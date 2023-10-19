A recent story from Ireland is one more example that things will never improve for disabled children. The future is very dark because we simply will not ask the real question about autism: WHY ARE THERE SO MANY AUTISTIC CHILDREN TODAY?

Ireland is in tough shape. Officially 25 percent of schoolchildren have special needs and one in every 21 children, one in every 13 boys has autism.

Here a 4 year old boy with autism won’t have a school place next year. His parents can’t find another school that will take him.

Both Nickita and her husband have made contact with several other schools in the Monaghan area to see about spaces for next year, however they were informed that all schools were full with waiting lists exceeding spaces.

Everyone recognizes autism is overwhelming the school system. They are powerless to stop it. These kids just keep coming.

Josepha Madigan, Minister for Special Education and Inclusion and Norma Foley, Minister for Education are talked about in this story, and I’ve seen a lot of coverage on them. They have no real solutions for this crisis.

Nickita, the mom in the story, summed things up very well:

"The country schools are not able to cope with the rising numbers of children presenting with ASD and other special needs, meanwhile us as parents are continuously fighting for school places and services in the Monaghan area."

Every expectant mother in Ireland should be warned that their chances of having an autistic child is one in 21, one in 13, if they have a boy.

They should also be told that they should also expect to have to fight for any help if their child does have autism.

Oct 18, 2023, Northern Sound: 'ASD children deserve an education' says local mum https://www.northernsound.ie/news/asd-children-deserve-an-education-says-local-mum-224268 Nickita says that as a parent and a voice for her son, answers and resources in relation to this urgent matter are needed. A Monaghan mother has voiced her concerns after she was informed that it is "highly likely" that her 4-year-old son Ollie will not have a place in his current school for next year. Ollie is in his second year of early intervention and according to his mother Nickita Nesbit Toye, the prospect of change for any autistic child is both "upsetting" and "distressing." Both Nickita and her husband have made contact with several other schools in the Monaghan area to see about spaces for next year, however they were informed that all schools were full with waiting lists exceeding spaces. Speaking to Northern Sound, the concerned mother believes that situations like this "should not be happening" in this day and age. As a parent and voice for her son, Nickita wants answers from the Minister for Special Education and Inclusion, Josepha Madigan and Minister for Education, Norma Foley, as to how they intend to fix this very "urgent" and "important" issue in Monaghan, not only for the sake of her son but for the sake of other children who have been impacted across the area. "If you told the parent of a neurotypical child that there might not be a space for their child in school next year, it would be totally unacceptable and a situation like that would never happen," explained Nickita. "Kids with additional needs really need that essential help and support. Places are just becoming really hard to get at the moment, so I am trying to work with our local TDs and the relevant Ministers to see if we can try and get some much needed autism units opened in Monaghan town…. "The country schools are not able to cope with the rising numbers of children presenting with ASD and other special needs, meanwhile us as parents are continuously fighting for school places and services in the Monaghan area."

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