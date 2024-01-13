Ireland is much like the U.K. when it comes to children with autism and other disabilities. There is this deceptive and constant news coverage attempting to normalize the fact that there are always more dysfunctional children, especially more children with autism.

The subtle message is one of acceptance. All that is needed is more awareness, funding and services. There is nothing wrong with having MORE OF THESE CHILDREN. They can keep coming forever because the increases are never real increases.

Ireland has lots of places that are now Certified Autism Centers. In fact Dublin is working hard to be the world’s first capital city that is officially Autism Friendly.

Schools may be expanding services for special needs students, but it’s just progress, and we’re all happy about it. There is nothing to worry about.

A story on Jan 11th from Dublin announced an extension of the space for special needs students, but there was not a word about the specifics or why it was happening.

OUR Lady of the Wayside National School in Bluebell is seeking planning permission for an extension to facilitate special needs students. According to plans lodged with Dublin City Council, the school is seeking permission for a 593m2 ground floor extension.

Most of the story was about parking spaces, new entrances and removing trees.

Also on Jan 11th there was a report about the special education unit in a new secondary school that specifically addresses the needs of students with autism.

The facility includes four ASD classrooms, a sensory room, a sensory integration room, two daily living skills rooms and an outdoor soft ground recreational area. Asgard co-ordinator at the school, Gareth Donnelly, said that the new facility is “a world apart” from where they were. “In the old school, we were working out of prefabs that had three basic classrooms and little else, to be completely honest. Now we are looking at a modern facility that has a number of specialist rooms in it.

Readers were told about the ‘really popular’ “multisensory room” and the “sensory integration room.”

One official at the school had this to say:

We are really lucky to have such dedicated staff, who include nine designated [specialist] teachers and 12 SNAs. We are so happy with our new building and it is providing the type of education the students truly deserve.

That, of course, sounds very positive and progressive, addressing the needs of a deserving group of students.

What could almost go unnoticed was this short paragraph:

Since establishment in September 2009, the autism classes have grown substantially; a second class was added in 2012, a third in 2021, and a fourth class this year. The classes cater for 24 students from first to sixth years and are an intrinsic part of the school community.

No one seemed particularly concerned about why the classes “have grown substantially” and if that growth will continue indefinitely.

On Jan 9th a story from Iniskeen Glebe announced plans for additional special ed classrooms at another school.

The Board of Management hope to develop three special education classrooms, a multi-sensory room and a two-storey extension St. Daigh's National School in Iniskeen Glebe is seeking planning permission to develop three special education classrooms, a multi-sensory room and a two-storey extension to the rear of the school building. In an application lodged with Monaghan County Council last month, the Board of Management has requested permission to convert three existing classrooms and a resource room into a suite of three special education classrooms. St. Daigh's also hope to alter one existing classroom into a multi-sensory room for its pupils.

Nothing was said about why they feel this is necessary, but clearly there is a need.

Ireland is following the same path as England. They keep expanding services to meet the “increasing demand” without ever asking why this is happening or when it will end.

Good luck with that.

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