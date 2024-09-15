I just posted a story from Ireland on Loss of Brain Trust. https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/post/ireland-parents-of-4-autistic-young-adults-slam-lack-of-support

It was an interview from a radio station in Donegal. The parents of a family with four young adults with autism talked about the utter lack of support once autistic children leave school.

Sept 13, 2024, OceanFM: Mountcharles family with four autistic young adults say supports are completely inadequate

Patrick and Maria Brogan of Mountcharles in Donegal are the parents of four autistic young adults – Marty, Cassie, Daniel and Patrick. They’ve expressed their absolute frustration at the lack of supports and facilities in place for them, and say they’re considered merely as ‘add-ons’ in the eyes of the State

In the course of 12 minute interview was this shocking exchange between the father, Patrick Brogan, and the OceanFM host.

Epidemic increases

Patrick: It’s estimated that 23 percent of the child population, at the present moment, has a diagnosis of autism, ADD, ADHD, and the Belfast Trust has the prevalence and school age children with autism and Aspergers. And they estimate it to be one in 14. One in 14 is two out of every big class and every national school in the county of Donegal. There’s something badly wrong. Autism was not there, and the numbers—

Why so much autism?

OceanFM: Was it not there, or did we just not hear about it? Patrick: Well, they changed the diagnosis 20 years ago, and the diagnoses have only gone up. So if they changed it to make it a broader range, well that should have compensated for the numbers, but the numbers have only gone up. So there’s something wrong. I don’t know what’s causing it. It’s gone up at a steady rate. Let it be Wi-Fi signal, let it be food, let it be the water, phone signals, chemicals.

NO QUESTIONS ALLOWED!

I don’t know what’s causing it, but we as parents find it impossible to ask questions.

OceanFM: That’s one of your main frustrations, that you can’t ask questions. What do you mean by that? Ask questions of whom? And what questions? Patrick: Through the years, because of having the epilepsy with the children and all that, I’ve been in different hospitals at different times, and I often have conversations with different doctors, different consultants. And four or five them told me, they can’t talk about it. If they do, they’re going to be struck off. What’s that about? Why would they say something like that at the end of the day? . . .

So doctors in Ireland are NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT AUTISM OR THEY WILL LOSE THEIR JOBS.

Of course this is part of the massive cover-up and denial that has been swirling around autism for two decades, and it’s not just in Ireland. We’ve all been steadily brainwashed to believe that every stunning increase in the autism rate is thanks to better diagnosing by doctors and no real increase at all.

Eventually, of course, everything will collapse. The Brogan family with four autistic children who have seizures and can’t talk are the future for Ireland, and the cost will be enormous.

I’ve found truly heartbreaking stories about autism in Ireland. These three stand out.

Sept 2023, ‘We are broken, we are tired’ – Stark report outlines how families of children with special needs are left to fend for themselves

Sept 2023, ‘I love my son but I’m scared of him… we are prisoners in our own home’ – mother of severely autistic boy (9) who needs urgent care

Aug 2023, Mother of son with autism fears what will happen when she dies

And of course, this isn’t just about IRELAND. It’s happening everywhere.

Numbers far exceeding the one in 36 we officially hear from the CDC raise absolutely no concern.

One in 21 in Ireland One in 13 boys

One in 20 in Northern Ireland One in 12 boys

One in 25 in Australia One in 15 boys

One in 23 in Scotland One in 14 boys

One in 22 in California One in 13 boys

One in 29 in British Columbia One in 18 boys

Nearly one in 20 in Florida

The brief radio interview from Donegal, Ireland revealed what’s really going on. It’s all about the cover-up. No one is allowed to question the narrative. The obvious reason is that those in charge already know the truth, something too horrible to even consider.

We must pretend nothing is really wrong. We have no other choice, no matter how bad things get. Everything is at stake here.

Please share your thoughts.

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