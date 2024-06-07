I now believe that Ireland will not wake up to the autism epidemic until kids on the spectrum outnumber neurotypical students.

A year and a half ago the Department of Health revealed that one in every 21 students in Irish schools had autism. That meant that the rate for boys in school in Ireland was one in 13.

At the time it was attributed to greater awareness. I’m sure when it increases to one in 18 or one in 15, it will be due to even greater awareness.

Since the autism rate is growing among the youngest students the fastest (the younger the kids, the more awareness, it seems), it would make sense to prepare for MORE children with autism eventually coming into secondary schools. This seems not to be the case.

While they’re adding more ASD units in primary schools to meet the increasing demand there, parents are now scrambling to find secondary places as these children age out. It’s now an election issue.

June 6, 2024, Nenagh Live: Tipperary parents call out for additional ASD units in secondary schools

In the lead up to Local Elections parents express their concern for their children

The lack of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Units in Secondary Schools is not a new concern for parents in Tipperary, but it is one that is at the forefront of minds as we grow closer to the Local Elections and the formation of a new Tipperary County Council. In 2017, TD Alan Kelly commented: “I have a number of parents who are struggling to get their children into an ASD class despite it being clear that this is the best choice for their children.” . . . It seems that despite efforts to find a solution, this problem remains unsolved. One parent recently spoke out about the issue: “What I would like to see highlighted with the next council would be increasing the ASD unit places in secondary school.” . . . On the campaign trail, several Nenagh election candidates have had parents personally asking for help. Sinn Fein candidate, Damian O’Donoghue said, “There is a feeling among parents of autistic children that their voices are not being heard. Tipperary needs more ASD units at secondary level and this investment can’t come fast enough.” Cllr Seamus Morris met with concerned parents in recent weeks to try and tackle the issue. He commented, “Autism has come up an awful lot while I’ve been out canvassing. I would have thought we had a lot of room in secondary schools but it seems this is far from the case. If I’m reelected, one of the first things I’ll be doing is calling a meeting on this matter.” “The situation these parents are in at the moment is just not right and we need to look at how we’re treating people with autism.” . . . The most recent report by the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) shows that there are 76 “special classes” throughout primary schools in Tipperary but just 44 in secondary schools in the county. This figure is up from the 2022/2023 report which has the same figures at 71 and 35 respectively, so it seems that things are headed in the right direction despite getting there at a slower pace for what seems to be an urgent need according to these concerned parents. . . .

Autism places are a political issue in the June 7th election in Ireland. Candidates will, of course, call for more secondary places, but they will not bring up the fact that there is always more autism.

Back on May 10th one hapless candidate dared to ask where all these kids with autism flooding Irish schools are coming from.

The comments were covered in the Journal, along with the response: Autistic children have always been here, but ‘locked out’ and ‘hidden away.’

Something affecting five percent of Ireland’s children can’t be ignored. Everyone just has to pretend it’s normal.

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