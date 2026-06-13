Independent conservative news host Kristi Leigh recently interviewed Dr. Andrew Wakefield about the latest research on the link between the childhood vaccine schedule and the development of autism.

4:23

The truth is, the mothers were right, and that’s the important message to take away from this. All those years ago, the mothers were absolutely right. Medicine ignored them, and now their case has been proven. Unfortunately for those who were the pioneers in this, in the vanguard, they really haven’t derived any benefit at all. It’s to them I’ve dedicated my latest book. . . .

Dr. Wakefield was asked about the Danish vaccine researcher Dr. Poul Thorsen and his extradition back to the U.S. Thorsen is accused of stealing $1 million in research money while working at the CDC.

It gives you an insight into the kind of people that the CDC do business with and people who are on the other side of this argument. Here am I talking to you, free, and there is he, on the run for all that time [since 2012], apparently, and I’ve spoken to someone close to this issue. [Thorsen] is singing like a canary at the moment. It’ll be very interesting to see what he has to say.

The latest research

And what’s interesting is that all those years ago, 31 years ago, when this work started and when it was published in 1998, all I asked for was further research. This doesn’t prove a cause, but it needs to be investigated. That research was sabotaged. All these years later, it’s now been done by Peter McCullough, as you mentioned. And I’ll read you this because it’s so important.

On Dr. McCullough’s research:

It’s where we are now. It’s the status quo. It’s a review of 136 scientific papers that have reported to have looked at this autism—vaccine link, including 12 studies comparing unvaccinated children with vaccinated children, fully vaccinated children. And it says this: “Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factors for autism.” THERE IT IS. That is the culmination of the science over the last 31 years. That’s what it shows, so the government really has to act. It is long overdue. . . .

Dr. Wakefield was also asked about the resistance from health officials to RFK Jr.’s recommendation to reduce the number of shots on the childhood schedule.

Below are past articles and interviews published on Age of Autism that show Dr. Wakefield’s incredible dedication to exposing the truth about vaccine injury.

Feb 11, 2010, The Wakefield Saga: 2004 All Over Again

June 7, 2010 Dr. Andrew Wakefield Tells the Complete Story in Callous Disregard

Jul 16, 2014 Dr. Andrew Wakefield Continues To Speak Out

Aug 29, 2014, Dr. Andrew Wakefield Discusses CDC Vaccine Fraud

Dec 31, 2015, Leadership & Longevity 2015 – Dr. Andrew Wakefield

June 3, 2016, Dachel Wake Up: Cleveland 19 News Interviews VaXxed’s Dr. Andy Wakefield

Jul 7, 2016 Andrew Wakefield Speaks on Project TENDR Pediatric Health Risk Assessment

Sept 2, 2016, Andy Wakefield, Vaxxed and The Media

Nov 21, 2016, Anne Dachel Interviews Dr. Andrew Wakefield on VAXXED the Movie

Jul 23, 2021, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—the new Andy Wakefield

May 22, 2024 Protocol 7 Director Andy Wakefield On The Autism Epidemic

Mar 24, 2025, Like The First Flowers of Spring: The Blooming Idiots Go After Andy Wakefield

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