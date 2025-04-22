Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Jackson, MM, Mt-BC's avatar
Pamela Jackson, MM, Mt-BC
7h

Just stop with the toxic vaccinations people. We have enough toxins in our sky in our air in our soil in our food. You can make the effort to buy organic to stay away from pesticides to not bring any poisons home and to not inject poisons directly into your children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
13h

Unfortunatly am unsubscibing. Not due to the stellar content her but due to Substack's onerous policies. Subs are an AI interface designed for only one purpose and that is to generate revenue.

Consider that if one has a dozen Sub paid 'scipts that are "auto" billed it quickly becomes a record keeping nightmare. Therefor Subs are doomed unless people comply with their biz model...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture