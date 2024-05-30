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SoloD
May 30, 2024

There is only one question about autism:

Why are the mothers of children so hopelessly stupid that they cannot see cause and effect?

a. they are politically correct and know that everything the doctors do is good and decent

b. they would rather die than make an important decision on their own

c. they are atheists and do not believe babies are born perfect

d. with an autistic child they become special and get some government aid

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