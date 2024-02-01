A story just out from Israel shows just how vital “the Really Big Lie about Autism” is.

(This is of course the fable promoted by mainstream medicine and health officials everywhere that there really isn’t more autism; it’s all the result of “better diagnosing” and an “expanded definition.”)

On January 31st the Jerusalem Post published, Autism Spectrum Disorder prevalence nearly doubles in Israel in five years.

The Post was quick to assure us that there was really no increase at all.

The increase is due to expansion of the definition and an increase in awareness by parents and educational frameworks.

An expert agreed.

Dr. Dorit Shmueli, a pediatric neurologist and head of child development at Clalit’s community division, added: “The increase in autism diagnosis is global, for many reasons, the main ones being the expansion of the definition of ASD so that today it includes children with normal cognitive functioning – and an increase in awareness, both by parents and by educational frameworks.

Despite the claim that nothing new is happening—it’s just better medicine, the rest of the article had a lot of scary numbers and warnings about the need for service

However, a new collaborative study by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheba, Clalit Healthcare Services, ALUT (Israel Association for Autistic Children), and the Health Ministry in Jerusalem shows we have caught up. It disclosed a “dramatic increase” here in the prevalence of ASD between 2017 and 2021, with a four-fold increase in young two- to three-year-old children and a doubling in older ages. … According to NII data, the number of individuals with a formal diagnosis of ASD, one to 17 years old, increased from 14,914 in 2017 to 32,222 in 2021. The results show a shift towards early ASD diagnosis so that in 2021, the ASD prevalence was 1% among two- and three-year-old children and almost 2% among four- and five-year-old children, the researchers wrote. From 2017 to 2021, according to NII data, ASD prevalence rates of two- and-three-year-old (day-care) children increased from 0.27% to 1.19%, four- to six-year-old (pre-school) children increased from 0.8% to 1.83%, and eight-year-old children increased from 0.82% to 1.56%. Children 10 years old and older exhibited slightly smaller changes in prevalence rates….

The Post warned that because we’re discovering all these children have autism, it’s going to be pretty hard to provide for them. We need to come up with services to meet their needs.

“Our analysis shows that the ASD population is growing rapidly, particularly at young ages, which means that education and healthcare services are confronted with a huge challenge to keep up with providing the necessary services,” said Dinstein of BGU’s psychology and cognitive and brain sciences departments and deputy-director of the Azrieli National Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment Research. In Israel, the increase in requests for autism diagnosis and the dramatic increase in the number of children receiving a diagnosis are clearly felt in child-development services. A comprehensive national plan and allocation of resources are required to respond to the growing needs, the authors wrote. Prof. Gal Meiri, director of the child and adolescent psychiatry unit at Soroka-University Medical Center and medical director of the BGU’s Azrieli National Research Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopment, commented: “The large increase in the prevalence of autism here corresponds with global data in this field. This increase challenges clinicians and the various systems that provide services to children and people with autism and intrigues researchers in Israel and around the world…. Ronit Shussel, director of the knowledge, research and training division at ALUT said that her voluntary organization sees great importance in concentrating data pertaining to the autistic population here and the various services they receive. In the absence of inclusion of data at the national level, Israel won’t be able to provide the population with available and high-quality services required to promote their optimal integration into society and the community. There is already a significant shortage of educational, welfare and medical services, and without intervention and service planning, this gap will deepen in the coming years.” Prof. Ilan Dinstein (credit: SHAY SHMUELI/BGU) “While it is important that the health system in Israel is diagnosing ASD at very young ages, it is equally important that intervention services be available to those who are diagnosed - with such fast growth, this is clearly a challenge,” Dinstein concluded. “These children will likely require support at various levels during adulthood as well. This study is, therefore, a wake-up call for the government to start planning ahead,”

Medicine in the 21st century has woken up to all the autism in children today. Incredibly, no one is calling for a push to help all the autistic adults out there in their 30s, 40s, 50s and older who were never diagnosed. Somehow they made it without all this intervention and support that is now needed for children.

Of course no one can show us all the autistic adults out there because the main victims of the AUTISM EPIDEMIC are children, and as long as we pretend nothing is wrong, THE NUMBERS ARE ONLY GOING TO INCREASE AND COUNTRIES WILL NEVER HAVE ENOUGH RESOURCES TO HELP THEM.

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