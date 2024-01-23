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White Azalea
Jan 23, 2024

"Food in 2050" - a comedic, yet hideous and chilling glimpse into the 'autism friendly' 'independent living' FEMA camp future and present. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWbLTMzcVqI (Low Budget Stories: "Food in 2050").

Fox 11 Los Angeles: Is 'neurodiversity' and painful sensory issues/language disorders the real causes, not 'laziness' or 'entitlement'? "Gen Z hardest generation to work with, according to survey" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJojODk_CAk

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