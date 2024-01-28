IF, as we’re constantly told, all these autistic kids were always here, undetected, why is Ireland so unable to provide for them?

The problem is NEVER, where are they coming from?

It would not be polite to ask.

Here are some of the latest from Ireland.

Two stories were from County Laois in the eastern Midland region.

‘We have a chronic shortage of ASD units at second level in all of Co Laois’

The first story talked about long delays building a $9.5M special needs school. Local council members are upset about the situation. This is a school for children with “severe to profound special needs.”

There was no specific mention of AUTISM in that piece, but I’m sure it’s the driving force here.

Jan 23, 2024, Minister for Education Norma Foley urged for news on delayed Laois special school

Regular updates for the long delayed Portlaoise school building, are sought on foot of a motion tabled by Fine Gael Cllr Barry Walsh. He also wants to be given an updated timeline on when the school will be finished. Cllr Walsh said he is being "constantly asked" for updates by the public…. Cllr Willie Aird said he listened to a "heartwrenching" interview with Kolbe parents on RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland. "They are the last people left in Portlaoise to get a new school. There is no foundation or anything yet. From the timeframe we got in the hall we thought it would be nearly complete by now. The Minister should come forward and give us the completion date. It's just horrendous," he said…. Cllr John Joe Fennelly said they are all getting calls from concerned local people. "We don't know more than what we are being told either. We have to get this from the top officials," he said. "It's unacceptable," Cllr Thomasina Connell added… Kolbe Special School in Portlaoise relies on poorly insulated prefabs, to teach and nurse some 40 of Laois' most vulnerable children with severe to profound special needs. A plan for a new building was first discussed in the year 2000. A site is waiting for several years. Planning and €8.7m [$9.5M] of funding are approved, site preparation began in May 2023 and the main contractor is ready. However construction cannot yet start…. An ESB spokesperson said then that "it is envisaged that the works will be completed by the end of February/start of March." The principal Orlagh Mahon said at that time that she is told that it will take 18 months to build and so she hopes children can move in for September 2025.

The second story from County Laois is about AUTISM and the lack of school places for secondary students.

The official response is that the Irish government is spending over 27 percent of the education budget, $2.8B, on expanding special ed. “with an additional 744 teachers and 1,216 SNAs [and] 2,700 new places for children with special educational needs.”

What stands out to me in this story below is that while there has been ‘good work’ at the elementary level, there aren’t enough secondary school places for students with autism.

Doesn’t that show that greater numbers of AUTISTIC children are entering school, eventually making their way to secondary schools?

There’s more.

Jan 23, 2024, Laois 'parents' worried at 'chronic' shortage of vital school places

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) unit shortage highlighted in Dáil by Laois TD

Laois Parents of children with autism are worried at the 'chronic' shortage of spaces in the county's secondary schools, according to Laois TD Brian Stanley who called on the Government to take action. The Sinn Féin representative flagged problems facing schools and parents due to the shortage in the Dáil with Minister of State at the Department of Social Protection, Neale Richmond. Dep Stanley said the Minister knows that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) units are very important and it is important children have access to them. But he said the needs of Laois families and schools are not being met. "We have a chronic shortage of ASD units at second level in all of Co Laois. Good work has been done in existing ASD units at primary level and in some second level colleges in the country where they exist. However, we need expansion of it because of the enrolment. "We have had a rapid population increase in the county. An increasing number of children will be coming on stream and going into secondary schools. I have been contacted by parents of children who are moving from primary school to secondary school in September and who cannot get a place in the ASD unit. The children are coming out of ASD units…. "Portlaoise College needs four extra ASD classes. I spoke to the staff there just yesterday about it. St. Mary's CBS Portlaoise needs two extra classes. Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington needs two. I understand that it does have the spaces. "Coláiste Dhún Másc in Portlaoise needs two extra ASD classes. Heywood Community School in Ballinakill needs two extra ASD classes," he said. He said children are on waiting lists….\ Minister of State Richmond thanked the Laois Offaly TD for raising this issue and laying out very considerably what he described as "an extremely delicate matter" for students, families, teachers and the wider school community. He said that in 2023, the Department of Education spent in excess of €2.6 billion [$2.8B], or over 27% of the Department’s budget, on providing additional teaching and care supports for children with special educational needs, and further progress will be made this year as an additional €113 million will be dedicated to providing supports for children with special educational needs. He said this will allow the Department to further the number of teaching and SNA posts in our schools with an additional 744 teachers and 1,216 SNAs added to deliver up to 2,700 new places for children with special educational needs. he said this would mean over 41,500 qualified people schools focused exclusively on supporting children with special educational needs. Minister Richmond said National Council For Special Education (NCSE) has responsibility for co-ordinating and advising on the education provision for children nationwide. He said that along with the two new special schools, 389 new special classes, that is, 253 at primary and 136 at post-primary level, have been sanctioned by the NCSE for opening this school year. "Of these, eight are in Laois - four at primary level and four at post-primary - bringing the total number of special classes in Co Laois to 60, that is, 44 at primary level and 16 at post-primary level….

Elsewhere in Ireland there’s good news about autism, sort of.

In County Wexford, in SE Ireland, a secondary school is adding an “ASD specific class,” and work will begin in September.

Jan 26, 2024, Gorey school is set to get new ASD classroom with work due to start in September

Work on the new ASD specific class which caters for students with autism at Gorey Educate Together Secondary School will begin in September. The news has been welcomed by staff and students alike who look forward to seeing the classroom in situ. "This is really welcome news… Cllr Fionntáin Ó Súilleabháin is a local Special needs teacher and is also delighted with this news. “I understand it may be for at least 6 students and I understand that there are approximately 18 awaiting places.

And in NE Ireland, Donaghmoyne is adding two new classes just for students with autism.

Jan 24, 2024, Donaghmoyne school approved for ASD classes

The school is already enrolling pupils for the two new classes St Michael's N.S. in Donaghmoyne is the latest to be approved for the development of ASD classes. The school is already enrolling pupils for the two new classrooms which will open in time for the next academic year in September. Local Senator Robbie Gallagher said the National Council for Special Needs Education sanctioned the additional classrooms. Praising the behind-the-scenes work carried out by St Michael's staff in securing the facilities, Senator Gallagher said the new classes will provide an "autism-friendly learning environment within a mainstream school" setting for local children.

These stories speak for themselves.

More special schools, more special classes will never be enough because MORE AUTISTIC KIDS are ALWAYS COMING.

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