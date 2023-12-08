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Mary Renaud
Dec 8, 2023

This is very sad and duplicates the epidemic of Autism in the USA among the young, about 1 in 36 children in 2020. Many of us who do not have blinkers on, recognize that the rise in Autism parallels the rise in the number of vaccines given from infancy to age 18 in the USA since the late 1980’s/early 1990’s. The CDC recommended schedule now has about 72 mandated vaxxes and boosters for children.

Vaccines begin on the day of Birth, with the Hepatitis B vaccine (needed by IV drug Users, or adults with multiple sex partners) in no way needed by infants with NO ACTIVE MATURE IMMUNE SYSTEM and no drug or sex risks. The excuse? Mom may have Hep B...well then, test all moms! The Hep B vaxx contains a boatload of toxic aluminum, not adjusted for the low body weight of infants. It is known to be neurotoxic!

Lastly, the Amish communities in the USA are entirely unvaxxed and the children are incredibly healthy, no Autism, no auto-immune diseases, no severe allergies, no early childhood cancers, no HIGH susceptibility to every virus floating around and although there are rumors of government data on this, it is somehow NEVER published.

I live in Palm Beach County, Florida, where entire high schools are now built for special needs teens, including autistic kids.

My guess? Is Ireland vaxxing their children with large numbers of vaccines and boosters? This is the likely culprit.

God help the children of the world, and the families deceived that they are ‘protecting’ their children with the deadly or dangerous poisons contained in vaccines. Read: 1. Dissolving Illusions, 2. Turtles all the Way Down, 3.The Pfizer Documents Analysis, books all on Amazon. Also, look at everything on the Children’s Health Defense website (Robert F Kennedy, Jr, is a leader in the vaccine truth movement).

May God help and protect the truth tellers among us for their bravery and persistence. It is up to the young parents to wake up and to say NO, unless and until true-inert Placebo Random Controlled Trials are performed on every single vaccine, proving both safety and efficacy. This has NEVER BEEN DONE!

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