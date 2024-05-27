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SoloD
May 28, 2024Edited

Traditionally, child bearing couples are young with only 20 -30 years of life experience.

A survey of young fathers shows that they allow the mother of their children to make the decision to vaccinate.

This is understandable because the risk / reward aspect of vaccination is not taught in school, nor is it allowed to be discussed in polite company. The young men, with no experience defer the responsibility to the women, who they mistakenly, apparently, believe know more about the subject than they do. The reality is: neither know anything about the vaccination subject.

Nor have many of them, apparently, seen how "autism" really looks.

The young women, on the other hand, defer the decision to their doctor, who has a piece of paper on the wall saying he/she is a doctor. Little does the young woman know, the doctor has a financial interest in having at least 65% of their patients ‘fully’ vaccinated.

The ether created by the modern news/infotainment media also has such a hold on the women in particular, that it appears many of them would rather have an autistic child than to be tainted dirty by living a politically incorrect unvaccinated life. After all, this is the current year and everyone knows that vaccines cured polio, measles, and all those other things from the bad old days.

Question:

Should the risk reward aspect of vaccination be taught in high school?

Should the risk reward aspect of vaccination be made known to all women by their doctors insurance company upon discovering that they are pregnant ?

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SoloD
May 28, 2024

Not one woman with an autistic child will even hesitate to "vaccinate" her next.

I have five small relatives, only one is normal. Four are messed up from the vaccines.

Thus we have arrived at Clown World.

And, Not Sure is not here to save us.

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