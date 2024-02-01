Anne’s Substack

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Anne Dachel
Feb 1, 2024

The expanded definition of autism happened in 1994 with the DSM IV. It hardly works today.

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Feb 1, 2024

ABTV (Anything But The Vaccines).

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