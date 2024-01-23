It’s hard to understand how Ireland can fail to recognize what autism is doing to children. Just like in the U.S., the Irish cling to the ridiculous fantasy that autism has always been around at the current rate.

On January 17th, the Irish Examiner published a story with the stunning headline, Second-level special classes increase by 714% in 12 years

There were plenty of additional mind-boggling statistics:

The number of second-level special classes increased by 714% from 2010 to 2022, primarily due to a 905% increase in classes for autism, according to the National Council for Special Education (NCSE). Second-level special classes for autism grew from just 65 in 2010 to 653 in 2022 while at primary level, special classes in general grew from 356 to 1,807 in the same period. This growth was also overwhelmingly due to the increase in the number of special classes for autism, increasing by 584% from 214 in 2010 to 1,463 in 2022.

The National Council for Special Education put the prevalence for autism at 3.38%.

The NCSE said data from 2022 shows a prevalence rate of autism of 3.38% in Ireland, compared to 1.55% in 2018.

However that is contradicted by a report from the Department of Health in Ireland which announced an autism rate of 4.7% in December, 2022.

The 4.7% autism rate (one in 21 children) is more in line with the official autism rate for Northern Ireland, one in 20, according to a BBC report in May, 2023.

STILL, no one will admit that these increases mean there are more disabled, dysfunctional children in Ireland.

The Examiner assured readers that there is not really a problem here.

The NCSE said it is not clear if the increase in autism prevalence should be interpreted as a “real” increase or whether this increase is due to greater awareness and subsequent higher numbers of diagnoses.

That is the perpetual lie that will never die, no matter what the rate. They have to delude themselves that nothing is wrong. They can trust the people in charge.

The same thing is happening here in the U.S. We have an official autism rate of one in 36, but individual states have much scarier statistics.

In Florida, nearly 5% of children have autism.

In California, it’s one in every 22 students, according to the CDC.

We’re no different than the Irish, no matter what the rate, no one will admit there’s more autism.

The Irish Examiner ended the story with the prediction that things will not be leveling off.

The NCSE said the growth in demand for placement in special classes will continue into the future along with pressure for the establishment of additional special classes….

The message to the public is simple: we can’t stop the growth in autism. We have to somehow learn to live with it.

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