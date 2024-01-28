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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 28, 2024

We're not allowed to talk about the Aluminum-ASD connection yet on mainstream media, by the Tumblr ASD 'self-advocates' who claim that 'diet has no link to autism' or that 'aluminum detox is tinfoil hat science'. These children are mostly NOT 'HFA/Asperger geniuses' and neither was I growing up (I had I.D./Cognitive delays of various kinds, alongside PANDAS/Encephalopathy/ASD rages and extreme G.I. issues). Just as I required self contained SPED and homeschooling (and never went to any highschool outside home, and I did NOT finish hellish middle school) these kids cannot function in an HFA/Aspergers classroom, even with an aide, and neither could I.

Almost all autistics I've seen (including myself too) appear to have undiagnosed dyscalculia/math disabilities and problem-solving deficits. Calculators and A.I./ChatGPT might help resolve global shortages in math-related professions, due to widespread, undiagnosed dyscalculia or 'math dyslexia', alongside the awful Imperial Unit system being taught to all U.S. children (measuring whales with cheeseburgers, even North Korea teaches its students actual maths such as metric units).

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