It is amazing that some of the places with the highest autism rates seem to be where they’re the least concerned about it.

Two years ago, the Cork Independent in Ireland announced that their autism rate was now one in every 21 schoolchildren.

This kind of service is needed more now than it ever has been, as figures published this year by the Department of Health reveal that 14,000 children between the ages of four and 15 have an autism diagnosis - around 4.7 per cent of the school population. This is four times higher than the figure of just 1.2 per cent 10 years ago.

I’m sure no one even wants to consider what the autism rate will be in another 10 years.

One would imagine that this would have been seen as a wakeup call. Something is dramatically disabling children in Ireland. Government leaders would naturally take action.

Never happened

Instead people in Ireland, like the rest of the world, are happily promoting autism awareness.

In County Laois, they’re getting ready for “Rainbow Day” on April 26th.

April 7, 2024, Ireland Live: Laois gets ready to support Rainbow Day for autism awareness

Laois Offaly Families For Autism appeals for communities to get involved in vital fundraiser. Communities and businesses across Laois are getting ready to support Rainbow Day on April 26 to fundraise and raise awareness of autism.

I am sure this is well-intended, but the story reveals a growing disaster.

We read:

This week Leinster Express/Laois Live spoke to Chair of LOFFA Breda Murray about the huge amount of support being shown again this year. "This is our fourth annual Rainbow Day which is fantastic and it is getting bigger and bigger every year which we are delighted with," said Breda. . . . LOFFA has 170 families registered with them this year which has increased substantially from 40 families four years ago.

It’s getting bigger because there are so many affected children everywhere in Ireland.

One tiny line is easily overlooked, but it says it all.

"There are families receiving a diagnosis every week . . .

The goal of Laois Offaly Families For Autism is not to cure autism or prevent autism.

Breda said there is now a lot more awareness about autism in our communities but she said there is still a long way to go in terms of acceptance.

I wrote about the tragic story of autism in Ireland in September 2023.

AUTISM IN IRELAND: 'WE ARE BROKEN'

I wrote about autism in Ireland in November, 2023.

IRELAND surrenders to autism Mayor wants DUBLIN to be first 'AUTISM FRIENDLY' capital

Dublin will today launch its Autism Friendly City plan, in a bid to become the world’s most autism friendly capital city. The plan will be launched by Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste and Adam Harris of autism charity As I Am. “It’s a really exciting day,” Cllr de Róiste said.

Sadly nothing is changing

The whole country also needs to become “special needs friendly” since it was announced in 2021 that over 25 percent of schoolchildren have special needs in Ireland.

As a result, between 2011 and 2019 government expenditure on special education increased by 46%, and special education as a percentage of the total education budget increased by 13%, with €1.9 billion allocated to special education in 2019. In the same period, the number of additional teaching posts for special education increased by 46% and the provision of special classes by 196%. The number of students enrolled in special classes also increased by 155% and the number of students enrolled in special schools increased by 15%. It is now estimated that over a quarter of all students in Ireland’s mainstream schools have additional learning needs and/or disabilities.

It’s hard to understand how this can all be happening amidst all the complacency. I think they are past the point where someone will act.

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