanors that they committed, far, far greater than we characterized in the film.

It’s much worse.

In other words, is Merck going to come after us for making this movie? I doubt it because they’ve been trying to keep all of these documents under seal for a very long time. Now it turns out that what they actually did seems to be a great deal worse than we’ve characterized in the story.

That’s going to be an interesting one to see how that plays out.

The fraud took place on many, many levels because when they did one thing, and it failed, they had to move on to another thing that failed. In the end, as you point out, they just simply had to cross out numbers and change them.

That’s a disgrace. It’s an absolute disgrace.

I mean, if I’d done it, I would have had my license withdrawn many years before. I would have been called a fraud by Fox News many years before. Yet they seem to be able to get away with it. They’ve all moved on to other jobs.

There has got to be accountability, and that’s why this film is so important. There is no accountability. It’s business as usual, and that cannot be allowed to happen.

Gonzales added that the science has been “hijacked” by those who want a particular outcome. She asked Dr. Wakefield what Merck did to get the results they wanted.

Wakefield: They wanted to improve sensitivity of the assay, its ability to detect a positive result, the result they wanted. What they did in fact was to mess with the specificity of the assay, giving them a completely meaningless, nonsensical result. . . .

The other thing about the movie, to me as a director, and this was the most fun part, is that the other main element of the movie was about power of a mother’s intuition

So here we have this small town lawyer, Alexis Koprowski, this woman who’s in fact in family law, and she adopts a child who catastrophically regresses into autism, and from that point forward, everything is conflict. Drama should be about conflict, and everything in this woman’s life is about conflict, conflict with her husband, conflict with the child’s doctor, conflict even with Matthew as the doctor who brings the whistleblower forward, conflict with the courts, conflict with everybody.

She has to rise above all that. She has to trust in her innate instinct as a mother to do what is best for her child and by proxy, every child in the world.

One of the guiding lights in my medical career has been to listen to mothers because, invariably, they, because they know their child so well, innately for reasons that we can’t even put into words. These two were once connected. They were once one, and they will never be separated.

They just know when their child’s well or when they’re ill, what’s troubling them. And so, she prevails, and that for me, she prevails against the pharmaceutical industry.

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