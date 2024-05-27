Ireland is truly amazing in its denial of autism, despite what is happening everywhere.

There is never too much autism for Ireland. While the official rate here in the U.S. is one in 36 eight year olds, the rate in Ireland is one in every 21 students, one in every 13 boys.

No one seems especially worried about having almost five percent of children disabled with autism, in fact, story after story announces yet another city in Ireland being certified as “autism friendly.”

There was an exception to all the autism friendliness though. On May 10th, the Journal in Ireland reported on a member of the Irish parliament who dared to ask why there seems to be an ‘explosion in autism.’

Mattie McGrath, the representative in question, came under repeated attacks in the press for daring to talk about a real increase in autism and ask why it’s happening.

This is, I’m sure, is a lesson for anyone in government not to do the same.

The political attacks continue

May 26, 2024, the Nenagh Guardian in Ireland published, Disappointment over TD’s autism remarks

Jordan Lewis is running for office in order to dispel any idea that there’s been a real increase in autism. Lewis himself has Aspergers syndrome and is therefore qualified to speak for the autism community. Following on from Mattie McGrath (Independent)’s speech in the Dáil recently when he stated that there was an “explosion of autism”, Jordan Lewis, Labour Local Elections candidate for the Roscrea/Templemore area would like to convey his disappointment that an elected representative would have made this comment. Mr Lewis said: “Mr McGrath speaks of this ‘explosion of autism’ in the same manner as we spoke about the pandemic, that it is something that has just arrived overnight, how has it happened, what has caused it, that ‘it wasn't there in my day’, etc. Coming from a personal perspective of having Aspergers and Dyspraxia, I recognise the challenges faced by families and individuals. I was luckily diagnosed from an early age, but my parents had to fight to access what support was available in the early 2000s. I know of others who unfortunately did not receive this level of support. To those, I want to say there are supports available both nationally and locally, for example, AsIAm, Autism Awareness and multi-disciplinary teams in our CDNT's and Primary Care Services. Autism has been recognised across the world since the 1940s, but like left-handed people, they were taught to conform. It is only in recent times autism and other disabilities related to autism have been more widely recognised due to advances in research and diagnostic tools. With that has come more services and accommodations in schools across the country.

(AsIAm is the national autism advocacy organization in Ireland. It’s famous for money raising walks, certifying places as Autism Friendly and denying any link between vaccines and autism. They state that “autistic people are born autistic” and that “autism is genetic.” Autism has always been here. It’s nothing new.)

Lewis is running for office specifically to dispel the idea that there’s been any real increase in autism in Ireland.

“Because of this, it is one of the biggest reasons I am running for the local elections so that this stigma of an ‘explosion of autism’ will no longer be common wording in society. I feel that I can sincerely understand and appreciate the needs of parents of autistic children in my community. In putting myself forward for the local elections, it will give me the opportunity to be a voice for everyone who deserves and need support without fear of judgment. This is something I will always be proud and privileged of, to give those in our community who need a voice now more than ever.”

So where exactly are all the “services and accommodations in schools across the country” Lewis talked about?

What I can’t understand is, if autism has always been around at five percent of the human race, why is Ireland so inept at doing anything for autistic people, especially the massive number of children with autism?

I have found laws in Ireland requiring special education services going back 50 years, so schools should be experienced dealing with autistic students, even if their disability wasn’t recognized as autism.

This is how bad they are at addressing autism in Ireland.

Anglo Celt: Lack of ASD school spaces highlighted

The increasing lack of appropriate school places for children with autism and additional needs was highlighted at the April monthly meeting of Cavan County Council. Sinn Féin’s Paddy McDonald is calling on the Minister for Education, Norma Foley; the Department of Education and the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) to address the shortage. “Every September there are children who’ve no school place whatsoever, or do not have one appropriate to their educational needs and in the locality in which they live,” he highlighted. . . . “There are insufficient school places at primary and post primary school. There is no excuse for there not being sufficient places at post primary level as it is known how many students are in autism classes at primary level. . .

Irish Examiner: Looking after a child with autism in Ireland is a constant fight for support

Why do parents and educators have to fight tooth-and-nail for the promised State services for their disabled children? It’s time for the HSE to be pressured into doing what it is claiming to do, writes David O'Mahony. [Asst. editor, Irish Examiner] . . . Not only has the re-organisation of State services been disastrous, our children aren’t even getting access to the school-based therapies they’re supposed to be getting.

The Sun: Left in Limbo; We can’t find school for our son & are at our wits’ end after 15 rejections – we could be forced to take drastic action/

Sam’s case was brought up during a Dail debate on special educational needs two weeks ago THE desperate parents of a non-verbal autistic child turned down by 15 schools are begging Education ­Minister Norma Foley: “Please help us.” . . .

Irish Independent: ‘He has never said a word and is about to start school, there’s just no help’ – mum on battle for autistic son (4)

When Jodie Reid’s son Kaylen (4) was diagnosed with autism and a developmental delay in November 2022, she thought her little boy would finally get the help he needed to learn how to speak, or to even communicate with her. However, a year-and-a-half later, both she and Kaylen’s father, Jack (24), are still waiting for their son to receive any treatment. . . .

Irish Examiner: Campaigner hits out at 'farcical' announcement on special education needs organizers

A campaigner for better special needs provisions has described as "farcical” an announcement that schools are to get better access to special education needs organisers. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister of State for Special Education Hildegarde Naughton as part of a revised structure of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE). . . .. But Mark Darmody, a Tipperary-based father of two children who have autism, said: “What myself and thousands of parents like myself and my wife Noelle desperately need are services. “What we don’t need are more SENOs telling us about services we can’t access because there aren’t enough staff to provide them in the first place. “It is farcical. My oldest son, for example, is non-verbal and severely autistic and one of a number of children in Tipperary who are in the wrong school because the school they should be in is full. . . .

Irish Independent: WWETB have started recruiting for staff at new special school in Co Wexford

Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) have started recruiting staff for the new Special School which is set to open in north Wexford in September, 2024. Gorey Hill School is a special school that provides an appropriate education for students, aged between 4 to 18 years old, who have complex learning needs or a diagnosis of Autism. Senator Malcolm Byrne has welcomed the WWETB’s moves for staff recruitment. "This school is much needed.”

TippFM: Clonmel protest march to highlight lack of autism services

A rally to highlight the need for more supports for autistic children in Tipperary takes place this afternoon in Clonmel. . . . They say services for those with autism are extremely poor with government inaction a major issue. . . . Sabrina says they are simply trying to highlight what more than 600 families like hers in South Tipp are facing.

Irish Mirror: Desperate mother blasts HSE as son misses out on school place due to assessment delays

A desperate mother says her little boy has missed out on starting school later this year because of a delay by the HSE in getting him assessed for autism. The HSE has confirmed that almost 9,000 children are awaiting an assessment of needs nationwide. . . .

Westmeath Independent: Children with special needs being 'left in limbo'

With up to eighteen special needs children in the Monksland area of Athlone currently unable to secure a school place, the Minister for Education has been asked to “urgently intervene” to avert a crisis in special needs education locally. Hilda Duignan admits that she may have “no option” but to send her 5-year old son, Evan, who is autistic, to a primary school in September which is located a 70 mile round trip from his home in Ballydangan due to the lack of special classes at any of the local primary schools.

Wigan Today: Mum's despair: no Wigan school place can be found for a severely autistic four-year-old https://www.wigantoday.net/education/mums-despair-no-wigan-school-place-can-be-found-for-a-severely-autistic-four-year-old-4564083

A single mum who came to Wigan to begin a new life says she is “desperately worried” for her severely austistic son’s future after plans for his education fell through. Eventually, after several phone calls Victoria was told that Hope School didn’t have any room for Delan after all, due to there having been a recent surge in intake.

This is just a sample of the never-ending stories about the lack of support for children with autism in Ireland. .

IF Jordan Lewis is elected to the Irish legislature, he’ll definitely have his work cut out for him. There are lots of problems when it comes to children with autism. The waitlists for assessments and the lack of school places sorely need to be addressed.

Lewis may think that with growing awareness “has come more services and accommodations in schools across the country,” but I don’t see that to be true.

Lewis needs to realize that the problems I’ve outlined here aren’t really about children with Aspergers, his diagnosis, but rather the severe side of autism, those with “complex needs.”

These are the kids who aren’t being accommodated.

Has this been the history of special needs in Ireland? If all this autism is nothing new, Ireland is guilty of generations of neglect.

Or, if there has really been ‘an explosion in autism,’ something is to blame for what’s happening to children, and it needs to be addressed. It seems however, that no one is willing to do that. Even suggesting it’s happening can quickly get you condemned and put your political career in jeopardy.

No, it’s much safer to stick to the scrip and see every increase in autism as more awareness of something that’s always been around.

In December, 2022 when the Cork Independent published, Raised awareness from parents around autism and announced an autism rate of one in 21, we were told, ‘There is a lot more awareness surrounding autism these days.’

There seems to be no end in sight to how much autism awareness is coming. I can predict that when the next update in the autism rate is announced, it will be due to even more ‘awareness surrounding autism’ in Ireland.

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