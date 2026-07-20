IT ISN’T JUST AUTISM

FOR DECADES, parents and a few brave doctors and scientists, along with a handful of legislators have made the contentious claim that vaccines are responsible for an epidemic of children diagnosed with autism.

The resistance has been massive with the forces of mainstream medicine, our federal health agencies and the media all pitted against anyone who dares to say vaccines are doing bad things to children.

It is not hard to imagine that if vaccines could cause children to lose speech, develop GI problems, seizures, and hordes of other things associated with autism, it is likely that other health problems might result from vaccination too.

TWO STORIES out currently give us a truly dark picture of vaccines gone wrong.

The first one involves a young Idaho mother, Andrea Shaw, whose twins died a week after receiving five vaccines at a single doctor visit.

This happened in April 2025, and a year later, the mother has now been charged with suffocating them, despite the fact that she brought them to the ER shortly after the vaccinations with clear signs of a vaccine reaction. What had been SIDS became first degree murder.

The second explosive situation is unfolding in Canada where people injured by the COVID vaccine are demanding recognition and justice.

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Thousands of Canadians diagnosed with injuries from COVID vaccines have languished for years without support. . . More than 3,500 people have sought support from Canada’s beleaguered vaccine injury program, but only 252 people have made it through the tangle of red tape to get help. . . . They’re months behind sometimes on paying me. At one point they owed me over $15,000 just on that prescription. Conservative MP Dean Allison announced Thursday that he’s hosting four days of testimony on Parliament Hill in September where people can share their stories and frustrations. “If people have been harmed, they deserve compensation, support, transparency and timely assistance.” “We have a responsibility to recognize that they were injured, to listen to their stories. But we also have a tremendous responsibility to care for them.” . . . According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, more than 3,000 claims are still being processed since taking over the program from a third party at the start of April.

On July 19th the Carillon out of Steinbach, Manitoba published this stunning piece about the deaths and damage resulting from a vaccine that was mandated in Canada to such an extent that they had one of the highest compliance rates in the world.

COLUMN: On Parliament Hill – The COVID vaccine-injured: disbelieved, abandoned and neglected – The Carillon

One such story is that of 46-year-old Michelle Worton, who once loved her career as a dentist. She describes her condition as dynamic and continually evolving. In 2023 and 2024, after being dismissed by our medical system, she travelled to the United States in search of private medical care. She was forced to sell her dental practice, turn to crowdfunding for support, and eventually undergo brain surgery to relieve pressure caused by brain compression. The surgery alone cost $148,000. Michelle explained, “No one in Canada would help me. They would see the onset of my injuries and reject the referrals.” Since then, she has been diagnosed with numerous additional conditions allegedly caused by the COVID-19 injection. It has taken years of self-advocacy. Her devastation, exhaustion, distress, and the damage have never truly healed. The physical pain is relentless. For the last five years, Michelle has faced these conditions every moment of every day. Now, she is bedbound 90 percent of the time. . . .

Cover-up

It was a difficult time. Probing questions were not encouraged, yet more than ever, critical thinking mattered. It took a lawsuit by a group of scientists and medical researchers to compel the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to release the data it relied upon to license the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA had initially sought to keep those documents confidential for up to 75 years, sparking a broader debate about transparency, public access to information, and accountability in the approval process.

Don’t call it ‘safe’: Public records suggest Canada didn’t accurately track COVID vaccine injuries | Just The News

The revelations come as more than 3,000 Canadians who have reported COVID vaccine injuries are slated to share their stories in Ottawa later this year, to press for reforms to the vaccine injury program, Global News reported. PHAC and Oxaro, a third-party consulting firm that formerly managed the vaccine injury compensation program, underestimated the number of injured Canadians for the claims, predicting just 40 claims a year, according to a Global News investigation. They have in fact received 400 claims a year, with 3,317 applications filed and 1,738 people still waiting on their claims, the investigation found. PHAC took over the program in April following investigations showing that Oxaro had spent $34 million [$24M] of $50 million [$36M] on administrative costs rather than helping patients.

The Canadian government is finally going to address the injured.

On September 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2026, the Allison Inquiry will be listening to the testimony of Canadians injured by a Covid-19 vaccine. The Inquiry will be broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The Allison Inquiry represents the first time that Canadian lawmakers will be listening to Canadians about their experiences with the Covid-19 vaccines.

The Allison Inquiry will be chaired by Member of Parliament Dean Allison and is non-partisan. Members of Parliament and Senators from all parties are eligible to sit as panel members. The Inquiry is being held with the cooperation of the Covid Testimony Association, a not-for-profit set up to assist in running the Inquiry.

July 20, 2026, Canadian public must participate in COVID-19 vaccine injury inquiry, Conservative MP says

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. . .There are also Canadians who suffer serious adverse events following vaccination and who feel their stories have not been adequately heard. . . . When people come forward with concerns about their health, our first response should never be dismissal. It should be listening. . . . Their experiences deserve to be documented, examined, and understood. Good public policy depends on good public trust. Trust is strengthened when governments and institutions are willing to ask difficult questions, follow the evidence wherever it leads and acknowledge when people have been harmed. . . .

(*NOTE that this has never been the attitude of the Canadian government OR the US government when it comes to vaccine injury resulting in autism.)

The big question is, WILL CANADIAN LAWMAKERS LISTEN? WILL THEY EVEN SHOW UP?

Do members of the Parliament in Canada, like Congress people in the US, care more about receiving pharmaceutical money than the health of their constituents? It remains to be seen.

Maybe all the groups of injured should join together and talk in unison about the horrifying scale of vaccine injury that is systematically dismissed.

Those who continue to pretend that autism is a normal and acceptable part of childhood have convinced the public that “neurodiversity” is something to celebrate. That clever ploy can never work with vaccine outcomes like SIDS and myocarditis, so they are simply marginalized.

Let’s not talk about autism in isolation. In truth, vaccines are disabling the entire population. That horrible reality needs to be front and center. Maybe the COVID injection controversy can wake up the world to what’s really happening.

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“