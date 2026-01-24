On January 21, 2026 Jennifer Larson, founder and CEO of the Holland Center for Autism in Minnesota, testified before the House Judiciary Committee on how the Somali autism fraud scandal has impacted her business.

Jennifer has worked in this field for more than 20 years, but because of the charges of fraud involving Somali-run services, none of the autism providers in Minnesota are receiving federal funding currently. This has been devastating for Jennifer and those she helps.

Fox News covered this ongoing crisis and interviewed Jennifer.

Jan 22, 2026, Fox News: ‘DEVASTATING’: Minnesota fraud victim says she’s drowning in debt

Jennifer talked about how legitimate autism service providers are being hurt.

What did happen was organized criminal networks that exploited autism services by opening fake centers, billing for children that did not exist, billing for services never delivered, and stealing millions of taxpayer dollars in the process. . . . Now, instead of doing the obvious thing and targeting criminal actors, the response has been to freeze everyone’s payment. That decision does not punish the criminals. It punishes innocent children and families. . . . The last payment I got for services was December 5th, and so it’s been two full cycles where I haven’t received payment. I had to use my own money and gone in debt, and I’m going in debt every day. I know people care and want to help, but it’s just devastating because the numbers are so high. My payroll is $250,000 every two weeks. I don’t know. I have to see what I get on Sunday. I haven’t received any payment since December 5th.

Jennifer said that while she and other legitimate centers provide “medically necessary care for children on the spectrum,” “criminal enterprises” profit off the system and do nothing to help children.

And the fact that people are pretending that there’s children with autism to get money makes me disgusted. I can’t even believe that there’s people who would do that, but there are. And I said yesterday, at first I was happy and thought, we have a waiting list. We can’t serve all the children in Minnesota.

Autism care centers helping no one

So great, you’re stepping up like I did and you’re going to serve your children. But then when it got to be 50, 60, 100, 200, 300, 400 centers, red flags started to go up.

Fox:

That’s insane. 300, 400 centers.

Jennifer got more coverage on Fox.

Tens of thousands of kids will be impacted by closures caused by fraud, says Minnesota autism care provider

My thanks to Jennifer for her testimony. I share in her disgust that people would play the system, profiting off of disabled children.

There’s something else that seems to be unnoticed by everyone covering this story. This autism care fraud was only possible because of the impact of autism among Somali children.

Somali autism providers may be fake, but the epidemic is not.

This is flying under the radar in the discussion of the Minnesota fraud:

Why were phony providers able to profit off of these autism therapy centers in the first place?

The answer is, they could because of the stunning number of autistic children in the Somali community.

Almost 20 years ago this made headlines. While the official autism rate in the US back in 2008 was one in every 150 children, among the Somalis in Minnesota, it was one in every 28 children.

It got press coverage.

A mysterious connection: autism and Minneapolis’ Somali children

As the issue got more publicity, officials held a formal meeting in Minneapolis to address the crisis. I was there. David Kirby flew in from New York. A large number of Somalis worried about the disaster they were living with were there, along with many autism parents I knew in Minnesota.

I wrote about it for Age of Autism.

On Autism, Somalis Feel the Chill in Minnesota

While Somali children make up only 6 percent of the student population, they are 25 percent of those in the autism special education program. On November 15, the public gathered to get those answers. Officials addressed autism in the Somali community with a day-long forum held in south Minneapolis. Representatives from the Minnesota Dept. of Health, the public schools, the Somali community, and various autism groups were in attendance. . . .



A handout told the audience, "The primary objective of this Forum is to raise awareness in the Somali community about developmental delays in children with specific emphasis on autism and to engage the community." . . . What I found was an attempt by public health officials to downplay the seriousness of the Somali situation and to ignore the demand for answers from the parents of affected children. Most of all, it was used as an opportunity to publicly deny any connection between vaccines and the outbreak of autism among the Somali children in Minneapolis.

Clearly this meeting was damage control. Somali parents openly talked about their children regressing after being vaccinated. Officials had to discredit that idea.

Parents were promised services and special education for their children, but there were no answers.

Back in 2008 the autism rate for the Somalis was one in every 28 children. Today it’s one in 16, and still no explanation.

On Oct 3, 2024, it was announced that the “alarming rise in autism” had reached one in every 16 Somali children.

Overall rates in our 4-year-olds of one in 53. And what we were seeing in our Somali 4-year-olds were rates of one in 16.

This PBS report from 2025 acknowledged the astonishing rate of autism among the Minnesota Somali children and attributed the disorder to genetics and possibly something unknown in the environment. Officials called for early intervention and acceptance.

The autism epidemic among the Somalis is acknowledged and ignored, and it will continue to be.

Creating 300 or 400 autism centers didn’t raise eyebrows because the number of affected children is so large in the Somali community. Minnesota officials have seen this explosion in autistic children with no real concern and have done nothing to address it.

Some truly disreputable people in the Somali community profited from this disaster, leaving dedicated providers like Jennifer Larson and unserved Somali children to pay the price.

