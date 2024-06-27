Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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SoloD
Jun 27, 2024

Are you saying the TV is lying to the people?

Why would they do that?

It just does not make any sense.

I have known Captain Leprechaun all my life.

He loves you, and me too.

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