On December 21st there was a story from Ireland about yet another place becoming “Autism Friendly.” This time it was County Kildare.

KILDARE NOW: Autism friendly plan causes a row among politicians https://www.kildarenow.com/news/home/1378173/kildare-autism-friendly-plan-causes-a-row-among-politicians.html

Sharp divisions emerged at a Kildare County Council meeting following a proposal that Kildare become an Autism Friendly County.

Others didn’t want to prioritize one disability.

But KCC official Eoghan Ryan said the council’s goal is to make County Kildare inclusive and accessible to all and “we are working towards achieving this.” He commented it would be better to focus on universal access.

A politician in favor becoming “Autism Friendly” claimed that “one in eight children are born with autism.” He further said that Clane and Maynooth are already “autism friendly towns.”

While the County Kildare Council is battling that issue no one seems at all worried about the rapid decline in the developmental health of Irish children.

The councilor who claimed that “one in eight children are born with autism,” was clearly off the mark, but incredibly that horrific rate wasn’t seen as a problem. And of course, he has accepted that autism is a genetic disorder kids naturally come by.

Ireland’s official autism rate is actually ONE IN EVERY 21 CHILDREN, ONE IN EVERY 13 BOYS.

That figure came out in December, 2022. https://www.corkindependent.com/2022/12/14/raised-awareness-from-parents-around-autism/

This kind of service is needed more now than it ever has been, as figures published this year by the Department of Health reveal that 14,000 children between the ages of four and 15 have an autism diagnosis - around 4.7 per cent of the school population. This is four times higher than the figure of just 1.2 per cent 10 years ago.

No one was worried about that shocking statistic.

In May, 2023, the official autism rate for Northern Ireland was announced at ONE IN EVERY 20 CHILDREN, ONE IN EVERY 12 BOYS. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-65640128

One in 20 schoolchildren in Northern Ireland has a diagnosis of autism, according to figures published by the Department of Health (DoH).

SO, while the autism rate in Ireland isn’t really one in eight, I’m sure in the coming years, it will be.

I’m also sure that no one will ever be worried about autism, whatever the latest numbers. The population has been seduced into believing that the way to handle autism is to pretend it’s always been here; we’re just better at recognizing it.

And actually Clane and Maynooth are just two of the “Autism Friendly” cities in Ireland.

As of 2022, Tralee, Listowel, Mallow, Castelbar, Lucan, Skerries, New Ross, Wicklow Town, Greystones and Bray are also certified “Autism Friendly.”

Last month it was announced that Dublin is working to become the first capital city in the world designated “Autism Friendly.”

It’s good to know that when the autism rate in Ireland actually does reach one in every eight children, there will be lots of friendly places for them to go.

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