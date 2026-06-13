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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
14h

Anne, you certainly keep everyone up to date on vaccine news -new and old. Brava. Of course Wakefield has been vindicated.With all the inormation out there, it's hard to believe o many stilll fall for the fake information.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1d

He's a hero. It's disappointing how many people fall for the PR stunt of calling someone "discredited."

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