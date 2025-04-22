When I read the story from the Limerick Post in Ireland, two items stood out to me:

Children in Limerick have to wait up to two and half years just to get an autism diagnosis,

AND 14,000 children in Ireland are waitlists for an assessment.

April 21, 2025, Limerick Post: Children with disabilities waiting 32 months for assessment of needs

CHILDREN with autism are waiting an average of two and a half years in Limerick to have their educational and other needs assessed, with the risk of damage to their quality of life. . . . Deputy Quinlivan hit out that “the government is failing catastrophically on the waiting list across the state”. “It now stands at 14,000 children waiting for an assessment of need. This is a 60 per cent increase since last year. These huge waiting lists mean that almost 90 per cent of children are being denied the assessment of need that they are legally entitled to in the time frame.”

What’s really frightening about all this is the fact that in November, 2024 the autism rate in Ireland reached one in every 20 children, one in every 12 boys (similar to the rate of one in 19 recently announced for California).

This is the same as the rate for Northern Ireland, one in 20, announced in May, 2023.

My first thought when I read that there were 14,000 kids in Ireland waiting for assessment was, the rate is probably higher than one in 20 if you add in the thousands who haven’t gotten a diagnosis.

Higher numbers

And a story from the Irish Independent said exactly what I was thinking; the rate is most likely higher than five percent.

The news comes alongside revelations that parents now face a 30-month wait for assessments on average A teacher in a major Cork City school says that one in 20 of the school’s children have been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, while an early-years educator says given the long waiting lists, the number that are also on the spectrum but haven’t yet been diagnosed could even be much greater.

Meanwhile Cork seeks to be ‘Autism Friendly City’

The revelations of the rates of autism in Cork come as the city aims to continue its work in becoming an ‘Autism Friendly City’, at a time when parents of children with autism in the area face up to 30 months of a wait for an assessment for their child. The statistic was revealed by Independent Ireland councillor Noel O’Flynn, who said he was shocked to hear the number of children currently in classrooms that have autism. “I had the pleasure of going to a fundraiser recently for autism in the North Mon,” O’Flynn told the chamber during the meeting, adding: “I was more than surprised to find out, one of the teachers told me that, one in 20 children are now suffering from autism. “This is a very difficult figure to understand, because so many children are affected. I was astounded, and I went to a meeting last week with parents who are concerned about school places for their children. . . . However, early years educator and Labour councillor Ciara O’Connor says that the rates of autism could be far greater, due to the ever-increasing times in attaining an assessment for a child. . . .

If you go to my website, Loss of Brain Trust where I collect news reports on the steady decline of children around the world, you can see what’s happening in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Incredibly, rather than sound an alarm over the autism epidemic in Ireland, cities and now counties in Ireland are putting their efforts into becoming officially Autism Friendly.

April 22, 2025, Western People: Mayo can be Ireland's first autism-friendly county

A number of Mayo towns have autism-friendly initiatives in place and now the aim is to make Mayo the first autism-friendly county in Ireland.

Nov 14, 2023, Irish Star: Dublin will become the world's first autism-friendly capital city

With more than one in every 20 children in Ireland with autism, they probably have no choice.

