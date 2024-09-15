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Dr. Paul & DeeDee Hoover's avatar
Dr. Paul & DeeDee Hoover
Sep 16, 2024

I've already been "struck off" so am free to speak openly. it is toxins, toxins, toxins along with limited nutrients to adequately detox from those toxins. So where are these toxins coming from?

Well the No. 1 source (because by injecting you bypass the body's natural mechanism for excluding toxins) is vaccines. Virtually zero autism in the unvaccinated.

Our new book "Vax Facts What to Consider Before Vaccinating at All Ages & Stages of Life" hits bookstores December 10th 2024 but is available now as an eBook at VaxFactsbook.com

The mystery is made crytal clear in this book. As a pediatrician who was board certified for 30 years and mainstream for 20 of my 35 year career, I saw first hand the damage caused by vaccines and the amazing health of the unvaccinated. While those following the "Vaccine-Friendly Plan" (my first book) did far better than those on the CDC schedule, those who did no vaccines at all were 400 - 800% less likely to have chronic medical issues, allergies, asthma, ADHD, and yes autism.

Parents, you are the only ones standing between those devastating jabs (shots/ vaccines) and your precious children. Please say no until you have done enough research to understand what it going on.

Tables in the Vax Facts book show clearly that your child is much more likely to die from the shot than from the disease for which you are taking that shot.

It is also clear that it is the highly vaccinated who get sick 400-800% (4 - 8X) more than the unvaccinated, so who in society is a danger to those who have compromised immune systems?

The highly vaccinated who get sick not the healthy unvaccinated children!

Dr. Paul (Retired Pediatrician).

Nothing here is to be considered medical advice. I don't diagnose or treat.

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4 replies by Anne Dachel and others
KM's avatar
KM
Sep 15, 2024

Yup, just like everything else. The elites know best and we're too stupid to be able to see what's going on in front of our own eyes. That anyone can seriously believe that autism rates haven't increased beggars belief. Anyone professing that autism rates haven't increased should go and spend a week in an school, then a week living with a family with autistic kids ... then ask them, you really think this is how things were 50 years ago and we "just didn't notice"???

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